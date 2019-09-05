New tech trends in Nigeria in 2018-2019

The world is quickly moving forward, and Nigeria is not being left behind. While political and economic struggles are becoming more imperative in the country, the pace of technological advancement is becoming interesting faster. There have been some very interesting developments in the past couple of years, as related to the Nigerian technological industry. Some of the most interesting ones have been related to farming, but there have been more than a few interesting startups within the country to be aware of. These technological developments are bringing Nigeria into the future and are providing the country with some sustainable options for development. It is important to be aware of them, even if just for the inspiration they might provide for future entrepreneurs to do the same and develop their own future, high tech, sustainable companies.

Online casinos

One of the more interesting developments, one that was not expected, was the creation of numerous instances of online casinos within the country. There have been numerous Australian casino news reporting here that have been specifically referring to the creation of Nigerian casinos and development of the industry in the future. While the discussions are still at their starting stage, and the results are yet to be made public, the fact that Nigeria is becoming more connected to the world, connected with the fact that it has a growing and more confident economy, make it an interesting location for some online casinos to take a foothold in. Now, all it takes is for these casinos to actually start operating within the country so that results can actually be achieved.

Vertical farming

Another curious development within the country has been the introduction of vertical farming into the area. Nigeria has a large city at the center of it, but limited space within this center to supply the entire population with the required food. Certain entrepreneurs have turned to vertical farming as a solution to the issue, growing their crops by utilizing hydroponics technologies. These vertical farms are as of yet in need of further development, but present some interesting opportunities to the locals who are looking to participate in the agricultural industry, without having to leave the Nigerian cities or without having large swaths of land to utilize in order to conduct their farming. It is a great development for the country and will be a sustainable solution to some of the food issues the country has been facing in certain areas.

Female-led businesses

This has been one of the fastest and most interesting sectors to develop within the country. More and more women are heading startups and businesses, and this has been leading to a financial renaissance in the cities where this is happening. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg invested in a female start-up from Nigeria, which has been growing and facing more and more success. But the country has many more female entrepreneurs joining in on the move to start their own businesses.