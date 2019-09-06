Editorial
As Wike Clocks 100 Days In Office …
Celebration is in the air again. This time, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, like most of his colleagues in other States, is celebrating 100 days in his second term in office, amid pomp and pageantry.
As it was in his first term within 100 days, this time around, there are several landmark and laudable milestones to reckon with and to clink glasses for.
It would be recalled that during his swearing in ceremony for a second term on May 29, 2019, Governor Wike promised to deliver more projects to Rivers people. And true to his characteristic nature, he has kept faith with the promise, as several people-oriented projects have been lined up for commissioning by his administration as part of activities to mark the 100 days.
There is, no doubt, that within the period under review, Rivers people and residents alike have cause to roll out the drums and celebrate with the Governor. If not for anything, the magnificent, imposing brand new Mile One Market, constructed by the present administration, is among the several projects that would instantly capture the attention of residents of Port Harcourt and visitors. Interestingly, it has become the cynosure of all eyes.
Standing side by side a similar project, the contrast is very glaring and striking. This new edifice, we believe, would not only help in adding aesthetic to the Garden City, it is also expected to be a veritable source of relief for several traders and business people in the State. The same thing goes to the burnt Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt, which the Wike administration reconstructed. Traders in the market and others doing business within the vicinity surely have every cause to smile.
Also, workers in the state have a brand new office accommodation, as an ultra-modern secretariat complex tagged, ‘Labour House’, built by the present administration has beautified the skyline within the D-Line axis of Port Harcourt.
The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema is another project which the present administration has also given to Rivers people and residents. This project is expected to be functional next Wednesday, as it is among the projects to be commissioned to mark the 100 days in office of the governor. The Civil Servants’ Quarters, the Real Madrid Football Academy, the Students Union Government (SUG) secretariat at Rivers State University, Community Secondary School, Ubima, Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo Dual Carriageway, among several others, are expected to provide unquantifiable value and succour to Rivers people.
The 100 days celebration proper would kick off on Monday with a Live Media Chat by the Governor.
In the area of security, it is on record that the administration has made a very bold statement by inaugurating ‘Operation Sting’, which has been assiduously fighting and combating cultism, kidnappings, armed robberies, among other sundry social vices in several parts of the State.
It is heart-warming that the Governor, in a fell swoop, donated over 40 patrol vehicles, fitted with security gadgets, to security agencies to serve as a deserving impetus for them to square up with criminals.
The recently inaugurated Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks is seemingly paying off handsomely, as it is currently sanitising several parts of the State and gradually restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. To say that the taskforce is doing a yeoman’s job is to state the obvious. Unnecessary traffic bottlenecks in several parts of Port Harcourt are gradually disappearing. This is even though it is too early to assess the work of the taskforce in concrete terms.
The Tide recalls that the Wike administration recently declared a state of emergency on environmental sanitation. The marching order which the Governor gave the taskforce members in this regard, during their inauguration, has started yielding fruitful results. Again, as the taskforce goes full throttle, the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and its environs, is fast improving. The Mobile Courts put in place by the administration to prosecute offenders is, indeed, the icing on the cake.
We charge the Governor to continue to give the taskforce the necessary support and motivation to enable it sustain the good work it has started.
With the giant strides already recorded in various spheres by the present administration within the past four years and just 100 days in office in this second tenure, there is no gainsaying the fact that Governor Wike has endeared himself to the hearts of the people.
While The Tide congratulates him on this auspicious occasion, we are quite convinced that his administration would deliver more heart-blowing projects and dividends of democracy to Rivers people as the days go by. Indeed, Rivers people expect more from him to truly write his name in marble at the end of his stewardship.
We also hope that in this second term, civil servants in the State will smile. We are not unmindful of the relief the recent review of the Contributory Pension Scheme by the present administration has given to several workers, retirees and their families. We agree no less with the governor that only the best is good enough for the people and the State. It is against this backdrop that we join the well-meaning people of Rivers State to say congratulations and more grease to your elbow, Wike!
Editorial
That UK Firm’s $9.6 bn Debt Claim
Penultimate Tuesday, three ministers in charge of Justice, Finance and Information, Abubakar Malami, Zainab Ahmed, and Lai Mohammed as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, addressed a joint news conference where they confirmed that a probe panel comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Inspector General of Police, has been set up to review the entire process leading to the award and failure of a 20-year gas supply deal allegedly sealed with an Irish firm – Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) – which has resulted in a $9.6 billion (about N3.5 trillion) fine imposed on August 16, 2019 by a British Commercial Court presided over by Justice Christopher John Butcher, for allegedly defaulting to respect compensation ruling against the previous government in 2012.
The ministers said that government was seriously concerned about the whole circumstances that “smack of an attempt by some local and international collaborators to rip off Nigeria”, for a project that was never executed. In fact, both minister of finance and CBN governor said that there were no records in their books to show that P&ID, as a foreign investor, brought in any tools, equipment or funds for the purposes of establishing a gas processing plant in Cross River State between January, 2010 when the GSPA was executed and 2012, when the firm petitioned the government at the arbitration tribunals in the United States and United Kingdom seeking compensation for defaulting in keeping its own part of the bargain.
We may recall that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the government and P&ID on July 22, 2009 while the Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) was executed by P&ID founder, Michael Quinn, and the then Petroleum Resources Minister, Dr Rilwanu Lukman, on January 11, 2010. But with the twist in the Umaru Yar’Adua administration leading to his death, and the emergence of Dr Goodluck Jonathan as acting president, the new government of necessity opted in June, 2010, to jettison P&ID and run the Adanga gas pipeline deal with Adax Petroleum, thereby triggering the logjam.
The Tide recalls that the firm had through its representatives, Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim claimed that it invested $40 million in the deal, but approached the arbitration tribunal in 2012 to seek compensation for government-induced failure of the contract. In the ruling, Justice Butcher granted P&ID’s right to seize 20 per cent assets of Nigeria’s foreign reserves worth £7.4 billion or $9.6 billion, which is 2.5 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP as punishment for failing to respect the decision of the tribunal on the botched deal.
Only last Thursday, the erstwhile justice minister under President Umaru Yar’Adua, Michael Aandoakaa, denied knowledge of such deal, and claimed that Rilwanu Lukman never submitted any memo on the alleged GSPA to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval. The next day, P&ID published a veiled chronology of interactions between it and the Federal Government from May 3, 2015 through August, 2019, but failed to mention who played roles in its failure, why government dumped it for Adax Petroleum and why the government refused to pay the award since 2012.
It is curious that P&ID offered the Goodluck Jonathan administration to walk away with $850 million on May 3, 2015, and sustained that offer till November, 2015, an amount less than 10 per cent of the actual arbitration award of $9.46 billion.
We are disappointed that the government ignored provisions in its Production Sharing Contract (PSC) agreements with Adax Petroleum and ExxonMobil for the unitisation and monetisation of gas resources in Oil Mining Leases 123 and 67, and went ahead to enter into fresh GSPA with P&ID with no relationship with the IOCs, including its associates – Industrial Consultants International Limited (ICIL) and BVI Company.
We are further worried at the way P&ID took advantage of delay in the formation of a cabinet by President Muhammadu Buhari to obtain consequential awards in its favour, especially the Liability Award on July 17, 2015, and the debt recovery enforcement award on August 16, 2019. We are also concerned at the May 27, 2016 Arbitration Tribunal decision to apply the Procedural Order No 12, which moved jurisdiction of arbitration to London, and undercut the Federal High Court powers to set aside the awards. And we are jolted by the tribunal’s refusal to accept Curtis Mallet, Nigeria’s representative’s requests for time to enable the Federal Government sort things out, and attempts to blame the government and particularly Malami for not playing along.
This, indeed, is the single highest financial liability in Nigeria’s history, and poses devastating consequences for the economy and Nigerians today and in the future, which must not be allowed to stand. But come to think of it: how on earth could this have happened, if not for the connivance of some dubious and unpatriotic Nigerians, who are desperately fighting back attempts to end endemic corruption in the system?
We join the Federal Government and all well-meaning Nigerians to reject this attempt by P&ID and its co-conspirators to plunge Nigeria into endless slavery and poverty, by stopping Andrew Stafford from coming through with his threats ‘to satisfy the terms of the award as soon as possible’. We align with the government’s strategy to thoroughly investigate this investment fiasco and bring all those culpable to justice as quickly as possible. We also charge the government to deploy every diplomatic means available to ensure that P&ID and its proxies do not in any way interfere or seize any assets belonging to Nigeria anywhere in the world, as a ploy to enforce this bogus judgment debt.
This scandalous judgment debt points to a sad culture of negligence and lack of due process which manifested at every stage of the contract and arbitration. We, therefore, insist that the probe should begin from the Ministry of Justice and interrogate Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) while retired and serving officials of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources should explain to Nigerians why they should vet such opaque contract agreement without aligning all grey but complex areas with extant industry laws in the country.
This tragedy effectively amplifies the conventional lackluster attitude of governments in Nigeria towards debt management, either from domestic creditors or offshore sources. Now that the $9.6 billion scandal has been blown open, with more threats emerging from other failed deals, it is imperative for government to file a stay-of-execution appeal, and engage in efforts to defend the country’s hard-earned $9.6 billion foreign reserve. We also expect an immediate audit of such cases pending at international arbitration courts to ensure they are handled with seriousness and settled in such a manner that they do not threaten Nigeria’s foreign reserves. This is our stand!
Editorial
Wadume’s Confessions
In what has been described as shame of a nation in several circles, the recent confessions by the detained kidnap kingpin in Taraba State, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume that a Captain in the Nigerian Army and his military collaborators connived to ensure his escape from police net is not only a national embarrassment but worrisome, unacceptable and condemnable in all ramifications.
The entire ugly and unfortunate incident not only puts the Nigerian Army in bad light but also lends credence and credibility to the notion that criminals and insurgents have indeed infiltrated into the nation’s security forces.
In essence, the war and campaign against banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, illegal bunkering, hostilities against farmers, among other forms of criminality may be a pipe dream if our security operatives whose constitutional obligation is to protect lives and property ironically become accomplices to criminals.
Wadume’s confessions are not an isolated one as stories abound of how military and police officers paid with tax payers’ money collude with uniformed personnel to perpetrate all manner of crimes and criminality in the country.
Wadume’s re-arrest is quite instructive. While Nigerians may have in the past always blamed the police for aiding and abetting criminality in various parts of the country, the Wadume’s case involving an Army Captain and other rank and file remain quite disheartening and unfathomable in many respects.
Until his re-arrest, there were accusations and counter-accusations between the Army High Command and the Police authorities as regards to the culpability or otherwise of the army officers in the entire shameful, shoddy and ignominious act by our security operatives, particularly the army officers.
While Nigerians await the outcome of the probe panel set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to unravel the entire circumstances surrounding the Wadume saga, we think the seeming disconnect, suspicion and rivalry between the Army and Police which is unhealthy and injurious to the wellbeing of the citizenry may have caused the avoidable deaths.
The 1999 Constitution, as amended, explicitly spells out the functions of the police and the Army by clearly stating that whereas the police should be in charge of internal civil matters, the Army, on its part, should oversee the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and only in very peculiar or dire circumstances must soldiers be invited or be involved in civil matters.
To this extent, therefore, the Army Captain and his conspirators should have clearly stayed out of the Wadume’s case if they were, not accomplices in the illicit abduction business which the kingpin masterminded.
The Tide, like other well-meaning organisations and citizens is alarmed by this show of shame between the Army and the Police and States categorically that no amount of window dressing will really assuage the ill-feelings and perception created by the horrible and unpatriotic disposition of the soldiers involved in the matter.
We implore the panel investigating the matter to look deep into the entire episode with a view to ensuring that all culprits face the law accordingly.
It is our candid opinion that the campaign against terror, banditry, gangsterism, hooliganism, and other forms of criminality against the Nigerian State could be tackled effectively, if there is synergy between the entire nation’s security forces rather than the combative and hostile posture often being exhibited by one security outfit against the other. This infact is unhealthy.
From reports of the incident, the police duly informed the internal security network in Taraba State of the IGP’s Monitoring Team’s visit before setting out from Abuja to apprehend the kingpin before the unfortunate incident which left three police officers and two civilians dead.
The killing of the five persons as unfortunate as it seems was quite avoidable and would have been averted if there was no communication gap and perhaps selfish interest on the part of Wadume’s rescuers.
The Police and Army the authorities must henceforth bridge the obvious lacuna between them to ensure smooth, efficient and effective means of tackling crimes and criminality in the country.
This is our position.
Editorial
IPOB’s Assault On Ekweremadu
Failure of the German government to act swiftly to pick out the culprits behind the recent attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President, by some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Nuremberg, Germany, prosecute them and hand punishments according to the country’s laws and decency leaves much to be desired.
More worrisome is the blunt refusal to act weeks after reports that four of the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra who carried out the ignoble act have been identified by the Bavaria police following pressure on the German federal authorities by the Nigerian Embassy to bring the attackers to justice after it became clear that the state police was reluctant to investigate the assault which was captured on video.
While we partly agree with the position of Germany that bad governance may have informed the emergence of such shameful incident and the right of citizens to protest against maladministration, we hold that no individual or group reserves the right to assault and threaten the lives and property of another in a democratic society. Protest must be without physical assault.
Moreso, under Section 102 (1), Chapter 3 of the German Criminal Code, attacks against organs and representatives of foreign states are punishable with fines and imprisonment.
It states, “(1) Whosoever commits an attack against the life or limb of a foreign head of state, member of a foreign government, the head of a foreign diplomatic mission who is accredited in the federal territory while the victim is in Germany in his official capacity shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine, in especially serious cases to imprisonment of not less than one year.
“(2) In addition to a sentence of imprisonment of at least six months, the court may order the loss of the ability to hold public office to vote and be elected in public elections (Section 45 (2) and (5).”
This is aside the civil case that can be instituted by the victim.
Unfortunately, Ekweremadu joins a growing list of political leaders who have been attacked by mobs from their cultural backgrounds at public events. These include Senator Anthony Adefuye who was stripped naked by angry youths in Lagos during the burial of Chief MKO Abiola in July, 1998.
Also, the late Ibadan billionaire, Alhaji Arisekola-Alao, was once assaulted by students at the University of Ibadan because of his alleged closeness to the late General Sani Abacha, while Senator Kabiru Gaya was in May, 2016 mobbed and his country home in Gaya, Kano State burnt down by angry youths over alleged poor representation.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide is totally opposed to mob or jungle justice in any form because we are a society governed by the rule of law. There are legitimate and effective ways of registering grievances. Besides, the IPOB assault on Ekweremadu took matters beyond the shores of this country and exposed the Igbo nation and Nigeria at large to ridicule. That is unfortunate.
However, this misplaced aggression should serve as a wake-up call on elected and appointed leaders to the fact that the people are running out of patience with poor quality leadership that pervades all levels of governance in Nigeria.
There is no gain saying the fact that indeed Nigerians are getting frustrated over endemic corruption, killings, kidnappings, maiming and raping of women, insecurity, mass unemployment and now the influx of marauding herdsmen into local communities and highways spreading fear and terror without any firm reaction from government.
Like the Germany’s Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor, Heiko Maas, rightly pointed out, our leaders must rediscover the responsibility that is attached to their exalted positions which are held in trust on the people’s behalf.
While we join millions of well-meaning and peace-loving Nigerians to condemn in very strong terms the assault on former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany,we hope it will draw the attention of our leaders back to the realisation that the country must now see how to amicably handle the issues agitating the minds of citizens nationally.
