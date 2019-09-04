Visit Library, Update Knowledge, RSNC GM Tells Staff

As part of efforts to encourage research and boost efficiency, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspapers Corporation (RSNC), publishers of the Tide Newspapers Mr. Vincent Ake has called on staff to visit the corporation’s library to update their knowledge on the running of the newspaper industry.

Ake stated this in chat with our reporter shortly after the presentation of a 208 page book entitled ‘Principles and Practice of Newspaper Sales in Nigeria’ to him at his office in Port Harcourt on yesterday by Abiola Ayankunbi, author of the material.

He said newspaper production is a very important aspect of the print industry and that its other key component which are sales and distribution are a chain which needed to be mastered to successfully operate the industry.

He commended the author for his efforts in documenting his experiences and knowledge for other to benefit from, pointing out that what he has done underscores the need for practitioners to always strive to leave a legacy.

Ake said, “It is necessary for us to leave a legacy. He *the author) has worked in the industry and he knows the problem that goes in the production of newspapers and the distribution.

“I want to commend him for this pensive work because he been able to put his knowledge down for others to know and benefit from. So it is for those of us in the industry to read and know where we can make amends at the end of the day.

“So I want to thank him for this; it is for both practitioners and students. I think that by the time I read the book, I will be able to know and I have promised to reach him if we need more copies so that others can get the knowledge that he has garnered in writing this book.

“I believe it is all about the challenges we face in the industry and how we can overcome them. Newspaper Production is not just an easy thing, especially when it comes to production, sales and distribution. It is a chain that needs to be well studied and mastered.

“That is why we also encourage our staff to visit the library because this book will be kept in the library for them to update their knowledge on how the newspaper industry is being run,” he stated.

Earlier, the author and seasoned journalist Ayankunbi said he was motivated to right the book to contribute to growing knowledge of journalism and more specifically to serve as a reference point for the coming generation, especially those who will be interested in the marketing aspect of print journalism.

He said, “First and foremost, I have been in the industry for almost 30 years. And the people who happen to be our managers those days the strategies on how to sell and circulate newspapers reside in their heads.

“So no document to back this this up and as they were leaving the industry, they were leaving with this kind of information. So at a point I now felt that what happen to the generation coming after us?

“That we need to do something for them so that they can have a reference point. So that was what motivated me to write this book,” Ayankunbi said, adding that he has been gathering materials since 1996 till date until the book was finally published late last year (2018).

“So in summary I published the book to serve as a reference point for the generation that are coming behind who will show interest in the marketing aspect of the job,” the author noted.

Dennis Naku