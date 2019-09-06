Niger Delta
WCM Boss Hails Wike On New Taskforce …Tasks Building Materials Dealers On Cleanliness
The Chairman of Wike Continuity Movement (WCM) in Rivers State and Patron, Finished Building Materials Dealers Association, Mile One, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Chief Uchenna Okokoba, has given Governor Nyesom Wike kudos for establishing the Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks.
This is even as he urged members of the association to support the taskforce and keep their business premises clean.
Okokoba, who gave the charge yesterday during the election of new executive members of the association in Port Harcourt, expressed delight that the taskforce was working in accordance with the mandate given to it, and appealed to the building materials dealers to make sure that they abide by the rules governing the taskforce, so that Port Harcourt would be restored to its Garden City status.
Okokoba, who was chairman of the electoral committee that conducted the election that ushered in the new exco of the association stressed the need for the traders to continue to support the Wike administration to achieve set goals, contending that “he is happy that people are testifying that the Governor is doing a great job”.
It would be recalled that Okokoba had sunk a borehole facility within the building materials section of the Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt to celebrate Governor Wike’s victory at the polls.
In his post-election speech, the Chairman of the association, Nze Chikason Okenwa, thanked the members for their support and orderly conduct during the election and assured that he would continue to render selfless service to the body.
He also promised to provide electricity and security at the market.
Others elected include, Nze Okoro, Vice Chairman, Nsirim Peace, Assistant Secretary, Minikwu Kinikanwo, Financial Secretary and Onyebuchi Gabriel, Treasurer, among others.
Donatus Ebi
Niger Delta
NBA, FIDA Endorse ‘Our State Our Responsibility’ Campaign
The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch and the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, Rivers State, have endorsed the “Our State Our Responsibility” campaign initiated by the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications.
The two organisations endorsed the campaign during separate advocacy visits by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.
Chairman, Port Harcourt Branch of the (NBA) Sylvester Adaka, said the NBA will key into the programme, adding that the situation where a few persons are painting the state black should no longer be accepted.
The NBA thanked the ministry for initiating the programme, assuring that lawyers in the state will work with the ministry to advance the interest of the state.
Similarly, the chairperson FIDA Nigeria, Rivers State, Pastor Ngozi O. Odukwe Ighosevbe, has described the campaign as the dawn of a new era in Rivers State.
She said during an advocacy visit to by FIDA the Permanent Secretary that female lawyers in the state will work with the ministry to ensure that the State became a better place for the present and generations unborn.
It is a good start, the initiative is laudable. It is the dawn of a new season”, she declared, adding that, “I see a new Rivers State where resources will not only be available, but resources will overwhelm us”.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim had called on lawyers to be brand ambassadors of the state.
Nsirim said Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has shown enough leadership qualities through infrastructural development and security, but expressed regret that few persons were consistently painting the state black.
Niger Delta
NDDC Owes Over N2trn Debt -Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has over N2 trillion debt to settle.
Akpabio, who stated this at a meeting with the management team of NDDC in Abuja. said the commission had not performed well in its main responsibility, which was the development of the Niger Delta region.
The minister said the impact of the commission on the entire region would have been more, but for some factors such as personal interest and undue interference.
He stressed the need for collaboration between the ministry and the commission to move the region to a higher level.
“We will look into the budgetary allocation and see how it can be improved upon because the success of any organisation starts from budgeting.
“We want to redirect the budgeting procedure of the commission so that we can aim at the ongoing projects, that is, those that are nearing completion, but which have not been completed due to lack of human will,” he said.
According to him, there are too many uncompleted projects across the Niger Delta region due to lack of proper coordination, adding, “we will not allow that any longer.
“We are going to focus on the key ones that are on the ground for us to complete between now and next year and also start some things that can create employment opportunities,” he said.
On the East-West Road the minister said it was one of the top priorities of his administration, pledging to work very hard to ensure the development of the region.
The director overseeing the NDDC,Akwagaga Enyia expressed the commission’s readiness to cooperate with the minister to ensure the development of the region.
Niger Delta
Cleric Tasks Buhari, Nigerians On Xenophobic Attacks
Worried by the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, a clergy and the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has called on President Buhari and Nigerians to be hard and aggressive in their speeches on the action of South Africans against Nigerians.
He urged Nigerians to rise up against the killings in their speeches, adding that without such aggressive speeches and actions, South African people will continue to slaughter Nigerians as they like.
Apostle Chinyere, who made the call while speaking to Airport Correspondents shortly on his arrival from Abuja yesterday at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, also urged the President to remember the oath of office he took to protect lives of Nigerians.
“I recall that in the last administration of Göodluck Jonathan, this South African people did the same things they are doing now.
“ The question now is why are they repeating the same thing now? Are they the only country that have foreigners? Are they not having investment in other countries?.
“There was a time that American government placed a ban on China Hawai product, but China did not keep quiet, but also went ahead to ban Apple products from America, and that settled the matter”, he said.
The OPM leader, however, called on the well- to -do in Nigeria to offer help to the less previlaged in the country, noting that difficulties made some of them to leave Nigeria in search of greener pasture.
Corlins Walter
