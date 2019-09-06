Sports
NSF, NYG: Coach Wants Muay Thai As Scoring Sport
The Head coach of the Rivers State Muay Thai Association, Princewill Gaius, has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to approve the sport as scoring sport in major competitions, especially National Sports Festival.
Gaius made the appeal last Wednesday during an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the karate dojo, Alfred Diette Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.
According to him, the sports, had met the demands of the ministry of sports to demonstrate at least twice as a sport before participating in sports festivals, saying that, the association is now fit and ready to take part in National Sports Festival (NSF) and the annual National Youth Games (NYG) if the approval is given.
He noted that despite the efforts made to ensure that the sport is developed at the state and national level, the sport still suffers setback based on it’s inability to take part in major competitions in Nigeria.
“Muay Thai came into being in the country in the early 80’s by a Thai, Engineer Winches at the Thailand Community, Lagos State,” Coach Gaius said.
He noted that the association is recognised by the International Federation of Muay Thai. Amateur (IFMA), saying that, the body has been participating in international competitions.
“We have been attending competitions outside the country to represent the state and the country, l think it’s time for us to have the approval to also participate in major competitions, such as the National Sports Festival and the National Youth Games,” he added.
He also said that as a coach he has put in his best to ensure that the sports grow in the state interms of funding and otherwise.
“I have worked hard to see that Muay Thai gets to the desired height in the state, l personally ensure that l and my technical crew went to llorin, Kwara State for the National Youth Games even the National Sport Festival to gain experience and knowledge of how it works and what it takes to be there, even if the sport is yet to be approved as scoring,” he said.
He explained that though he has got some signal and necessary documentation from the state Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, but would feel better and relaxed when his expectations have been met.
He however, said that he will also be at this edition of the NYG as usual as he hopes and prayed that come next year’s NSF, tagged “Edo 2020” to be hosted by Edo State, Muay Thai will participate as Scoring sport.
Meanwhile, the 2019 edition of the NYG commences tomorrow 7 september to last through 17 of this month.
Sports
Kada Queens Basketball Players Boycott Training
Kada Queens basketball
players of Kaduna are boycotting training over 20 months unpaid allowances.
The protest is coming two days to the commencement of the second phase of the Zenith Bank National Basketball League.
Some of the players told newsmen that the state government which owns the team have completely neglected them.
“We are not suspending our protest until we get paid our entitlements,” one of players said on condition of anonymity.
“There is no hope for the second phase of the Zenith Bank league for us, because we have not received any allowance since last year.
“They are always begging us and giving fake promises without fulfilling any.
“We always do our best to make them proud during league season but we don’t get appreciated.”
Another player said: “Some of us are coming from distant places to play and cannot continue to play without allowance.
“Apart from our personal needs, we also have parents and siblings to cater for.
“We don’t trust the management any longer as previous promises to offset the allowances have gone unheeded.
“If the management value our welfare and the interest of the team, they would do everything possible to settle our allowances.”
The fear of most of the players is that the club management will not pay the outstanding entitlements once the league comes to an end.
Reacting to the players’ protest, Head coach of the team, Simsim Morrison, appealed to them to exercise more patience as the management was working towards offsetting the allowances.
“The players are right to demand for the payment of their allowances, but the timing should be put into consideration.
“I am appealing to the players to exercise patience as we are also looking for a good response from the government.
“We will always insist that the players should be motivated at all times so that they can give us their very best and make our job easier.”
The coach expressed concern that the team may not do well in the second phase of the league if the players refuse to return to training.
“Right now the players are putting us into a very tight corner knowing the task on our hands.
“The second phase will begin tomorrow and we are supposed to travel for the competition.
“We are still appealing to the state government for release of funds to enable us participate fully in the league season.
“ We appreciate their support for us all this while, but we need funds to enable us get kits for the club, traveling allowances for players and officials, and salaries.
“Since last year, we have been having challenges with funds which affected our performance, but we pray they release the funds, in order to motivate our players,” Morrison said.
However, efforts to get the reaction of the state Director of Sports, Yakubu Ibrahim, was not successful as he was said to be attending a promotion examination.
Sports
Euro 2020 Qualifier: Netherlands Can Hurt Any Team – Kroos
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos talked up Netherlands’ improvement over the past two years and expects another tough test when the sides meet in Euro 2020 qualifying.
Four-time world champions Germany have won all three qualifiers ahead of today’s home match with Netherlands, who they beat 3-2 in their opening Group C match in March.
The Dutch got the better of their rivals in the UEFA Nations League last year however, and Kroos believes Ronald Koeman’s men have gone from strength to strength since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
“They have improved so much in the last two years,” he said at yesterday’s pre-match news conference.
“Our games have always been tight and high quality. I’m expecting another tough match.
“With the amount of changes we’ve gone through, we’ve certainly not reached our limit yet. Netherlands can hurt any team. Our job is to stop them.”
Germany followed up their victory over Netherlands in Amsterdam with a 2-0 win away to Belarus and an 8-0 thumping of Estonia to leave them three points behind leaders Northern Ireland, who they face next week.
Joachim Low has used a front three in each of those games but will be without injured duo Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka, who started the reverse fixture with Netherlands, for today’s clash at Volksparkstadion.
“Leon had a bit of a bruise after training yesterday,” Low told reporters. “It’s very important for a young team to gain familiarity, but we will still go into the game with a spring in our step despite the missing players.
“We want to keep playing with a front three. We can set up in a 4-3-3 or a 5-2-3, though. The team is very capable of doing both.
“Everyone is capable of showing their individual quality, but our unity and positional structure is our foundation.
Germany is also without Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Antonio Rudiger for their qualifying double-header and Low wants others to step up, such as three-cap midfielder Kai Havertz.
Sports
EFCC Investigates NFF, Again
Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the EFCC is conducting a new investigation into the country’s Football Federation (NFF), it has revealed.
The latest investigation comes on the back of a separate case brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and an ongoing one by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).
The latest wide-ranging investigation is looking into fraud allegations over how sponsorship money meant for the development of football in the country has allegedly gone missing.
“What I can confirm is that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are being investigated by the agency,” EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren told newsmen.
The investigation into the NFF will look at allegations of wrongdoing before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The inquiry is focusing on money generated from the NFF’s official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams.
It also focuses on funds provided by federal and state governments for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and the alleged misappropriation of about US$2.7 million from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, Fifa.
The EFCC did not elaborate on who they were investigating, but confirmed top officials of the federation are part of the latest probe.
The NFF president Pinnick told newsmen that he was aware of the latest EFCC investigation and was seeking further clarification before making a comment..
In May, the NFF president Amaju Pinnick said that he and four other top officials were being “victimised” and denied any wrongdoing over the alleged misappropriation of funds case brought by the SPIP for the recovery of public property.
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports5 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Sports5 days ago
Neymar Set To Stay At PSG
-
Politics5 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Sports5 days ago
NAFF Invites Seven Players From Niger
-
Sports5 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Sports5 days ago
Sports Minister To Create Athletes Sustenance Fund
-
Sports5 days ago
US Open: Osaka Consoles Teenage Player After Beating Her