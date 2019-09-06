Ethiopian Airlines Begins Operations At PH Airport

Following the official take-off of operations by the Ethiopian Airlines at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Tuesday, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has promised to give all necessary supports to the airline.

Yadudu disclosed this while speaking at the maiden landing/inauguration ceremony for the temporary operations of the Ethiopian Airlines in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

He said that necessary supports would be given to encourage the airline choose the airport as one of its permanent routes of operations.

The FAAN boss who was represented by Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Mutar Muye said that the Port Harcourt International Airport has adequate infrastructural facilities that would facilitate and enhance the operations of the airline.

While thanking the management of the airline for coming to Port Harcourt Airport, Yadudu urged them to put up their best in terms of service to the people, as well as cooperate with the airport officials.

In his speech, the Traffic/Sales Manager of the airline in Enugu, who represented the management, Mr Solomon Mekonnen, said the airline relocated to Port Harcourt due to the ongoing work at Enugu International Airport.

He expressed hope that the airline would make the Port Harcourt International Airport one of its permanent routes of operations at the end.

According to him, the Ethiopian Airlines is the biggest airline in Africa with 120 aircrafts in its fleet, and operates in 120 countries around the world and in all the continents, apart from Australia.

“Ethiopian Airlines has been in operations for the past 70 years and we are here to offer service, and we promise you will not be disappointed, and we solicit for cooperation of all stakeholders.

“This airline had won the best airline award in Africa and it’s owned and operated by the Ethiopian government, with 120 aircraft in its fleet, operating in 120 countries. It is the spirit of Africa”, he said.

Our correspondent reports that the Ethiopian Airlines landed for the first time in Port Harcourt last Tuesday at 1:30 pm and was received by the South South Regional Manager of FAAN, Felix Akinbinu.

Corlins Walter