Sport
Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Nigeria Advances, S’Africa Crashes Out
It was a hard-fought win in Lagos as Nigeria secured a 1-0 victory over Algeria in their Women’s Olympic qualifying encounter early this week.
A flash of individual brilliance from Asisat Oshoala was enough to ensure Thomas Dennerby’s ladies claimed a 3-0 aggregate win, courtesy a lone goal victory on Tuesday.
Ghana built on a 3-0 first-leg lead at Stade Augustin Monédan in Libreville as they earned a 2-0 win over Gabon in Accra.
With the second leg win at Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens have advanced to the third round on a 5-0 aggregate win.
At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Malawi crashed out of the qualifying series after a 3-0 defeat to Kenya.
The East Africans lost the first leg 3-2 but bounced back at home to secure a passage to the next round after a 5-3 win on aggregate.
In Harare, Zimbabwe failed to honour their second leg meeting with Zambia as players boycotted the tie in a protest over their unpaid allowances from the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Cup.
The unsavoury development saw the Shepolopolo, who won 5-0 in the first leg in Blantyre, advance to the next phase after getting a walkover against the Mighty Warriors.
Elsewhere, Cameroon were held to a 0-0 draw with Ethiopia in Yaoundé but they squeezed past the East Africans on the away goals rule after a 1-1 first-leg draw in Bahir Dar.
For DR Congo, they booked a ticket in the next round without kicking a ball following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea, having been expelled from the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympics by Fifa.
At Stade Mamadou Konate, Mali could not overturn their 3-0 first-leg deficit as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Cote d’Ivoire.
The result means the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations semi-finalists are out of the qualifying race after a 3-0 loss on aggregate.
In Soweto, South Africa became the biggest casualty of the second round as the 2019 Women’s World Cup side crashed out at the expense of Cosafa rivals Botswana.
online games
Huge season in La Liga for Nigeria duo
With Europe’s major footballing leagues gearing up for the 2019/20 season – some of which have already started – the next few months will be a crucial period for two of Nigeria’s brightest stars.
For Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, their performances in Spain will be closely scrutinised by all Nigerian football fans – and it is still uncertain what opportunities await this duo in La Liga this season.
Simon is probably the more settled of the two, as he embarks on a second season with Levante.
The Valencia-based club avoided relegation from Spain’s leading division last season, finishing 15th in the table and seven points clear of the dreaded drop zone.
The 24-year-old striker played 24 first-team matches for Levante during 2018/19 and is viewed as a long-term prospect at the club, having joined on a five-year deal.
Simon’s international career is also on an upslope having played in five of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations matches during the summer – including the country’s narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the third-place play-off match.
“Nigeria fans” (CC BY 2.0) by manbeastextraordinaire
This made up, in some part, for his disappointment the previous year when he was named in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia. However, injury meant he was unable to make the final 23.
Simon’s chances of collecting silverware with Levante this season is highly unlikely and, according to La Liga betting, the club are currently 2,500/1 with bet365 to lift the title.
Once again their main target will be to finish inside the top 17, so escaping relegation to tier two.
Around 40 miles north of Valencia is Villarreal, where Chukwueze is also embarking on a second campaign in La Liga.
The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a successful debut campaign in 2018/19, having completed a promising season for the club’s ‘B’ team in the Spanish Third Division.
Chukwueze netted eight times for Villarreal in all competitions, including one in a 2-0 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow in December.
“Nigeria in Action” (CC BY 2.0) by John Pavelka
He also scored the opener in their memorable 4-4 draw with Barcelona during April, when the Catalan giants rescued a point thanks to last-minute goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.
Chukwueze went on to feature in six of Nigeria’s seven games at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the opening goal of their 2-1 win over highly-fancied South Africa in their quarter-final encounter in Cairo.
He had made his debut for Nigeria’s senior team on November 20th, 2018, when he was named in the starting line-up ahead of their 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda.
Chukwueze was later selected in Nigeria’s squad for the Under-20s World Cup but Villareal said he could not play in both this competition and the Africa Cup of Nations during the same close-season period.
“Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup” (CC BY-ND 2.0) by Andrea Munich
As for his chances of winning a medal this forthcoming season; they are certainly better than Simon’s but still an unlikely prospect.
Villareal are ranked as the sixth-best bet for the La Liga title in 2019/20, rated 250/1 with bet365, but, once again, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid head the market by quite some distance.
Sport
Real Madrid Academy Ready To Groom Stars
The Real Madrid Football Academy, initiated and developed by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is now set to start the grooming of international football stars, following the completion of the facility in Port Harcourt.
The President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad laid the foundation stone on May 28, 2018 after the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike reached agreement with officials of Real Madrid Football Club.
Wike and officials of Real Madrid Football Club addressed the sporting media at the Government House, Port Harcourt to kick-start the initiative to develop football.
The governor had earlier cemented the construction of Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt after meeting with officials in Spain.
Today, the Real Madrid Football Academy is set for operation. All the facilities have been completed by the contractors. The coaching and other technical staff have been trained in Madrid.
Wike had directed the admission of all the players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt into the Real Madrid Football Academy when the Academy opens later in the year.
Banham Model Primary School won this year’s Channels Television Kids Cup.
Further admissions are ongoing.
Representative of Ministry of Sports at the Real Madrid Football Academy Project Site, Mr Allwell Braide said that the contractor has done well.
He said that the football academy is ready, awaiting commissioning by the Rivers State governor.
He said that the administrative building, classrooms, football training field and the basketball court have been completed.
Mr Sunday Odungweru said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will give Rivers youths the opportunity to excel.
He said the institution will create the platform for football lovers in the South-South and South-East to interact for the development of the game, which will lead to the emergence of new international stars.
Head Coach of S. K. E. Football Club, Port Harcourt, Mr Tunde Sanni said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will make youths to be more committed to life as they now have an avenue to become super stars and millionaires.
He said: “It is a good gesture from Governor Wike. We want him to maintain it. The very best of footballers can emerge from the Academy. Even after his time in government, we will remember him”.
A football administrator, Frank Baridakara described the completion of the Real Madrid Football Academy as a dream come true for Rivers State.
He said the Academy will boost sports development in Rivers State.
“Graduates from the Academy will make the state proud. They will excel in international football. This Academy will produce the likes of Ronaldo that we have been hearing about”, he said.
Chinonso Uka said that the Rivers State governor’s initiative has developed a platform for more youths to be groomed as successful professional footballers.
A player, Musa Kundi said that by building the Real Madrid Football Academy, Governor Wike has encouraged upcoming footballers to aspire to the highest level.
He said that the Academy will create the avenue for Rivers youths to become International Stars.
Sport
Osimhen Savours Egypt 2019 Experience
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen says he is happy to have gained some valuable senior tournament experience at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Sporting Charleroi forward featured in just 45 minutes, the second half of the third-place playoff against Tunisia, but insists that the AFCON was a major learning curve for him.
“Everyone is still in the process of learning,” said the 2015 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.
“I’m grateful I was at the AFCON, we own this space and in the future we are going to dominate this place so the experiences I gathered are going to help me.
“For me, to play at the AFCON, the biggest stage in Africa is a massive achievement.
Most times, the pressure is high but the experienced players stay calm because they know the game and they’ve been in it for years.”
Osimhen is set to be a key man in the future for the Super Eagles, and is being touted as the likely long-term replacement for Odion Ighalo following the latter’s retirement from international football.
The 20-year-old Belgian-based forward will hope to be called for Nigeria’s opening 2021 AFCON qualifier against Benin in November.
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports5 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Sports5 days ago
Neymar Set To Stay At PSG
-
Politics5 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Sports5 days ago
NAFF Invites Seven Players From Niger
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Okorocha Against Negative Utterances
-
Sports5 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Sports5 days ago
Sports Minister To Create Athletes Sustenance Fund