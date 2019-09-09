Business
Financial Inclusion: Access Bank Targets 65m Customers By 2022
Determined to boost financial inclusion, Access Bank Plc says it is targeting a customer base of 65 million by 2022, through financial digital products.
Access Bank’s Head, Business Development and Planning, Mr Chinedu Onuoha gave the figure at the unveiling of ‘Access Money Wallet’, a product introduced to drive financial inclusion in Lagos last Friday.
Onuoha said that the bank was targeting a minimum of 65 million customers by 2022 which would be driven through financial solutions.
“We have about 30 to 31 million customers presently, by 2022 we intend that we will have a minimum of 65 million customers, and the effort to drive the figure is through financial solutions like Access Money Wallet,” he said.
Onuoha, who is also Chairman, Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), said “all the statistics show that a good number of Nigerians don’t still have access to financial services.”
He said that the bank, from time to time, reviewed processes to drive the financial inclusion drive of the Federal Government by ensuring that all Nigerians, especially adults, had access to financial services.
“What we do from time to time is to see what is it we can do or change; and operate differently from the way it is being done today to induce these Nigerians to financial services and also to bring these services closer to them,” he stated.
Onuoha explained that financial services accessibility was the key issue in ensuring financial inclusion.
Speaking on Access Money Wallet product, he said that the product was designed for customers who had abandoned their accounts because of inability to provide the needed Know Your Customer (KYC).
“Access Money Wallet is a different type of account which we make available to or design for customers who for some reasons do not have all that is needed to provide for KYC for other types of bank account.
“There are some accounts that you want to open, they will ask you to bring utility bill and address, among others.
“But we know the peculiarities of our country, Nigeria, some Nigerians are good citizens who work every day to earn a living but don’t have places where you have utility bills and addresses.
“What we have done with Access Money Wallet is to say just come, give us your name, give us your date of birth, give us your gender and your age.
“And once you are an adult and a legitimate citizen we will give that wallet. It’s an account that allows transactions to be done through the mobile phone or also by going through our agents outlets across the country.
“So, that is what we are trying to do with Access Money Wallet to deepen the financial inclusion,” he stated.
Business
$2.7bn Debt: US Court Rules In Favour Of NNPC
U.S. Southern District Court of New York has delivered judgment in favour of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) against ESSO Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Shell Nigerian Exploration and Production Company Limited (collectively ESSO).
The NNPC disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, for the corporation, in Abuja, yesterday.
It would be recalled that a court hearing was held on February 1, in the protracted litigation arising from the disputes between NNPC and ESSO regarding the implementation of the Production Sharing Contract dated May 21, 1993 covering OPL 209/OML 133.
ESSO referred its claims to arbitration in Nigeria and obtained an arbitral award of 1.799 billion dollars on October 24, 2011, with annual interest running at LIBOR plus 4 per cent.
NNPC challenged the judgement at the Federal High Court, Abuja, which in May 2012, ordered that the Arbitral award be set aside.
Notwithstanding the decision of the Nigerian Court, ESSO applied to the United States District Court, Southern District of New York for recognition and enforcement of the arbitral award.
NNPC challenged ESSO’s application on the ground that there was no award, which the US ourt could enforce as a competent Court in Nigeria had since set aside the award.
NNPC also contended that there was no legal basis for the US Court to exercise jurisdiction over it as it had no presence in the United States, owned no property and did not conduct its businesses therein.
ESSO contended that NNPC is the alter ego of the Federal Government of Nigeria, owned assets in the USA including bank accounts and also conducted businesses in the USA.
ESSO obtained the leave of court to conduct jurisdictional discovery to ascertain if the US court could assert personal jurisdiction over NNPC.
At the close of the discovery procedure, the court ordered NNPC and ESSO to appear for oral hearing, which was held before Honourable Judge W. H. Pauley on February 1, for parties to canvass their respective positions.
On September 4, the US court delivered its judgment by which it upheld the NNPC’s a application to dismiss ESSO’s enforcement application on the ground that a competent Nigerian court had set aside the underlying award.
It also directed the clerk of the court to terminate and discontinue all motions and processes filed by ESSO in the matter.
“By this development, NNPC has successfully secured the dismissal of ESSO’s application to secure recognition and enforcement of its arbitral award valued in excess of US$2,699,405,616 plus interest.
Business
IMF Removes Age Limit For Managing Director’s Position
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the removal of the age limit for the position of IMF managing director, paving the way for Kristalina Georgieva to head the multilateral lender.
Since 1951, the IMF’s bylaws had prohibited the appointment of a candidate aged 65 or over as managing director.
It had also prohibited the managing director from serving past his/her 70th birthday, the IMF executive board said in a statement at the weekend.
The Board of Governors has approved the proposal by the executive board to remove the age limit for the position of IMF managing director, it said.
The Board said the amendment, effective immediately, brings the managing director’s terms of appointment into line with those of members of the IMF executive board, which the managing director chairs, and those of the president of the World Bank, who are not subject to an age limit.
The 66-year-old Georgieva, a Bulgarian national, served on the European Commission and has been the Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank since January 2017.
So far, Georgieva the only candidate, was selected by the European Union to lead the IMF after narrowly defeating former Dutch Finance Minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
Business
CBN Injects $321.11m Into Retain Market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected 321.11million dollars into the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).
The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
Okorafor said the figures indicated that the sum of CNY33.3 million was also offered in the spot and short tenured forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.
He explained that the U.S. dollar intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors while the Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit.
The director said that the market had remained stable because of the regular interventions by the bank, noting that the demand management approach introduced by the bank had yielded positive results.
According to him, the CBN management remains committed to ensuring that all sectors of the forex market continue to enjoy access to the needed foreign exchange.
He disclosed that last Tuesday, the bank offered authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market with the sum of 100 million dollars while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisibles segments each received 55 million dollars.
Meanwhile, a dollar was exchanged for N358 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N46 on Friday.
