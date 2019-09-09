Church To Establish 237 Branches Worldwide

The General Overseer and founder of Awesome God Ministries (AGM), Apostle Joseph Cookey says the vision of his church is to estaablish 237 branches all over the world within the next 7 years with a view to populating the kingdom of heaven with clean souls.

Apostle Cookey who said this during the 7th anniversary celebration of the church in Port Harcourt last Sunday said it is the duty of the church to make impact on people and save souls for Christ. The AGM was established in August 2012.

According to him, Awesome God Ministries has given scholarships to 27 less-privileged children, rehabilitated and provided accommodation for 24 sex workers, paid hospital bills for several patients at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, supported more than 15 widows through skills training, accommodations, empowerment, and trained about 50 ministers in the Prophetic School of Ministry of the church.

He noted that the church had within the past 7 years achieved a lot in different areas of spiritual and human endeavours, including deliverance of people from sicknesses, blindness, among other ailments, noting that the grace of God has actually been doing great things in the church sine the past 7 years, hence the theme of this year’s celebration ‘Grace for Perfection’.

Promising a brighter and greater future for the church and its members, Cookey who is the Senior Pastor said, “the church and the entire Christian family are not happy with the level of insecurity in not only Rivers State, but also the country in general. The issue of insecurity has escalated to a level that we don’t have confidence in the government, this situation calls for self-security.”

According to him, rate of killing, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other criminal acts shows that the security system of the country has deteriorated and I call on government to step up action though security and safety come from God”.

Guest Speaker of the occasion, Pastor Sunny Cookey, who harped on the theme “Grace for Perfection,” noted that the grace of God settles all the challenges and efforts of mankind, adding “Jesus brought grace to mankind and every man’s help is from the grace of God and comes with greatness”.

Grace, he stressed, “moved the Biblical Joseph from a prisoner to a great man and makes one to be honoured. When grace comes upon you nobody can delay your blessing and you don’t need to use anyone to help you”, adding “the source of grace is from God and you must trust in God”.

Also speaking, the President, AGM Men’s Association, Deacon James Dugo described the 7th anniversary of the church as unique as God led the ministry to perform great miracles through healing and harvesting of souls for Christ. He noted that within the period the church establish its Bayelsa State branch this year and charged the newly ordained pastors to be committed to the service of God and not to be distracted Deacon Dugo also urged the members of the church to discard the idea of seeking miracle instead of the way to the kingdom of heaven.

Shedie Okpara