Enyimba Ranked Nigeria’s Best Club Side
Ahead of 2019/2020 NPFL season, Enyimba FC has been ranked 25th in Africa and retains first position in Nigeria.
Enyimba topped the log of Nigerian clubs while Kano Pillars, Rangers Int’l FC, Akwa United and Lobi Stars follow suit in that order.
According to Tidesports source, Enyimba FC remains the highest ranked Nigeria club, coming off the back of a 2018/19 league-winning campaign.
The Aba Elephants are currently ranked at 25th place in Africa, with 1447 points, an improvement from the last ranking where they ranked 64th.
Kano Pillars FC follows Enyimba in 33rd place, having been eliminated from the CAF Champions League with 1419 points, but an improvement from their last ranking of 274.
Tidesports also gathered that the top 50 ranked African clubs updated after matches played on 1 September 2019 Rank Club / Country Points 1-yr change.
Serena Criticises Performance In US Open Final
Serena Williams branded her performance in the US Open final “inexcusable” and said it was the “worst match” she played during the tournament.
Williams, who turns 38 later this month, was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Canadian 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, whose win marked her first Grand Slam title.
Defeat means American Williams is still chasing a record-equalling 24th major.
“I believe I could have just been more Serena today,” said Williams, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows.
“I honestly don’t think Serena showed up. I have to kind of figure out how to get her to show up in Grand Slam finals.
“It’s inexcusable for me to play at that level,” she said.
Andreescu, in the main draw in New York for the first time, dominated a 43-minute opening set to stun a partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium, going a break up in the very first game.
The 15th seed held match point at 5-2 in the second set before Williams staged an attempted comeback, winning five successive games.
“I was just thinking, honestly at that point, wow, this is terrible,” said Williams. “Like you got to play better. I have to do better.
“I just couldn’t go down like that, so I just wanted to play a little bit better.”
Andreescu broke Williams’ serve for the fourth time of the set to wrap up the win, making her the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title and the first teenager to do so since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 US Open.
Williams remains on 23 Grand Slam titles, one short of Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record.
“I’m not necessarily chasing a record. I’m just trying to win Grand Slams,” Williams said.
She said “It’s definitely frustrating. But for the most part I just am still here. I’m still doing what I can do.”
Williams has now lost her last four Grand Slam finals, last winning in Australia in 2017 before the difficult birth of her daughter later that year.
In 2018, she lost the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber before a controversial US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka, and was beaten in this year’s final at the All England Club by Simona Halep.
Williams said her successive falls at the final hurdle were “truly frustrating” but vowed to keep going.
“Kerber doesn’t count because I was exhausted,” she said. “My baby was eight months, and that’s tough.
“But all of it honestly, truly is super frustrating. I’m so close, so close, so close, yet so far away.
“I guess I’ve got to keep going if I want to be a professional tennis player. And I’ve just got to just keep fighting through it.
“I definitely did better than I did against Halep,” she said.
Eto’o Ends Playing Career
Four-time African player of the year Samuel Eto’o has signalled the end to his 22-year playing career.
The ex-Cameroon and Barcelona forward, 38, posted on Instagram, stating: ”The end, towards a new challenge.”
Eto’o, his country’s record scorer with 56 goals in 118 games, also enjoyed brief stints in the English Premier League with Chelsea and Everton.
Last year, after a short spell with Turkish side Konyaspor, he joined Qatar Sports Club, his last club.
Eto’o joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in 1996 at the age of 16, but was limited to just three appearances before loan spells with Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.
After a permanent move to Mallorca in 2000, he struck 54 goals in 133 outings to establish himself as the team’s all-time leading scorer.
His move to Barcelona followed in 2004 where the Douala native won three Spanish La Liga titles before helping the Catalonian side to two European Champions League triumphs in 2006 and 2009, scoring in both finals.
In 2006, Eto’o became the first and only African to win the La Liga Golden Boot when he netted 26 times in 34 matches.
The Cameroonian forward scored 108 goals in 144 games for the Nou Camp club before a move to Inter Milan in 2009, where he won his third Champions League crown as well as an Italian Serie A title and the Fifa Club World Cup in 2010.
Eto’o then spent two years in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala before joining Chelsea in 2013. He later had short spells at Everton, Sampdoria and Antalyaspor, before moving to Konyaspor and then Qatar SC.
He made his debut for Cameroon against Costa Rica in 1996 and was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup aged 17 years and three months.
Eto’o went on to play in three more World Cups, captaining Cameroon at the 2010 and 2014 editions where he scored two goals.
He was part of the team that won two successive Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002 and went on to become the tournament’s record scorer with 18 goals.
Eto’o also has an Olympic gold medal which he won with Cameroon in 2000 and was voted the third best player in the world in 2005.
Semenya Joins S’ African Football Team
Two-time Olympic 800m gold medalist, Caster Semenya has joined a South African women’s football team.
The 28-year-old is unable to compete without taking testosterone-reducing drugs following a rule change by the IAAF, athletics’ governing body.
It means she cannot defend her 800m World Championship title in Doha this month, though she is fighting the rule change through the courts.
She is now training with Gauteng-based women’s football club JVW.
The three-time world champion, who announced in July that she would not be defending her 800m world title, cannot start playing for JVW until the 2020 season, having joined outside the South African transfer window.
“I am looking forward to this new journey, I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team,” Semenya told the club website.
JVW FC, was formed in 2013 by current South Africa Women’s captain, Janine van Wyk, aiming to “identify, develop, improve and expose” female footballers.
The club is one of the top sides in the league for Gauteng province – the main women’s football league in South Africa is split into nine provincial competitions.
Club founder Van Wyk told Tidesports source that Semenya has “not given up running at all”.
She said: “She’s on a break at the moment which is why she has time on her hands to do something different.
“She’s had two training sessions with the team and you could see her football is there, but we still need obviously to work on her a little bit because it’s very different to track and field.
“She’s made it really clear to me that she’s not giving up running at all.
“It’s amazing for the football club. The recognition women’s football in South Africa will get is massive.
“To have her play in the league over here is incredible and I think young girls and her team-mates will draw a lot of inspiration from Caster.”
Semenya is not the first athlete to switch to football, after retiring in 2017, Usain Bolt trained with Norwegian club Stromsgodset and Australian side Central Coast Mariners, but did not secure a contract.
Semenya is also following in the footsteps of her former coach Maria Mutola, who also turned to football after athletics.
The IAAF introduced its rule change because it argues female athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD), such as Semenya, have “a competitive advantage”.
Athletes must either take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile or change to another distance.
