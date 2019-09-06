Street Trading: Task Force Arrests, Prosecutes 300 Offenders …Exclude Newspaper Vendors From Street Trading Restriction, NUJ Urges RSG

The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYGs) has said that the recent allegations that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike ordered the demolition of a mosque in Port Harcourt were “falsehood” orchestrated by politicians to “fan the furnace of ethnic, religious or regional division just for self-serving and fiendish gains”.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna, yesterday, National Convener of the group, Mohammed Sanni, said from available statistics, the Rivers State governor was more tolerant of other religions than most of those accusing him of intolerance.

According to him, “The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community,” adding that it is mischievous for anybody to run to alter the narrative.

He said when news of the demolition of the mosque in Port Harcourt broke, it carried out investigations and found out that the structure being labelled as a mosque was a personal building of an individual who did not obtain necessary permits for his structure.

“The recent wild rumour of an alleged demolition of a mosque located at Trans Amadi, Rivers State, is not only false and misleading but intended to draw religious ire, stir political tension and widen the chasm of national division, which rather requires healing and bonding at this point in time.

“It should be noted that we immediately swung into action on hearing the disturbing news and have conducted an on the spot visit to the said location and our findings are very contrary to the falsehood being peddled.

“A diligent assessment of the location showed that even though structures were demolished around that area, none of such structures was or is a mosque building.

“On further interaction with residents and the Muslim community in the area, we gathered that the said location being labelled as a mosque building belongs to an individual who was building his personal structure without government approval.

“The said fellow had gone ahead to erect a foundation on the site ostensibly to wade off government action, he thereafter proceeded to unilaterally label the location as a mosque.

“Further findings led us to the clear revelation that the matter has been properly addressed by the relevant courts and the government was acting within the precincts of the law.

“Judging from this, rationality should only dictate that if the property owner has/had any issue of contention, the courts were and are still open to address his grievances rather than resorting to inflaming the polity with tense religious passions.

“Available statistics on religious tolerance clearly shows that the executive governor of river state is far ahead of others and as such his name and person should not be a drag to such issue all in the name of painting him black before our northern brothers and sisters.

“His policies are friendly and his administration operates an open door policy irrespective of your region and religion. And what else did u expect from a nationalist like him? We are aware of the plot against him and we shall enlighten our fellow youths from the northern part of the country against such plot!

“We have also seen the gusto with which political horse traders and religious alarmists have taken the matter and have therefore deemed it of prime importance to address our youth throughout the North and also that resident in Port Harcourt to remain calm and maintain the peace as we are still in wide consultations. It should not be lost on everyone that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community.

“Records show that he has always maintained a very cordial relationship with the Muslim community in Rivers State. It is, therefore, nothing but high pitched mischief for anyone to go about town with the anti-Muslim narrative.

“Finally, we wish to assure our brothers from the South that they can and should go about their businesses within the Northern states peacefully and confidently as we have commenced a series of proper sensitization of our youth,” he said.

However, against the backdrop of the unwarranted attacks against the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over the non-existent mosque at Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has frowned against the unsavoury comments of those he described as political desperadoes with no other aim than to incite the Muslim community against the state governor.

Dekor, a one-time commissioner for works in Rivers State, dismissed as false and misleading the claims that a mosque existed on the land.

According to him, there has never been any mosque situated or located on the said land.

The lawmaker, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, last Monday, wondered why these critics would continue to mouth over a matter which predated Governor Wike, having been resolved by a subsisting court judgment in Suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) versus the commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State and the attorney general of Rivers State (defendants).

Dekor affirmed that the court in that judgment ruled that the claimants had no approval to build on the disputed land.

He recalled that these anti-Wike propagandists had in all their commentaries affirmed that under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, the said ‘mosque’ had suffered two demolitions.

“To every rational thinker, one again wonders why there was no hue and cry against Amaechi. Why all these noise against Wike? It clearly shows that there is more to all these than meets the eye”, he said.

The House of Representatives member, who was a one-time deputy speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, noted that this mosque demolition drama that was playing out in the state could be likened to the biblical story of two women who appeared before Solomon contending for the ownership of a baby, adding that while the culprit ascribed to the suggestion of cutting the baby into two equal part, the mother of the baby declined, reasoning that when the baby grows up, it would know its mother.

“These enemies of the state are fanning the embers of hate against Governor Wike, rooting to burn down the state just because they no longer have any stake in Rivers State for the simple reason that they have long been rejected by the people”, he stated.