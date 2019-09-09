Financial Inclusion: Access Bank Targets 65m Customers By 2022

Determined to boost financial inclusion, Access Bank Plc says it is targeting a customer base of 65 million by 2022, through financial digital products.

Access Bank’s Head, Business Development and Planning, Mr Chinedu Onuoha gave the figure at the unveiling of ‘Access Money Wallet’, a product introduced to drive financial inclusion in Lagos last Friday.

Onuoha said that the bank was targeting a minimum of 65 million customers by 2022 which would be driven through financial solutions.

“We have about 30 to 31 million customers presently, by 2022 we intend that we will have a minimum of 65 million customers, and the effort to drive the figure is through financial solutions like Access Money Wallet,” he said.

Onuoha, who is also Chairman, Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), said “all the statistics show that a good number of Nigerians don’t still have access to financial services.”

He said that the bank, from time to time, reviewed processes to drive the financial inclusion drive of the Federal Government by ensuring that all Nigerians, especially adults, had access to financial services.

“What we do from time to time is to see what is it we can do or change; and operate differently from the way it is being done today to induce these Nigerians to financial services and also to bring these services closer to them,” he stated.

Onuoha explained that financial services accessibility was the key issue in ensuring financial inclusion.

Speaking on Access Money Wallet product, he said that the product was designed for customers who had abandoned their accounts because of inability to provide the needed Know Your Customer (KYC).

“Access Money Wallet is a different type of account which we make available to or design for customers who for some reasons do not have all that is needed to provide for KYC for other types of bank account.

“There are some accounts that you want to open, they will ask you to bring utility bill and address, among others.

“But we know the peculiarities of our country, Nigeria, some Nigerians are good citizens who work every day to earn a living but don’t have places where you have utility bills and addresses.

“What we have done with Access Money Wallet is to say just come, give us your name, give us your date of birth, give us your gender and your age.

“And once you are an adult and a legitimate citizen we will give that wallet. It’s an account that allows transactions to be done through the mobile phone or also by going through our agents outlets across the country.

“So, that is what we are trying to do with Access Money Wallet to deepen the financial inclusion,” he stated.