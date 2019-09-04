U12-15 Soccer Competition: Head Coach Attributes Victory To Hard Work

The Head Coach of Aaron Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Abubakar Ibrahim has said that hard work as earned his team victory over Dominion Star FC in the ongoing Under 12-15 Football competition in Rivers State.

He explained that to play and win opening game is not easy in a competition.

Ibrahim said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Monday, shortly after his side defeated Dominion Star FC 8-0 in the opening match of Port Harcourt Football Festival (PHFF) at the Yakubu Stadium, in Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Football Festival, which started last Monday, with its theme “Keep the Dream Alive” was organised by Excel Exquisite Wears and sponsored by Rivers State Ministry of Sports.

The competition is aimed to give the young talented players an opportunity to showcase their talents and bring them to limelight.

“I thank God for everything is not easy for coming to a tournament and get victory in the opening match” Ibrahim said.

According to him, I am not carried away by the numbers of goals been scored in match, adding that he will still correct some grey areas ahead of next game.

“We have been training every day to make sure we lift the trophy at the end of the competition,” he stated.

He commended the organizers of the tournament for creating a platform for kids to showcase their talent.

Also speaking, the head coach of Dominion Star FC, Samuel Jumbo explained that his players lost focus in the match, but expressed confidence that they would do better in their next game.

“ I am happy for the loss because I always told my players that football is business that they should not be casual when playing. I believe this will serve as a lesson to us and we are going to learn from it,” Jumbo said.

He thanked God it was an opening match saying that he will go back to the drawing board to correct the mistake.