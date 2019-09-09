Oil & Energy
EKEDC Warns Consumers Against Illegal Structures On RoW
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC), says it is partnering with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to remove all illegal structures erected by consumers on its Right of Way (RoW).
The EKEDC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, made this known last Friday at the Customers’ Consultative Town Hall meeting with electricity customers in Lekki, Lagos.
He urged those who erected buildings or businesses on its Right of Way to vacate immediately or face grave consequences.
Fadeyibi, represented by the Chief Financial Controller, Mr Joseph Ezenwa, said that the town hall meeting became important to rub minds with customers within its network.
He said that the meeting was parts of the ways to address the challenges facing both customers and the company.
Fadeyibi said the essence of the meeting was also to discuss with the customers on how to improve on service delivery.
According to him, it will also fashion ways of addressing illegal connection within the network.
“The continuous engagement with customers has been a long-standing customers relationship that has been built overtime which needs to be sustained.
“We have agreed to engage our customers based on the complaint that customers were not fully engaged.
“So far, we have been able to record massive improvement on customers’ service delivery,” Fadeyibi said.
The EKEDC chief said the measure became necessary against the backdrop of several billions of naira lost to various forms of energy theft and vandalism within the network.
He decried the high rate of energy theft and illegal constructions on the company’s Right of Way.
“Any act of infraction will be met with stiff penalty.
“Enough is Enough; Eko Disco will no longer tolerate this act of illegal tampering of our equipment and electrical installations.
“Tampering with Eko Disco meters, installations, distribution lines, equipment or assault on any field worker will attract a jail term.
“The management of EKEDC will no longer handle these actions with kid gloves; this is no empty threat. If you disregard this warning, you do so at your own risk,” Fadeyibi said.
He said it costs the company a huge amount to replace the damaged equipment and meters by customers in a bid to by-pass meters.
Fadeyibi also said the company would henceforth commence effective prosecution of energy theft suspects, and also publish their names in the national dailies.
“We appeal to our customers to avoid engaging in by-passing the meters, because it is a criminal offence and punishable under the Electricity Regulation Code of Conduct Act.
“I advise our customers to exercise a little patience with EKEDC, as we promise to address all issues regarding billings, metering and other challenges,” he said.
Oil & Energy
Ogoni Clean-Up Fund Not For Sharing – MOSOP
The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said that the fund earmarked for the implementation of the Ogoni-clean up exercise as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is not for sharing among individuals as envisaged within some quarters.
President of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
Pyagbara explained that the $10m released for the clean up exercise so far was meant to serve the intended objective and cautioned against speculations over alleged misappropriation of the fund.
Contrary to the views that the fund for the cleanup has been embezzled by some individuals,he said it would be impossible to emblezzle the fund because the account of the Ogoni Trust Fund operated on tripartite signatory; the Federal Government, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Ogoni.
He also called on the people to disabuse their minds from the idea of sharing the funds meant for the Ogoni clean up exercise and on all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the exercise.
According to the MOSOP president, there was a clear cut difference between the Bodo clean up process and Ogoni general environmental clean up program.
He pointed out that, while the Ogoni general clean up was an independent assessment of UNEP bothering on the restoration and remediation of the despoiled Ogoni environment, the Bodo clean up process came out of an instituted litigation and court process in London.
He further explained that the Bodo clean up process comprised of three critical components such as clean up, compensation and social investment.
Pyagbara called for the speedy implementation of the UNEP report on the Ogoni clean up in line with international best practices to alleviate the plight of the people.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
NNPC To Grow Domestic Gas Use By 2022
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will grow the domestic gas use in the country to five billion cubic feet of gas per day from its current 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2022.
Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman, made this known while delivering a paper at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference in Abuja, recently.
Usman’s paper dwelt on “Strategies for Ensuring Infrastructural Growth for a Robust Gas Industry and Utilization”.
He explained that domestic gas demand was expected to grow to 7.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2027.
“Based on all current known domestic gas supply projects, domestic gas supply is forecast to close the demand by 2021 as we have identified Seven Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP) currently being fast tracked to bridge the foreseen supply gap by 2021,” he said
Usman added that the completion of the three major domestic gas transmission systems would add 6.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day capacity.
He added that the 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipelines (ELPS) 1 and 2 with 2.2 billion cubic feet per day capacity would be completed by the end of the year.
He said the ongoing East to West connection via the 48-inch Obiafu Obrikom to Oben pipeline (OB3) with 2.4 billion cubic feet per day capacity would be completed by March 2020.
He also said that the 40-inch Ajaokuta, Kaduna to Kano (AKK) gas pipeline with 2.2billion cubic feet per day capacity would be completed by the end of 2022.
Usman said that the AKK, when completed, would unlock 2.2billion cubic feet per day capacity natural gas for the domestic market.
He pointed out that it would also add 3,600 megawatts of power to the national grid, revitalize over 232 industries and create over one million jobs.
“AKK wiIl also support the development of petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas based industries that would generate more employment opportunities and facilitate balanced economic growth,” he said.
He added that the NNPC was also putting measures in place to develop five gigawatts of power generation by 2022 as part of efforts to support the current Federal Government aspiration to bridge the power deficit in the country.
Commenting on the strategy to developing gas infrastructure, Usman said the corporation had adopted the project financing scheme for AKK and other gas projects in order to meet the timelines.
He explained that the incorporated joint venture funding model was being adopted for the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) project, describing the model as bankable and capable of boosting Nigeria’s domestic gas supply significantly.
Usman said meeting the gas infrastructure blueprint was, however, challenged by funding, project slippages, security concerns and rising debt from gas off-takers, limiting expansion of the network.
Oil & Energy
NUPENG Tasks NASS On PIB
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has called on the 9th National Assembly (NASS) to give priority attention to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) so as to properly regulate and liberalise the Nigeria oil and gas industry.
The call was part of a communique issued after a training programme organised by the union in Port Harcourt, recently.
According to the union, when the PIB is passed into law and fully implemented ,it would open the oil and gas subsector for investors and increase job creation.
The communique which was signed by the unions chairman, Port Harcourt branch, zonal council of NUPENG, Comrade Mina Samuel, restated the commitment of the union towards addressing issues of casualisation and unionisation among its members.
The communique which read in part declared that; “We condemn the issues of short term contract that is affecting unionisation and the rights of workers to freely organise and bargain collectively at variance with international labour organization and other labour legislations in Nigeria. “Contracts should be regulated among the IOCS for at least five years plus one year extension to allow proper planning and engagement on matters affecting work era condition of service.”
The union also emphasised the need for the use of dialogue as tool of engagement in industrial disputes, and called on all relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to ensure that, “the core jobs of contracting and the principal companies are not outsourced.
Taneh Beemene
