Focus
100 Days: ‘Gov Wike, Best In Nigeria’
Alhaji Ibrahim Hero Aliu
Vice Chairman, Fruit Garden Market Association You don’t know how excited I am towards Governor Nyesom Wike.
We know these projects, some of which he has been doing while in leadership since 2015 to date as remarkable, result-oriented and dynamic.
I know he has a good plan on how to commission the markets, among others, as well as the sharing formula of each stall and shed to traders without conflict. I pray for a successful celebration.
We, the Fruit Garden traders are solidly behind the governor for all these testimonials as he bequeaths to the people meaningful developmental projects.
The governor to me is traders-friendly due to his care for us since he became governor in 2015. Apart from assisting us financially after the fire incident, he assured us of providing an enabling environment for doing our business, he was able to accomplish such promise.
Apart from the markets, roads, schools and hospitals, the welfare of the people had been taken care of by the talk-and-do governor.
Above-all, we salute His Excellency for the rare service to humanity. We pray for good health, more vision and wisdom in the governance of the state with more projects to the shame of his detractors.
Once again, we commend the governor and also assure him and his government of our unflinching support to enable him continue to discharge his functions effectively, especially as he marks his first one hundred days in office in this second term.
Engr Obari Ozigi, Educationist
It is a thing of joy to experience the dividends of democracy at the grassroots through the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike since he assumed responsibility of the state over four years ago.
The governor has created a marvelously conducive environment and world-class structures and facilities today in all the public schools to enable children, especially those in the state, to benefit under his government.
For instance, the governor was able to put lasting structure and equipment at the Government Craft Development Centre (GCDC) on Aba Road whose facilities before now were found to be decayed and abandoned by previous administrations in the state. I really appreciate the governor for giving hope to the children of this institution by providing well-refined educational facilities to enable them achieve the best in life.
I also appeal to him, as he marks his first one hundred days in office, to extend his educational largesse to the rural areas especially by siting a technical college in each of the 23 local government areas of Rivers State for those out there to benefit from this wonderful dividend.
We at the GCDC assure him of our unalloyed loyalty and support to enable him do more?
Dr Oluchi Oguzie, Administrator
Your Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, Governor of our dear Rivers State, you have really done well in governance by providing democracy dividends to the people of the state, especially on service delivery in the area of projects execution which stands as testament of good governance. It is unbelievable to behold the meaningful development projects executed being commissioned, within a short time period. By this singular performance, Mr Projects has been able to fulfill his promises to the people on service delivery in his second term.
I, therefore, use this opportunity to commend the dexterity of the governor while celebrating his administration’s first one hundred days in office.
Comrade Emeka John-Africa, Secretary, Rivers State Zonal Market Association
It is noteworthy of the stride of Governor Nyesom Wike in the pinnacle of power for being able to provide succour at least to Rivers people, in the provision of lasting structure in the case of the Labour House which had been abandoned years back by previous leadership.
While the governor is on course to commission these wonderful projects, I commend his feat and urge the people to reciprocate such gesture for him to do more.
As you match towards greatness in governance of the state, we remain committed towards actualizing the goals of your administration. I thank you for showing quality leadership dexterity for blissful future for Rivers State.
Lolia Wariso, Student
I use this opportunity to appreciate our indefatigable and development-minded Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for placing high premium on the education of students, especially Rivers children as he has been able to accommodate them in his government policies and programmes. I commend Mr Projects and students-friendly governor for giving the students a world-class secretariat at the Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt.
I pray the Almighty God to give him more wisdom, vision and strength to forge better in the saddle of power.
With these strides, I doff my hat for this unique father of all fathers in Rivers State in particular and the Niger Delta region in general. Once more, Rivers Students remain loyal and supportive to your government as you mark your one hundred days in office. Congratulations, sir!
Focus
100 Days In Office: Gov Wike, Best In Nigeria-Residents
Residents of Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State bare their minds in view of the developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike, who has made marks in the business of governance in the state, especially as he marks the first 100 days in his second tenure, where numerous projects executed by his administration are ready for commissioning.
Excerpts:
Comrade Ndubueze Eze, Chairman, Mile One Market Traders’ Association (MOMTA) My reaction to the governor’s 100 days in office is that within the space of four and half years in the saddle of governance of Rivers State, he was able to keep to his electioneering promises, especially on projects execution and service delivery to Rivers people.
The governor has carved a development niche for himself by giving the traders a new lease of life, where he built one of the best markets in Africa with standard and lasting facilities for the accommodation of traders who had yearned for such opportunity before now.
As Chairman of Mile 1 Market Traders’ Association, I have travelled far and wide in West Africa, I have never come across any project of this magnitude before now. I, therefore, appreciate the governor’s good gesture in this direction.
We the traders, have resolved to rally round His Excellency for more positive development in the years ahead, while wishing him better years with divine strength , focus, direction and protection in the leadership of the state.
Comrade Sunny
Oko-Jaja, Labour Leader Governor Nyesom Wike has remained the people’s leader who deserves more heights in the saddle of governance of the oil-rich state since assumption of power some four and half years ago.
In view of his style in leadership, even a blind man can attest that the award-winning Mr Projects was able to build bridges of development across the state, within the past years, where numerous projects have been earmarked for commissioning to commemorate his first one hundred days in government, such as the Mile One and Fruit Garden Ultra-modern markets with international-standard facilities that stand the test of time.
Anyone with clear eyes will see that the governor has been able to prove enemies of the state wrong by providing unprecedented development projects to Rivers people, thereby putting smiles on their faces, especially the traders who lacked conducive environment to do their business.
Wike deserves more encomiums and remains the best performing governor in Nigeria, based on physical development, which would soon be unveiled for use.
Engr. Benedict Nwaorehu, Tourism Expert Governor Nyesom Wike will soon mark his first one hundred days in office with the commissioning of numerous development projects, including a world-class cinema hall at the Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt, ultra-modern markets at Mile 1 and Fruit Garden along Kaduna street in Port Harcourt, modest in all educational structure with standard facilities at Government Craft Development Centre and the Real Madrid Football Academy at Elekahia heros and the Students’ Union secretariat at the Rivers State University, among others which speaks volume for this administration.
The governor, as a tourism-friendly leader, was able to tackle insecurity which, before now, battered the state with cultism, militancy and other social vices being gradually phased out. Wike’s governance style remains the best across Africa and, therefore, I commend him and his team for these achievements so far in governance and assure of my support to this well articulated gesture as he celebrates and commission of these projects.
Mrs Ngozi Toby, Technician
The giant strides recorded by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, thus far, are legendary and are testaments of his forthrightness and uncommon vision to leave Rivers State better than he met it on May 29, 2015, we are particularly gladdened by the wonderful love and affection he had shown to stronger elements in the state.
By the bold steps of the governor to provide for the people, numerous developmental projects across the 23 local government areas of the state, his name is written in gold to prove wrong detractors who never wished the state well. For providing world-class structures and facilities in all the areas to be commissioned, he was able to fulfill his electioneering campaign promises to the people some years ago remain indelible in the hearts of Rivers people.
As he celebrates his first one hundred days anniversary and the commissioning of projects, I salute his diligence and persevering spirit. I pray that God Almighty will preserve, protect and direct his path in the years ahead.
Focus
Rivers: The Burden Of A Former Spokesman (1)
Every day in the media, my friend and former cabinet colleague Dr Austin Tam-George who was the first image-maker of the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike administration in Rivers State as the then commissioner of Information and Communications, paints his immediate past principal and by extension, his State in undeserving bad light.
As colleagues then, we shared a common principal and a NEW Rivers vision aimed at lifting our State from the ugly scenario we inherited to a better one. There were challenges but the will and capacity of the government to create a new order of service delivery and hope for the people was not in doubt.
Wike proved equal to the task. Despite the lack of co-operation from the centre, he turned the distractions into a tonic for project delivery and posted a positive impact. That is why the government, in concrete terms, after four years, dwarfed most of the states of the federation in leadership, development and infrastructure. No right thinking person, even those in the opposing political parties, can deny the superior place of Governor Wike among his contemporaries. I am therefore saddened by the ignoble role of Tam-George in pointing one finger at others when four are pointing at him.
Admitted that the moment he left (whether he resigned or was sacked is not the point here), he was seen on video footage climbing and being pushed from the buttocks into a train wagon leaving Port Harcourt to Aba with the Minister of Transportation, RT. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. That image has remained distasteful to this day; because, of all aides to a governor or president, the spokesman or information manager is the most visible. He or she represents the voice of the administration and conscience of the government. What Okoko Ndem said on radio during the Nigerian Civil war for the Odumegwu Ojukwu Biafra is still held for or against him to this day. Not many can easily remember any other Biafrian government official now. This is the same judgment that confronts Tam-George as he attacks the same house he helped in building.
I am both his predecessor and successor and I understand the magnitude of this responsibility. It therefore means that a burden is levied on whoever is the image maker or voice of any administration even after office. Defecting to the direct opposition is a fundamental right but it is one that has a cost. It is usually not the best thing for the image maker. Even when such a personality does, he often takes a back seat or occupies positions that would not pitch him right opposite the same people he just defended. This is the burden of a former spokesman which many information experts expect an information manager like Tam-George to be aware of, no matter how pained he may be.
His decision to become the voice of the opposition in the same Rivers State information environment can only be tragic. He has rather chosen to attack on many fronts and his recent careless remarks on education and state of roads in Rivers State is at best a whitewash and an unsuccessful struggle to tarnish the achievements of the Rivers State Government since 2015. As the information commissioner for two years, he published periodic magazines, granted robust interviews, wrote articles, featured in several radio and television programmes and vehemently showed how well the Wike administration was changing the landscape and solving problems of the people of the State. Even as he sings a new song today, does he not know that objective-minded people will confront him with this double speak?
His recent love for demarketing Rivers State is in the DNA of his new friends whenever they fail to strike electoral victory. For me, governance is work in progress and peoples and countries all over the world are striving to make their abodes better. If Tam-George and his group cannot join other patriots to build a better state, he should fear God enough and keep quite or criticize constructively. If he fails to do so, the works of Wike will floor him in any debate as there is no single state or country where all problems are solved at the same time and by only one administration. If it were possible, Wike would be a gold medalist.
Ironically, even as bad as they paint Rivers State, their family members and relatives reside and do businesses here. They are regularly sneaking into Port Harcourt, hosting social events and enjoying the night life and other attractions that the Wike administration has provided for all of us. Therefore, Simeon Nwakaudu and many commentators who quickly pointed out to him that double speaking is akin to a media suicide cannot be faulted. They have guided Tam-George to follow a path of honour and save his image otherwise, no political group will take him serious and even his new masters will privately prefer not to trust him although he may not get to hear it on time.
Recently, he was on the sticky OML 25 to dance naked and to turn this concept upside down. It is perceived that most actors outside Kula who take front seat on this matter act as mercenaries. Even if Tam-George is not one, it would be difficult to see him otherwise in such a bloodied information space.
His most unfortunate outburst is his assertion that “Governor Nyesom Wike’s so-called mediation effort on behalf of Shell was dubious and politically tainted from the start, and the Kula community is right to reject it.” When does an action qualify to be dubbed ‘so-called’? This phrase is deliberately used to belittle an effort and to present it as not sincere. Nothing can be further than the truth in the well-meaning efforts of the Wike administration to resolve the deteriorating situation. Or, how else does a government mediate? Or does he expect a governor to simply sit down and await disaster to erupt before Tam-George will see him as a good man?.
Emma Okah
Focus
OML 25: Wike Remains Committed To Development Of Stakeholder Communities
Since Austin Tam-George defected to the APC on the premise that he would receive heaven-on-earth appointment from the Former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, he has tried desperately to play to the gallery, ignoring the facts and indicators of development in Rivers State.
This morning, (yesterday) Mr Austin Tam-George embarked on his unfortunate game of multiple-speak. A known mercenary for hire, Tam-George went on to insult the Rivers State Governor for intervening in the OML 25 conflict wherein the APC Federal Government renewed the operating license of Shell Petroleum Development Company ( SPDC).
Having collected money from one of the interested parties to engage in needless propaganda, Tam-George forgot very conveniently that last year, he vehemently defended Shell and called out Governor Wike over the planned relocation of the Supply Base of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) from the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Rivers State to Lagos.
At the time, he was sponsored to attack the Rivers State Governor, the former Information Commissioner was not aware of several efforts that the Governor made to stop that relocation. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on that issue met with the top management of Shell Petroleum, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) and other relevant stakeholders over planned relocation of the Supply Base of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) from the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Rivers State to Lagos.
To Governor Wike, the interest of Rivers State is paramount at all times. He takes actions to enhance the overall interest of the state.
The facts on OML 25 are very clear. The facility was shutdown in 2017 by some persons who were allegedly primed by an interest group. The Rivers State Governor made no attempt to intervene since this interest group claimed that an indigenous operator had also applied for the operating license. In October 2018, the APC Federal Government through the NNPC renewed the Operating License of SPDC. This operating license will remain valid for the next 20 years.
The position of the Rivers State Governor is simple. Due process of the law must be observed at all times. The company with the operating license for OML 25 should be allowed to carry out its legitimate business. He stated that if the indigenous firm is able to obtain the operating license from the APC Federal Government, then the State Government will fully back it.
But at present, the operating license of the SPDC has been renewed by the APC Federal Government. This renewal was not facilitated by the Rivers State Governor. All the Rivers State Governor has done is to continue to promote a conducive investment environment in Rivers State. Governor Wike has continued to create the right environment for international and local investors to operate. The Governor will never lay credence to illegal acquisition of businesses under any guise. There are laid down procedures for operating any oil facility. Tam-George should advise those who hired him to follow the approved procedures.
Is Tam-George saying that the Rivers State Government should support the forceful take over of businesses in the state? Of course, to Tam-George once the price is right, illegality should be the norm.
Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area , Mr Rowland Sekibo at the meeting convened by Governor Wike, said that Belema Oil management created the impression that they bought the OML 25 from Shell Petroleum Development Company, but the company refused to transfer the operational right. He said that a meeting with stakeholders at NNPC Abuja, it was discovered that the license of OML 25 was still under the ownership of Shell.
He said though the owner of Belema Oil is from the area, it was illegal to shutdown the oil production facility in order to arm twist the system to sell it to Belema Oil. He said such action would negatively affect other Rivers businessmen with oil operating licenses in other states.
The process initiated by the Governor Wike was managed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo. He is an indigene of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. All stakeholders of the facility participated in the process to ensure that the concerns of the Stakeholder Communities are duly addressed.
Stakeholder Communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 25 and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the re-opening of the closed flow station and the payment of outstanding funds owed Stakeholder Communities under the extant Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU). The M.O.U. signed between Shell and the Stakeholder Communities also mandated Shell to pay into a dedicated account , the sum of N1.36billion .
The Settlement Agreement was signed on behalf of the communities by Traditional Rulers, Youth Presidents, Chairmen of Community Development Committees and Community Leaders. Those who signed the agreement include : the Stakeholder Communities of Kula, Belema, Offoin-Ama, Ibie-Ama, Boro and Opu-Kula.
Shell and the other stakeholders have played their respective roles in the agreement reached at the settlement meetings facilitated by the Rivers State Governor.
Aside the OML 25, Governor Wike has intervened in several other challenging issues between host communities and business concerns. Most of these issues have been resolved amicably. The Governor intervened in the dispute between Mgbuesilaru Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Shell Petroleum Development Company . This matter has been finally resolved and SPDC has paid Mgbuesilaru Community their outstanding debt .
On 13th June, 2019, Governor Wike met with Chairmen of Cluster Developnent Boards of Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas , Oil Companies and Security Agencies at the Government House Port Harcourt. At that meeting, Governor Wike directed the immediate revival of the State Steering Committee on Cluster Development Boards.
He said: “I will not support any company not to carry out their corporate social responsibilities to their host communities.
However, communities must not take laws into their hands. They must not stop production by the operating companies. Such actions will negatively affect the finances of the Federal Government, the state and the local government areas”.
He said in cases where companies fail to act within the expectations of the communities, the State Government will mediate through the Steering Committee on Cluster Development Boards. That Steering Committee on Cluster Development Boards has been inaugurated by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government.
The meeting of June 13, 2019 led to the release of the Oil Rig of Eroton Oil and Gas Limited by the host communities. Both parties resolved their differences at the meeting.
Issues of development and social services for the State are being handled by the Wike Administration. It is an ongoing process. Kula, like all other communities have been accommodated by the Administration.
Hear Tam-George: “The people of Kula are right to take their destiny in their own hands. They have history and natural justice on their side”. So we have gotten this low. A so-called activist and Former Member of Rivers State Executive Council calling for self-help and violence. Imagine for a minute if all communities in Nigeria resort to self-help in the settlement of disputes involving companies operating in their localities.
Governor Wike has adopted the most civilised method…following due process. He has involved Representatives of Stakeholder Communities, security agencies and the Akuku-Toru Political Class to arrive at the solution. This is for the overall benefit of the Kula community.
As usual, Tam-George displayed criminal ignorance when he accused Governor Wike of collusion with Shell. Why has Tam-George allowed a few naira notes from an interested party derail his understanding of the facts? Is he saying that the APC Federal Government colluded with Shell in renewing their operating license? This is because it wasn’t Governor Wike that renewed the license. Tam-George is afraid of suspension or expulsion by the APC, hence he lacks the courage to blame the APC Federal Government that aided Shell ahead of the indigenous firm.
In one breadth, Tam-George would rant that Governor Wike should intervene to stop Shell from living Onne and in yet another he shouts that Governor Wike should not intervene in Kula. Our country is suffering today because of individuals like Tam-George who dance to every tune, depending on the price. They never look at the bigger picture.
In engaging the process, Governor Wike took into consideration, the needs and future of the Stakeholder Communities of OML 25. He is Governor to all Rivers people and he is exercising his mandate for the good of all, Kula inclusive.
Nwakandu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor On Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports5 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Sports5 days ago
Neymar Set To Stay At PSG
-
Politics5 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Sports5 days ago
NAFF Invites Seven Players From Niger
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Okorocha Against Negative Utterances
-
Sports5 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Sports5 days ago
Sports Minister To Create Athletes Sustenance Fund