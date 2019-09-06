One of the most exciting things to see in 2019 is the fact that there are more and more companies originating from Nigeria that are starting to become more successful But, the most exciting thing to see is that they are not just starting to be successful locally, but are starting to make international connections. International connections are not significant just because they bring attention to the country, but because these are able to access larger pools of investment capital and thus are able to offer their better services to more people and, possibly even internationally. In order to bring the good news to everyone who needs to hear them, we are giving you a list of companies that have managed to garner some international attention and international clientele. The number and variety of companies are all over the place, so we are not going to be going into detail about them. We are just going to talk about how some of the companies are managing to get international attention by providing a list of games at Playamo Australia, getting investment from large international banks, or other interesting stuff.

Nigerian startups making international connections

A Nigerian logistics company

Kobo360 is a Nigerian freight logistics company that is aiming to change how things are transported in, out and around the country. It has a fleet of strong vehicles that transport freight goods all across the country and it has been active for a relatively short time. But this time, it has managed to garner the attention of local businesses as one of the most reliable businesses to deal with if you are looking to transport goods from one point in the country to the other. So, when the company decided to go looking for financial investment, it was easily able to show off its capabilities and portfolio to some of the biggest international investment banks. While there were companies that were not really interested in investing in the African region, there were those who saw value in it. After all, the local economy is one of the growing ones in the world, and it is showing quite a lot of promise. Which is where Goldman Sachs decided to intervene. It is not easy to transport freight goods across Africa. There are many issues that a driver faces on the way. Lack of infrastructure, issues with local bureaucracies, corruption often get in the way of a successful business. But, Kobo360 has somehow managed to avoid having to deal with these problems on a day to day basis successfully. This became enough of an impressive feat for the investment bank that it decided to invest $20 000 000 into the company, thus giving it the ability to grow to a size that would allow it to serve not just the entire country, but the entire region. The company is thus expected to become much more profitable over the next few years and contribute to the local economy in a much more significant way. With more people employed, more trucks deployed and more work to be done, this i\ a great development for Nigeria and the Nigerian economy, as much as it is an incredible success for Kobo360.

Nigerian FinTech

But the logistics companies are not the only ones getting attention on the international stage. Some of the most successful companies from Nigeria and some of the most successful start-up industries within the country have been the FinTech companies that are springing up left and right within the country. These Fintech companies are looking to start offering new kinds of services to Nigerians in order to make their lives and their work easier and cheaper. It is a hard thing for FinTech to take off in a country where a significant portion of the population does not employ electronic devices, but the population that does have these devices is demanding these apps. As a result, more and more Fintech companies are starting to appear within the industry, and it is getting crowded.

But while people do not know what to expect of the industry and don’t think it will be successful in any significant way, the proof of the success of the industry is rearing its head on its own. According to reports, recently the industry within Nigeria managed to raise around $300 000 000 within a year, and grow by 60% without much international help. And as the growth continues, so will the international attention continues to increase. It is an exciting time for the Nigerian Fintech companies that are looking to expand, as international investment banks are starting to look into getting to work with them, in order to produce positive results for the company. It seems like the Fintech industry within Nigeria is only going to be growing, as companies move outside of the borders of the country and expand their operations to other areas of Africa with significantly enough developed infrastructure to handle the internet and electric requirements to support this industry.