APC Elders Back Lokpobiri Over Guber Primary Outcome

Bayelsa State Elders, drawn from the eight Local Government Areas of the state have thrown their weight behind the decision of the former Minister of State forAgriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, to reject the outcome of the governorship primaries held yesterday, saying the processes were flawed and a mockery of the internal democracy of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Bayelsa Elders, led by the former Security Adviser to Bayelsa government and a Chieftain of the APC from Sagbama, Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodoh said the conduct and the processes of the disputed primaries that led to the purported emergence of David Lyon is characterised by deceit, fraud and disrespect to the six other aspirants and the entire members of the APC in the state.

The Elders, who were reacting to the result, after due consultations with some elders of the state APC, agreed that the processes were filled with deceit in which the party’s machinery was handed over to an aspirant and results hand-written in a hotel.

“While APC chieftains and delegates were still on their way to Yenagoa with authentic result of governorship primaries, one Senator, Emmanuel Dangana Ochoja, who claimed to have the mandate of the Yobe governor, was stampeded into announcing a fraudulent score as result of the Primaries.”

Accroding to him, he had earlier warned the national leadership of the clandestine plot to impose David Lyon on the APC members in Bayelsa through fraudulent and violent means. “The display by David Lyon and his sponsors have shown that it is a grand conspiracy to deny APC the opportunity to take over the state come November 16,2019,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Lokpobiri, said part of why he rejected the result was because he never participated in the election.

“We are still trying to get details of what transpired in Bayelsa because me and my team never participated in any primaries that declared David Lyon the flag bearer of the party,” he stated.

Lokpobiri, who is a frontline APC aspirant, made his stand known during a press briefing held shortly after the announcement of the result in the state, saying there was no way he would be defeated in any election in Bayelsa by Lyon, adding that the majority members of the APC were supporting him.

He expressed wonder over why a primary would hold in a hotel in Yenagoa, and not in the secretariat of the party in the state.

“All party memebers gathered at the secretariat in Yenagoa and waited in vain for the arrival of the committee saddled with the conduct of the primaries,” he querying why a result should allegedly be declared by someone other than the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, who chaired the committee.