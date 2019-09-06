Aviation
Ethiopian Airlines Begins Operations At PH Airport
Following the official take-off of operations by the Ethiopian Airlines at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Tuesday, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has promised to give all necessary supports to the airline.
Yadudu disclosed this while speaking at the maiden landing/inauguration ceremony for the temporary operations of the Ethiopian Airlines in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.
He said that necessary supports would be given to encourage the airline choose the airport as one of its permanent routes of operations.
The FAAN boss who was represented by Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Mutar Muye said that the Port Harcourt International Airport has adequate infrastructural facilities that would facilitate and enhance the operations of the airline.
While thanking the management of the airline for coming to Port Harcourt Airport, Yadudu urged them to put up their best in terms of service to the people, as well as cooperate with the airport officials.
In his speech, the Traffic/Sales Manager of the airline in Enugu, who represented the management, Mr Solomon Mekonnen, said the airline relocated to Port Harcourt due to the ongoing work at Enugu International Airport.
He expressed hope that the airline would make the Port Harcourt International Airport one of its permanent routes of operations at the end.
According to him, the Ethiopian Airlines is the biggest airline in Africa with 120 aircrafts in its fleet, and operates in 120 countries around the world and in all the continents, apart from Australia.
“Ethiopian Airlines has been in operations for the past 70 years and we are here to offer service, and we promise you will not be disappointed, and we solicit for cooperation of all stakeholders.
“This airline had won the best airline award in Africa and it’s owned and operated by the Ethiopian government, with 120 aircraft in its fleet, operating in 120 countries. It is the spirit of Africa”, he said.
Our correspondent reports that the Ethiopian Airlines landed for the first time in Port Harcourt last Tuesday at 1:30 pm and was received by the South South Regional Manager of FAAN, Felix Akinbinu.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Air Peace Offers Free Flights To Nigerians In S’ Africa
Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has warned against scammers who are allegedly collecting money from Nigerians in South Africa for their evacuation back to the country.
The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema told newsmen in Lagos, yesterday that the airline was offering free flights for Nigerians fleeing from xenophobic attacks in South Africa
He said the gesture was part of the airline support to the Nigerian government.
The Tide reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Air Peace will begin the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa from today.
Onyema said the airline decided to set the record straight following an email from a Nigerian in South Africa that unauthorised persons were illegally collecting $1,000 from each Nigerian that wanted to take advantage of that flight.
He said: “A Nigerian living in South Africa sent an email to the airline requesting to confirm whether the flight is free because some people were already collecting money for the flight.
“Part of the mail sent by a Nigerian resident in South Africa, Fred Okeke read, “we heard that you are donating the flight for free evacuation from South Africa to Nigeria.
“But, it is very unfortunate to hear that they are asking the affected victims to pay the sum of $1000 as registration to be eligible to benefit from the flight. So I want to bring it to your notice.”
Following the xenophobic attacks, the federal government proposed recall of its High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala and also pulled out of the World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town.
The government had also issued travel advice to Nigerians intending to visit South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals.
Aviation
ICAO Boss Laments Non-Certification Of African Airports
The President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Dr. Bernard Aliu has decried the situation whereby many African airports accept international flights without requisite certification.
He also expressed worries over the absence of institutional, legal and regulatory framework supporting investment in many African airports.
Aliu raised these concerns at a meeting of African Board of Airports Council International (ACI), Wednesday, reminding airport operators that security and passenger facilitation are key to aviation industry.
He said that Africa has the unquantifiable potentials to become a leading light in the global economy and therefore, urged the board to seek for ways to achieve the unique goal of transforming African airports into viable, sustainable business entities.
“I am sure that we will all be imparted with ideas and knowledge that will facilitate and accelerate our quests for financial liberation and transformation.
“The evolving nature of airport management demands a transformation of airports which now mostly serve as public service providers and not commercial enterprises that are efficiently managed to generate more revenue and subsequently declare profit”, he said.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Expert Wants Revamp Of Aviation Sector
An expert in the aviation industry, Goddy Ike has called for concerted efforts to revamp the country’s aviation sector.
Ike who made the call while speaking to aviation correspondents on Tuesday, explained that the demise of the defunct Nigerian Airways was as a result of poor management and lack of focus by the Nigerian government.
According to him, the aviation industry can only grow if there is a viable and strong national carrier and good infrastructure in the country.
He noted that the Ethiopian Airlines is known as the new spirit of Africa because it has been able to make things happen in the continent’s aviation sector.
