EKEDC Warns Consumers Against Illegal Structures On RoW

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC), says it is partnering with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to remove all illegal structures erected by consumers on its Right of Way (RoW).

The EKEDC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, made this known last Friday at the Customers’ Consultative Town Hall meeting with electricity customers in Lekki, Lagos.

He urged those who erected buildings or businesses on its Right of Way to vacate immediately or face grave consequences.

Fadeyibi, represented by the Chief Financial Controller, Mr Joseph Ezenwa, said that the town hall meeting became important to rub minds with customers within its network.

He said that the meeting was parts of the ways to address the challenges facing both customers and the company.

Fadeyibi said the essence of the meeting was also to discuss with the customers on how to improve on service delivery.

According to him, it will also fashion ways of addressing illegal connection within the network.

“The continuous engagement with customers has been a long-standing customers relationship that has been built overtime which needs to be sustained.

“We have agreed to engage our customers based on the complaint that customers were not fully engaged.

“So far, we have been able to record massive improvement on customers’ service delivery,” Fadeyibi said.

The EKEDC chief said the measure became necessary against the backdrop of several billions of naira lost to various forms of energy theft and vandalism within the network.

He decried the high rate of energy theft and illegal constructions on the company’s Right of Way.

“Any act of infraction will be met with stiff penalty.

“Enough is Enough; Eko Disco will no longer tolerate this act of illegal tampering of our equipment and electrical installations.

“Tampering with Eko Disco meters, installations, distribution lines, equipment or assault on any field worker will attract a jail term.

“The management of EKEDC will no longer handle these actions with kid gloves; this is no empty threat. If you disregard this warning, you do so at your own risk,” Fadeyibi said.

He said it costs the company a huge amount to replace the damaged equipment and meters by customers in a bid to by-pass meters.

Fadeyibi also said the company would henceforth commence effective prosecution of energy theft suspects, and also publish their names in the national dailies.

“We appeal to our customers to avoid engaging in by-passing the meters, because it is a criminal offence and punishable under the Electricity Regulation Code of Conduct Act.

“I advise our customers to exercise a little patience with EKEDC, as we promise to address all issues regarding billings, metering and other challenges,” he said.