Business
$2.7bn Debt: US Court Rules In Favour Of NNPC
U.S. Southern District Court of New York has delivered judgment in favour of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) against ESSO Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Shell Nigerian Exploration and Production Company Limited (collectively ESSO).
The NNPC disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, for the corporation, in Abuja, yesterday.
It would be recalled that a court hearing was held on February 1, in the protracted litigation arising from the disputes between NNPC and ESSO regarding the implementation of the Production Sharing Contract dated May 21, 1993 covering OPL 209/OML 133.
ESSO referred its claims to arbitration in Nigeria and obtained an arbitral award of 1.799 billion dollars on October 24, 2011, with annual interest running at LIBOR plus 4 per cent.
NNPC challenged the judgement at the Federal High Court, Abuja, which in May 2012, ordered that the Arbitral award be set aside.
Notwithstanding the decision of the Nigerian Court, ESSO applied to the United States District Court, Southern District of New York for recognition and enforcement of the arbitral award.
NNPC challenged ESSO’s application on the ground that there was no award, which the US ourt could enforce as a competent Court in Nigeria had since set aside the award.
NNPC also contended that there was no legal basis for the US Court to exercise jurisdiction over it as it had no presence in the United States, owned no property and did not conduct its businesses therein.
ESSO contended that NNPC is the alter ego of the Federal Government of Nigeria, owned assets in the USA including bank accounts and also conducted businesses in the USA.
ESSO obtained the leave of court to conduct jurisdictional discovery to ascertain if the US court could assert personal jurisdiction over NNPC.
At the close of the discovery procedure, the court ordered NNPC and ESSO to appear for oral hearing, which was held before Honourable Judge W. H. Pauley on February 1, for parties to canvass their respective positions.
On September 4, the US court delivered its judgment by which it upheld the NNPC’s a application to dismiss ESSO’s enforcement application on the ground that a competent Nigerian court had set aside the underlying award.
It also directed the clerk of the court to terminate and discontinue all motions and processes filed by ESSO in the matter.
“By this development, NNPC has successfully secured the dismissal of ESSO’s application to secure recognition and enforcement of its arbitral award valued in excess of US$2,699,405,616 plus interest.
Business
IMF Removes Age Limit For Managing Director’s Position
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the removal of the age limit for the position of IMF managing director, paving the way for Kristalina Georgieva to head the multilateral lender.
Since 1951, the IMF’s bylaws had prohibited the appointment of a candidate aged 65 or over as managing director.
It had also prohibited the managing director from serving past his/her 70th birthday, the IMF executive board said in a statement at the weekend.
The Board of Governors has approved the proposal by the executive board to remove the age limit for the position of IMF managing director, it said.
The Board said the amendment, effective immediately, brings the managing director’s terms of appointment into line with those of members of the IMF executive board, which the managing director chairs, and those of the president of the World Bank, who are not subject to an age limit.
The 66-year-old Georgieva, a Bulgarian national, served on the European Commission and has been the Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank since January 2017.
So far, Georgieva the only candidate, was selected by the European Union to lead the IMF after narrowly defeating former Dutch Finance Minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
Business
CBN Injects $321.11m Into Retain Market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected 321.11million dollars into the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).
The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
Okorafor said the figures indicated that the sum of CNY33.3 million was also offered in the spot and short tenured forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.
He explained that the U.S. dollar intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors while the Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit.
The director said that the market had remained stable because of the regular interventions by the bank, noting that the demand management approach introduced by the bank had yielded positive results.
According to him, the CBN management remains committed to ensuring that all sectors of the forex market continue to enjoy access to the needed foreign exchange.
He disclosed that last Tuesday, the bank offered authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market with the sum of 100 million dollars while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisibles segments each received 55 million dollars.
Meanwhile, a dollar was exchanged for N358 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N46 on Friday.
Business
BPP Saves N26.86b From Inflated FG Contracts
The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) says it saved more than N26.86 billion for the Federal Government in 2018 alone, by revising down inflated contract sums by government contractors.
BPP revealed this in its 2018 annual report obtained from the bureau by The Tide.
According to the report, the savings are from the review of contracts awarded to contractors by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before being given certificate of “No Objection’’ by the bureau.
The report showed that in 2018, 86 certificates of “No Objection’’ were given out by the bureau to MDAs for contracts initially totalling N1.421 trillion but was later reduced to N1.394 trillion.
Of the savings made, the highest amount of N22.22 billion was recorded from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. The money was saved from an initial request of N877.40 billion.
Similarly, contracts under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources were reduced from N278.91 billion to N278.64 billion, resulting in savings of about N271 million.
Also, the BPP saved N1.37 billion on projects from the Ministry of Transportation from an initial request of N76.22 billion while from Ministry of Water Resources, N521 million was saved out of N13.12 billion.
From the Ministry of Finance, BPP saved N143.72 million from a request of N3.54 billion and about N33.65 million was saved from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initial request of N1.47 billion.
The report also showed that savings of about N494.96 million was made from various military contracts from an initial request totalling N123.82 billion for the procurement of critical equipment.
In addition, savings of about N8.04 million was made from various contracts under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior, from an initial request of N9.23 billion.
The procurement bureau also saved N104 million out of an initial request of N936.75 million by Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the procurement of broadcast equipment for 2019 general elections.
The report, however, showed that no savings was made from contracts under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
