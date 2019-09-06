View Point
Nigerian startups making international connections
One of the most exciting things to see in 2019 is the fact that there are more and more companies originating from Nigeria that are starting to become more successful But, the most exciting thing to see is that they are not just starting to be successful locally, but are starting to make international connections. International connections are not significant just because they bring attention to the country, but because these are able to access larger pools of investment capital and thus are able to offer their better services to more people and, possibly even internationally. In order to bring the good news to everyone who needs to hear them, we are giving you a list of companies that have managed to garner some international attention and international clientele. The number and variety of companies are all over the place, so we are not going to be going into detail about them. We are just going to talk about how some of the companies are managing to get international attention by providing a list of games at Playamo Australia, getting investment from large international banks, or other interesting stuff.
Kobo360 is a Nigerian freight logistics company that is aiming to change how things are transported in, out and around the country. It has a fleet of strong vehicles that transport freight goods all across the country and it has been active for a relatively short time. But this time, it has managed to garner the attention of local businesses as one of the most reliable businesses to deal with if you are looking to transport goods from one point in the country to the other. So, when the company decided to go looking for financial investment, it was easily able to show off its capabilities and portfolio to some of the biggest international investment banks. While there were companies that were not really interested in investing in the African region, there were those who saw value in it. After all, the local economy is one of the growing ones in the world, and it is showing quite a lot of promise. Which is where Goldman Sachs decided to intervene. It is not easy to transport freight goods across Africa. There are many issues that a driver faces on the way. Lack of infrastructure, issues with local bureaucracies, corruption often get in the way of a successful business. But, Kobo360 has somehow managed to avoid having to deal with these problems on a day to day basis successfully. This became enough of an impressive feat for the investment bank that it decided to invest $20 000 000 into the company, thus giving it the ability to grow to a size that would allow it to serve not just the entire country, but the entire region. The company is thus expected to become much more profitable over the next few years and contribute to the local economy in a much more significant way. With more people employed, more trucks deployed and more work to be done, this i\ a great development for Nigeria and the Nigerian economy, as much as it is an incredible success for Kobo360.
Nigerian FinTech
But the logistics companies are not the only ones getting attention on the international stage. Some of the most successful companies from Nigeria and some of the most successful start-up industries within the country have been the FinTech companies that are springing up left and right within the country. These Fintech companies are looking to start offering new kinds of services to Nigerians in order to make their lives and their work easier and cheaper. It is a hard thing for FinTech to take off in a country where a significant portion of the population does not employ electronic devices, but the population that does have these devices is demanding these apps. As a result, more and more Fintech companies are starting to appear within the industry, and it is getting crowded.
But while people do not know what to expect of the industry and don’t think it will be successful in any significant way, the proof of the success of the industry is rearing its head on its own. According to reports, recently the industry within Nigeria managed to raise around $300 000 000 within a year, and grow by 60% without much international help. And as the growth continues, so will the international attention continues to increase. It is an exciting time for the Nigerian Fintech companies that are looking to expand, as international investment banks are starting to look into getting to work with them, in order to produce positive results for the company. It seems like the Fintech industry within Nigeria is only going to be growing, as companies move outside of the borders of the country and expand their operations to other areas of Africa with significantly enough developed infrastructure to handle the internet and electric requirements to support this industry.
Marketing Tricks That Make You a Loyal Customer
Seeing the full pattern of strategies that are meant to lure you in is some form of art. A lot of work goes in before the promotion content is masqueraded as candy and before you know it, you have been captivated in a trap. The bait that marketers use is appealing to all your senses with new twists that will have you bend the knee as their loyal customers.
Under the blanket of the fun and flattery that come in with bonus rounds and free points are carefully designed ways that are the fuel to customer retention. To prune out competition in a market space that is rather crowded, companies have invented authentic ways and features that will control your experience and have you come back for more.
One-Stop Shop
The convenience that comes with finding all that you need in the same space is liberating. This notion has been used by marketers to curb the likelihood of people moving from one place to another in search of services. It is for this reason that spaces in malls appear illuminating as entertainment, food and rest are all under one roof.
This has been incorporated to a great extent by companies keen to retain their customers. It is no wonder then that casinos offering gambling pools also have the snack arena set aside so that you can enjoy delicious treats as you try out your chances.
More for Less
Rivals are the biggest threats to a company’s customers whether old or new. To be able to appeal to the masses, the deals that are offered by its competition. Such strategies include free trial rounds before officially becoming a member, offering a counter deal that doubles the tokens and also having enhanced features for the free rounds.
This trick serves to lure people by having advanced features in the free rounds. On being captivated by the mesmerising experiences, you will drool for a repeat of the same and for that reason you will sign up for membership. What they do not tell you is that your membership has to be upgraded for such an experience and because this is what had drawn you in the first place. Such services are a mockery and are seen as a hoax, but by the time you discover this, you will be hypnotised by the excellent features.
Every Story Counts
Companies have also been observed to appeal to the emotions of potential business drivers by customising the marketing schemes to fit an individual’s preferences. The enforcement of better rewards is conveyed to the unsuspecting customer who then sees that all the mentioned qualities fit the bill.
The twist in this would be during the viewing or opening of an account where your email is a mandatory prerequisite. Based on these ideas, your search history is tracked and the concepts that are more interesting are used as a weapon for targeting. That is when you fall victim because they offer you exactly what you need. Above all, most casinos rely on the use of extensive data for marketing and only alter a few things to fit an individual’s story.
A Good Dog Deserves a Bone
To engage loyal customers that keep coming back for either new or old services, companies change conversations and boost the retention rates through loyalty programs. Most of the players will receive such a commendable treat with open hands and within no time, the casino, for instance, will be at the top of their list. What’s more is that a game can be complemented by a snack preventing the company from suffering huge losses. It is a win-win situation and a very effective technique.
The Contests
Marketers have the art of selling an idea in a nicely packaged manner without truly showcasing their pursuits. Game contests are one of the ways that they have employed the marketing strategy to a great audience. Essentially, what players are buying when participating in contests is the chance to win big and with this comes the necessity to play big.
Offers are relayed in such an exciting way that the hype completely blinds gamers of the large stake involved. It is during such contests that VIP features and merits are brought forward, and by participating in the contest, vivid descriptions of the enhanced upgrades are made known to many.
The Topping on the Ice
The fun and thrill of gambling is multiplied by incentives such as the welcome bonus roulette offered by the house. On some specific days, points are doubled up, and monthly draws are seen to be quite enticing. This kind of classic promotions has been used as a marketing platform on the scheduled time and days. By enabling specific features to be available at a particular time, the revelation is set ahead and only by advancing can one enjoy the feature exclusively.
Relationship with the Big Wigs
To foster the relationship that the house has with members in the premium category, the company maintains a close relationship where the feedback is responded to, and the other features are conveyed. In as much as this as appears as having the clients’ interest at heart, it is a technique developed to facilitate brand loyalty by the conniving marketers.
Forget 2-1 defeat, 3-5-2 could be the new formation for the Super eagles
The Nigeria team might be out of the Russia 2018 world cup but a lot of positives were grabbed from the outing and these positives could prove vital in determination of the fate of the Nigerian team in future competition. The Nigeria team crashed out of the World cup after losing to old foes Argentina 2-1 in their last game of the group stages despite being backed by great betting odds. Gernot Rohr’s side began with a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation before adjusting to a 3-5-2 formation. Prior to the current edition of the World football tournament, the Super eagles have never tried to field 3 players at the back due to the disadvantages it brings to the side but exploited the option in the current edition of the world cup despite the effects it has on the players.
Nigeria as a football nation came into international limelight with a 4-4-2 formation back in the 90’s with 2 center forwards and two pace wingers. The formation boasted by the talented players available at the time was key to the team’s success in both World and Continental tournament as Nigeria dominated the football scenes of the continent for a while. The employment of late Steven Keshi brought a new approach to the Super eagles as the late tactician adopted a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1 formation during his term with the eagles. The approach proved to be effective as the Super eagles lifted the 2013 African Cup of Nations trophy in South Africa as well as a reputable round 16 finish in the 2014 edition of the world cup.
Gernot Rohr seems to have brought another tactic that if effectively managed well could usher the footballing nation to another era considering its effectiveness in the world cup. Prior to the introduction of the 3-5-2 formation, the super eagles lacked the precision, stability and grip of their game. Their deployment of 4-2-3-1 formation in the opening game against Croatia resulted in a shambolic football as the team completely repelled by the Croatia team who closed up the channels linked the attackers and midfielders.
The team’s lack of the stability in both the middle of the park and offensive positions had bad effects on their game as they were placed at the back foot. The advent of the 3-5-2 formation against Iceland in the second match brought a slow but effective approach as the Super eagles busted into the life in the second interval of the game. The Nigerian team despite losing to the Abiceleste in their final game put up a dominant display as the Argentine team.
A closer look at the formation with respect to the Nigerian performance have also affirmed while the tactics indeed possesses untapped potentials with the present crop of players. The trio of Leon Balogun, Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo looked to solidify the backline in their 2 games. While Lionel Messi’s goal was a touch of class, the Argentine Talisman was virtually a spectator in the game as the spaces were closed.
The deployment of Ndidi and Etebo in central midfield with Mikel as the holding midfielder at the middle of the park was almost perfect as youthful adventures were complimented with experienced game control. It also provided a new habitat for Mikel who looks to be approaching the end of football career. Victor Moses excelled in his wingback role as he kept Angel Di Maria quiet in the game. While Brown Idowu offered relatively little in attack, the emergence of Tyronne Ebuehi offers alternative approach in the role. The Attacking department was not left out as the position provided versatility which caused opponent huge problems.
Nigerian team for the first time played without a recognized center forward in a competitive game with Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Ihenacho who were given freedom to roam about and this could be new habitat for new generation of attackers. Nigeria’s adventure in Russia is certainly over but the time for to go back to the draw board and prepare for Qatar 2022 world cup began from now as a lot of positives can be taken from the outing despite the early exit.
Super Eagles lost on a handsome bonus because of Croatia loss
Nigeria side currently playing in the FIFA World Cup lost out on over $ 300,000 in bonus money after they lost 2-0 in their opening match against Croatia. This money was promised to them by the sponsors and government officials earlier.
Talking to the CNN, a spokesman for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that Federation had approved bonuses of $ 10,000 per player if they had won that game. Later on Tuesday there were widespread rumours in the country that the sports minister would increase the bonus amount by $ 5000 per player if they played well in their next game and defeat Iceland. They’re already in the eye of the storm after their last defeat.
However, Nneka Anibeze, the assistant to the sports minister clarified that these reports were unfounded. He informed the press that the bonus was promised only for the opening match, which the team failed to win.
Nigeria’s loss against Croatia also meant that they lost out an additional $ 50,000 bonus promised by Aiteo, the federation sponsor, as well as another $ 50,000 that Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki had promised for all the games won.
The reports published in the local media also said that the Senate President had gifted $ 50,000 to the team before their departure for the World Cup. It’s not only the players, but a good number of football punters who had backed Super Eagles also lost their money. For anyone starting out with football betting, it’s very important to never bet with his/her own money. You should instead click here for new free bets and test the waters before putting anything of yours at stake.
The controversy surrounding bonuses
Bonus payments have always been controversial in Nigeria, and in some other African countries too. Nigerian players have constantly battled with the NFF leaders over delays in bonus pay outs in the past, especially during the qualification games before the major tournaments.
The matters got worse to an extent that there were series of player strikes before the start of the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil 4 years ago.
Ghana’s football players grabbed global headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last World Cup after they fought with the Federation over money owed to them, during the World Cup tournament
The disagreement resulted in FIFA intervention and advance payments made out to Ghana FA, enabling them to pay the players their bonuses, and bring the focus back on the football field. In fact, the Nigerian government was forced to send out an emergency delegation carrying cash money to pay the players on the eve of their game against France.
Although the Super Eagles lost that game 0-2 and exited from the 2014 World Cup, they did it not before claiming what was owed to them.
A lesson learnt in time
The present NFF leadership is very cautious and has learnt the lessons the hard way, particularly based on the past events in Ghanaian and Nigerian football camps. They have made sure that all such cash issues were sorted out well before in the ongoing World Cup.
Pinnick, the current NFF president clarified the federation’s stand to the CNN stating, “We are confident now that without any distraction, the players can concentrate with Nigerians and fans of the Eagles see the most organized outing so far.”
Mikel Obi, the team’s captain expressed his happiness with the NFF’s functioning and said, “We are very happy and excited with this development. This is the first time since I started playing for the senior team that I would see everything regarding preparation and bonuses and allowances put down in black and white and a binding agreement executed. It is reassuring that we now have a Federation leadership so committed to making everything work that they arranged this meeting and allowed the players to contribute and then set out to sign the agreement.”
