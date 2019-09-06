Featured
Street Trading: Task Force Arrests, Prosecutes 300 Offenders …Exclude Newspaper Vendors From Street Trading Restriction, NUJ Urges RSG
The Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks has said that no fewer than 300 persons arrested for various offences have been prosecuted by mobile courts.
The Tide reports that the state government had deployed magistrates to various mobile court locations to begin prosecution of street traders, illegal market operators and owners of unapproved motor parks.
Coordinator of the task force, Mr Bright Amaewhule, who disclosed this, last Wednesday, said that the figures were obtained from the various mobile courts, pointing out that the defaulters were arrested between Monday and Tuesday, this week.
Amaewhule further stated that the task force would not be compromised in prosecuting offenders, just as he expressed happiness that reports of illegal task force members harassing and extorting money from members of the public have reduced.
According to him, “From the information reaching me from the various mobile courts, they have arrested and prosecuted over 300 offenders.
“Before now, there had been a lot of complaints about operation of illegal task force members in the state. But between Monday and Tuesday, those complaints have reduced drastically.
“I don’t have much complaints of that illegal task force, and I don’t have complaints of people being harassed daily. But when you do the wrong thing that is when we will arrest you.
“No private individual will say he or she has been harassed or their vehicle impounded by my committee,” the state task force coordinator stated.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has called on the Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks to exclude newspaper vendors from street trading restriction in the state.
The union noted with dismay that the Bright Amaewhule led task force which commenced operations last two weeks has been harassing newspaper vendors on the streets.
The NUJ, in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, contended that newspaper vendors, going by universal standard, are usually excluded from any form of restrictions on the streets.
The union said that in view of the modus operandi of newspaper vendors across the world, they were not supposed to be affected by the ongoing war against street trading and illegal motor parks in the state.
According to the statement, “All over the world, newspaper vendors are an important agent of information dissemination that cannot be hounded out of the street. Even though their modus operandi is to hawk newspapers on the streets, they are not roadside traders and so cannot be treated as such.
“We are not against the maintenance of law and order in Rivers State. In fact, we welcome any move by the state government to restore sanity and orderliness to the state and return Port Harcourt in particular to its Garden City status.
“As a professional body made up of decent men and women, NUJ has always been in the vanguard of speaking against indecency, disorderliness and illegal business transactions on the streets”.
The NUJ, therefore, appealed to the state government, especially the task force on street trading to exclude newspaper vendors from the list of those to be hounded out of the streets.
While commending the National Association of Print Media Sales Representatives (NAPMSR), Rivers State chapter, for their patience, the NUJ urged them to be orderly and law abiding in the course of their operation.
100 Days In Office: Wike Begins Projects’ Inauguration, Monday …Appoints Okwulehe SSS Board’s Ag Chair
The Rivers State Government has rolled out programmes and activities to mark the 100 days of Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term in office, majorly of which are the commissioning of various completed projects.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government and Chairman, 2nd Tenure 100 Days in Office Committee, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, and made available to The Tide.
The statement titled, ‘Schedule of events and inauguration of completed projects’, said the activities would begin with a live media chat on Monday, September, 2019 by 11am.
Same day, the governor would proceed to commission the reconstructed Bonny, Adaka Boro and Elliot Henry Streets, Port Harcourt Township by 2pm.
It further indicated that on Tuesday, September 10, the governor is expected to commission Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area by 11am.
According to the progamme, on Wednesday, 11th September, the governor would commission the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema along Aba Road, by 11am.
The statement further disclosed that on Friday, September 13, Wike would present Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to government-recognized traditional rulers by 11am.
The statement reads, “Commissioning of Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way by 11am” while the Elelenwo Community would hold reception for the governor by 2pm.
“Monday, September 16, 2019, commissioning of reconstructed and expanded Seabed Model Primary School, Port Harcourt by 11am, and on Tuesday, September 17, commissioning of Rumuwoji Market, Mile One, Port Harcourt by 11am,” it stated,
Also, on Wednesday, September 18, the governor is expected to commission the reconstructed and re-equipped Government Craft Development Centre, Aba Road, Port Harcourt by 11am.
Similarly, on Thursday, September 19, would be the commissioning of Civil Servants’ Quarters, Amadi Flats, Old GRA, Port Harcourt by 11am; while on Saturday, September 21, would be the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Elekahia, Port Harcourt by 5pm.
The SSG disclosed that same day (Saturday), there would be a novelty football match between the Channels Kids Champions and select Under 13 Rivers kids.
The statement further disclosed that on Monday, September 23, would be the commissioning of the Rivers State University Students’ Union Building, Port Harcourt by 11am.
On Tuesday, September 24, residents would witness the commissioning of the Fruit Garden and Vegetable Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt by 11am; while the next day (Wednesday) September 25, would be the commissioning of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) House, also in D/Line, Port Harcourt.
According Danagogo, on Thursday, September 26, Rivers people would witness the commissioning of the Shell Location Road, Rumuepirikom by 11am; while on Friday, September 27, the governor would round up the celebration with the commissioning of the dualised Birabi Street, GRA, Phase 1, Port Harcourt by 11am.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appointed Mrs Grace Akpughanum Okwulehe as the acting chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board.
The Fake Mosque Demolition Report
Some days ago, two major national newspapers led in the publication of total falsehood against the government and people of Rivers State. The Nation and Daily Trust Newspapers. The Reporters of the two newspapers reported that the Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning had demolished the Trans-Amadi Mosque. This was the worst form of falsehood, with the capacity to inflame tensions.
Daily Trust, a pro-North Newspaper and The Nation, a Pro- APC Newspaper quoted one AlhajiAbdullahi Musa Tobaco, as claiming that the Rivers State Government demolished the Trans Amadi Central Mosque. It was this premeditated and mischievous falsehood that several misinformed groups latched onto.
The falsehood by The Nation and Daily Trust which almost misled the entire country exposes the fundamental challenge facing journalism in the country today.
For a matter as sensitive as religion, these reporters made no attempt to cross check their facts. As senior journalists covering Port Harcourt, the country’s headquarters of oil and gas, they refused to go to the site of the demolition. Their editors never requested for pictorial evidence of the said demolished Mosque.
Instead, both newspapers concocted photographs to illustrate the falsehood. They set the online space on fire and waited patiently for the country to burn. The truth frustrated their deadly scheme.
If you ask me, this was not a mere error of judgment on the part of the Reporters and their Newspapers. If it was, they would have apologised since the truth came to light.
None of the originators of this false report has been called to order by their Newspapers. They will be encouraged to carry out this line of false journalism next time.
The location of the disputed land is accessible by well-constructed Road. Yet they displayed journalistic laziness and relied on the words of one Alhaji Tobacco. They rushed to break sensitive news without caring to investigate the facts.
Governor Wike personally took some journalists to the location and they saw that no Mosque existed there. The video evidence has been widely circulated, both online and on national television.
Of course, reactions to this falsehood by these Newspapers have come in various forms. But some politicians with waning careers have seen this misinformation as a means of attracting cheap attention.
The bone of contention was the definition of the status of land title that the illegal developers claimed to have. The Court ruled that the title in the possession of the illegal developers cannot be superior to the State Government title on the said land.
Despite not having any approval, they started petty fencing and digging up of trenches, but there was no Mosque at the said location. Those claiming the existence of a Mosque should provide the pictorial and video evidence of the Mosque before the Rivers State Government intervened.
The decision to stop work on the site was taken, officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning met with those illegally excavating a foundation on the said land and directed them to stop work in line with earlier notices served on them.
The issue of trying to get an approval to construct a Mosque on the said land started in 2012. There was no approval given for the construction of a Mosque.
Justice G.O Omereji of the Rivers State High Court ruled that the disputed land belongs to the Rivers State Government. This was in 2018. The judgment followed a suit filed by the Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt. They had approached the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt in February 2012, after the then Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration through the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning stopped them from erecting a structure on the disputed government land without approval.
Justice Omereji held that: “The Statement of Defence and the evidence of the defendants by two witnesses show that the land, the subject matter of this suit is State Land acquired for public purpose by the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1959 under the Public Acquisition law as evidenced by the Certificate of Title dated 27th Day of June, 1961 Registered as Number 26 on Page 26 in Volume 2 of the Land Registry, Enugu, now in Port Harcourt and whose assets the Rivers State Government inherited which is Exhibit K.
“The evidence also show that the claimants had no approval from the Rivers State Government to make use of the said land, prior to the use of the land for any religious or other purposes and that the defendants did not destroy any property belonging to the claimants.
“The said area where the claimants use for religious activities falls within the area acquired by the Rivers State Government as in the Exhibit K. The evidence shows that the claimants acquired nothing from Chief Dr Edward S. Amadi since Chief Edward S. Amadi cannot give what he does not have because the land in dispute has been acquired and has been State land since 1959”.
It is rather disheartening that major national newspapers would be involved in deliberate falsehood evidently sponsored by political mischief makers masquerading as religious leaders.
One thread of propaganda has been heightened in the entire chain of misinformation. Why did Governor Wike declare Rivers, a Christian State? It appears this was the reason behind the planting of this report in The Nation and Daily Trust. These politicians challenging Governor Wike’s declaration forget that there are Muslim States in the country that officially practise Sharia.
Like every plot, this one has failed. Those who sponsored these journalistic misfits to generate the false report should hide their heads in shame. Rivers State will continue to make progress under the leadership of Governor Wike.
Even as the media holds Government to account, so should newspapers hold their reporters to account. When senior reporters sweep ethics of journalism under the carpet, the society bears the brunt.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu.
No Mosque Was Demolished In Rivers, Northern Youths Declare …Say Wike Is Very Good Friend Of North, Brother To Muslim Community …Enemies Fanning Hate Against Wike, Rep Insists
The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYGs) has said that the recent allegations that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike ordered the demolition of a mosque in Port Harcourt were “falsehood” orchestrated by politicians to “fan the furnace of ethnic, religious or regional division just for self-serving and fiendish gains”.
In a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna, yesterday, National Convener of the group, Mohammed Sanni, said from available statistics, the Rivers State governor was more tolerant of other religions than most of those accusing him of intolerance.
According to him, “The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community,” adding that it is mischievous for anybody to run to alter the narrative.
He said when news of the demolition of the mosque in Port Harcourt broke, it carried out investigations and found out that the structure being labelled as a mosque was a personal building of an individual who did not obtain necessary permits for his structure.
“The recent wild rumour of an alleged demolition of a mosque located at Trans Amadi, Rivers State, is not only false and misleading but intended to draw religious ire, stir political tension and widen the chasm of national division, which rather requires healing and bonding at this point in time.
“It should be noted that we immediately swung into action on hearing the disturbing news and have conducted an on the spot visit to the said location and our findings are very contrary to the falsehood being peddled.
“A diligent assessment of the location showed that even though structures were demolished around that area, none of such structures was or is a mosque building.
“On further interaction with residents and the Muslim community in the area, we gathered that the said location being labelled as a mosque building belongs to an individual who was building his personal structure without government approval.
“The said fellow had gone ahead to erect a foundation on the site ostensibly to wade off government action, he thereafter proceeded to unilaterally label the location as a mosque.
“Further findings led us to the clear revelation that the matter has been properly addressed by the relevant courts and the government was acting within the precincts of the law.
“Judging from this, rationality should only dictate that if the property owner has/had any issue of contention, the courts were and are still open to address his grievances rather than resorting to inflaming the polity with tense religious passions.
“Available statistics on religious tolerance clearly shows that the executive governor of river state is far ahead of others and as such his name and person should not be a drag to such issue all in the name of painting him black before our northern brothers and sisters.
“His policies are friendly and his administration operates an open door policy irrespective of your region and religion. And what else did u expect from a nationalist like him? We are aware of the plot against him and we shall enlighten our fellow youths from the northern part of the country against such plot!
“We have also seen the gusto with which political horse traders and religious alarmists have taken the matter and have therefore deemed it of prime importance to address our youth throughout the North and also that resident in Port Harcourt to remain calm and maintain the peace as we are still in wide consultations. It should not be lost on everyone that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community.
“Records show that he has always maintained a very cordial relationship with the Muslim community in Rivers State. It is, therefore, nothing but high pitched mischief for anyone to go about town with the anti-Muslim narrative.
“Finally, we wish to assure our brothers from the South that they can and should go about their businesses within the Northern states peacefully and confidently as we have commenced a series of proper sensitization of our youth,” he said.
However, against the backdrop of the unwarranted attacks against the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over the non-existent mosque at Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has frowned against the unsavoury comments of those he described as political desperadoes with no other aim than to incite the Muslim community against the state governor.
Dekor, a one-time commissioner for works in Rivers State, dismissed as false and misleading the claims that a mosque existed on the land.
According to him, there has never been any mosque situated or located on the said land.
The lawmaker, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, last Monday, wondered why these critics would continue to mouth over a matter which predated Governor Wike, having been resolved by a subsisting court judgment in Suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) versus the commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State and the attorney general of Rivers State (defendants).
Dekor affirmed that the court in that judgment ruled that the claimants had no approval to build on the disputed land.
He recalled that these anti-Wike propagandists had in all their commentaries affirmed that under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, the said ‘mosque’ had suffered two demolitions.
“To every rational thinker, one again wonders why there was no hue and cry against Amaechi. Why all these noise against Wike? It clearly shows that there is more to all these than meets the eye”, he said.
The House of Representatives member, who was a one-time deputy speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, noted that this mosque demolition drama that was playing out in the state could be likened to the biblical story of two women who appeared before Solomon contending for the ownership of a baby, adding that while the culprit ascribed to the suggestion of cutting the baby into two equal part, the mother of the baby declined, reasoning that when the baby grows up, it would know its mother.
“These enemies of the state are fanning the embers of hate against Governor Wike, rooting to burn down the state just because they no longer have any stake in Rivers State for the simple reason that they have long been rejected by the people”, he stated.
