Environment
Don’t Rule Out Possibility Of Earthquakes, Expert Tells FG
A Professor of Geo-sciences at the Rivers State University, Prof. Clifford Songho Teme, has warned the Federal Government not to rule out the possibility of earthquakes in Nigeria.
Prof Teme, the Head of the Department of Geosciences in the university told newsmen that earthquakes are possible everywhere even in Nigeria.
He said that the situation should make the Federal Government to put in place more core stations as well as repair the existing ones.
“Earthquakes can happen anywhere in the world. Federal Government has a core station at the University of Port Harcourt that has not been serviced for some times now.
“They should service and set up more core stations to monitor the position and movement of the earth” he said.
The University Don said that the Nigerian metrological agency should not claim that earthquakes are not possible in Nigeria, stressing that the agency must seek collaboration with other organisations with the view to mitigating its possible impacts, if it occurs in the country.
According to him, Nigeria must began to prepare itself for the eventualities of climate change.
Teme also said, the solutions to the incessant floodings of Rivers State and the rest of the Niger Delta lies with geologists, stressing that geologists are important in the area of good road construction and the construction of other structures such as buildings, amongst others.
He said that Nigeria needs more geoscientists to exploit the millions of minerals resources in the country.
Meanwhile, Professor Teme has said the Department of Geosciences, Rivers State University is in an advanced stage of acquiring a linkage programme with the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and planetary Sciences of the prestigious “Big Ten” Purdue University, USA.
He said this during an event in the university.
Environment
Foundation Moves To Save Vultures From Extinction
The Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), has embarked on public awareness in Sokoto State to save vultures from total extinction.
The awareness campaign was part of activities to mark the International World Vulture Awareness Day, celebrated globally on first Saturday of September.
Vultures are ecologically vital group of birds facing threats in many areas which put their population under pressure, while some species of the bird are already facing extinction.
The day is set aside to publicise the conservation of vultures to a wider audience and highlight the important work being carried out by the world’s vulture conservationists.
The awareness campaign, led by NCF Head of Communication, Mr Oladapo Soneye, was held at the Sokoto Central Market.
“We found it necessary to embark on public awareness campaign on the importance of preserving and protecting the Vulture bird’s species within our respectful domain.
“This is because the existence and preservation of the Vulture bird species would greatly impact in reducing the risk and spread of contagious diseases, as well as the environment.
“The bird contributes significantly in cleaning the environment, clearing carcasses and reducing the risk of water contamination against human health,” he said.
Soneye added: “if there are no vultures, the society would be exposed to dangers of ecological challenges, water pollution and other bug diseases carriers as well loss of cultural values and heritage.”
Director-General, NCF, Dr Mukhtar Aminu-Kano, had at a public lecture last Tuesday, stressed the urgent need to preserve and protect vultures, for the survival of human and the environment.
He decried the fast declining population of Vultures in the West African coast due to negative human activities towards the birds.
Environment
FG Explains Clean Nigeria Campaign …Says It Is To Cultivate Culture Of Safe Defecation
The Federal Government says the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign is aimed at cultvating in the populace a new culture of safe defecation in the country.
The Minister, Federal Ministry of Water Resources Mr Suleiman Adamu, said this during the celebration of Open Defecation Free(ODF) status of Logo Local Government Area in Benue.
According to him, in view of the stark reality of Nigeria becoming the next global leader of open defecation once led by India, the current leader would exit the group of countries practising open defecation by October through its Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission.
“A National Programme to End Open Defecation in Nigeria tagged:” Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet campaign was approved by the Federal Executive Council on May 8 and the national inauguration and flag off of campaign will be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The campaign is aimed at mobilising high level political support, resources and populace toward building a new culture of safe defecation.
” A national secretariat for this programme has been set up by the ministry to coordinate activities across the country,” he said.
Adamu, represented by the Deputy Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation in the ministry Mr Emmanuel Eze, said that to achieve the national target of ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025, all households must be mobilised to provide their sanitation facilities.
The Minister said that relevant government institutions and the private sector must provide sanitation facilities in public places such as schools, health care centres, parks and markets to realise total coverage and sustainable access for the populace.
He said the ministry recognised the fact that action to end open defecation in Nigeria would require the contribution and commitment of everyone, government, civil society, private sector, development partners and the entire populace.
“This will ensure that deliberate and sustained attention required to end open defecation in the country is put in place. “It is expected that these collective action will further the speedy attainment of an Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025,”he said.
Adamu said the benefits of access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, especially living in an open defecation free environment was the impacts on the education, health, security and socioeconomic wellbeing of the people “and it is worth celebrating”.
He therefore commended the people of Logo local government area for their commitment toward behavioural change and encouraged them to be steadfast.
He also commended the support of Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) for providing the grant through the Global Sanitation Fund for the implementation of the Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria (RUSHPIN) programme.
The achievement was recorded under the RUSHPIN programme, among others.
He assured all stakeholders of the ministry’s commitment toward improved coordination, partnership and implementation of WASH programmes.
Mrs Ebele Okeke, WASH Ambassador commended Logo local government area for the record of the milestone of achieving open defecation free.
Ebele, who was represented by Mrs Ruth During, Programme officer for WSSCC Support Unit office, Nigeria said more needed to be done to meet the global objective of WASH in the country.
According to her, open defecation perpetuates a vicious cycle of diseases and poverty. The reoccurring incidences of water and sanitation related diseases are as a result of poor sanitation and hygiene practices.
Environment
Why We Demolish Structures In Kaduna -Agency
Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) says it embarks on massive demolition of structures, across the state, for the expansion of roads under the State Urban Renewal Programme.
Director, Urban Planning and Research of the agency, Mr Omega Jacob, made this known newsmen last Thursday in kaduna.
He said the demolition also aimed at providing modern infrastructure in the state capital to boost economic development.
According to him, the demolition is also to pave way for the dualisation of WAFF road, from NEPA Roundabout to Essence Junction, Alkali road and Isa Kaita road under the project.
Jacob said the dualisation of the roads would affect some shop operators along those roads who were issued temporary allocations and expected to quit when development comes to such areas.
“There is no form of compensation to the shop operators as they were issued temporary allocations which were not renewed this year.”
“Several shops have been earmarked and owners given quit notice as stipulated by the law. It is 21 days notice before demolition under the first phase, subsequently other shops will be affected,” he said.
The director said the quit notice issued to over 100 shop operators by the authority were under the first phase, promising that other shops would be issued, subsequently, “to ensure that everyone gets a fair time to relocate.”
Our correspondent reports that members of staff of the agency were seen earmarking and issuing quit notice to more shop owners at WAFF road.
