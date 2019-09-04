Law/Judiciary
Stakeholder Wants NDDC To Tackle Security Challenges
Renowned administrator in Rivers State, Prof. Calistus Omejekwe, has charged the newly re-constituted Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on positive service delivery and the curbing of security challenges in all the nine states of the region.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Rumuodamaya, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Omejekwe noted with sadness that the NDDC over the years has performed below expectation and relegated her established mandate which consequences has brought untold hardship on the people of the region, which lacked quality projects from the commission to the background.
According to him, “Past Chairmen and Managing Directors of the Commission has been accused of mis-management of funds and some indicted of corrupt practices through the embezzlement of funds, fraudulent award of contracts, sub-standard projects execution, hoarding of the commission’s budgets and absolute neglect of the region in delivering its mandate”.
In his words, “I deemed it necessary at this point, to call on the current chairman and former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Prof. Pius Odubu and the Managing Director, Mr Bennard Okumagba, respectively to live above the usual corrupt tendencies that have charracterised the commission since inception to restore the confidence reposed on the agency.
He expressed belief that if this was properly done, Niger Deltans and the entire country would witness huge relief ranging from militancy, restiveness, hostility and poverty now that the commission’s board was restructured for efficiency and greater productivity and urged the team to come up with better and result-oriented policies and programmes that would improve the well-being of the people in the region.
He added by stating that NDDC as an interventionist agency established by an Act in 2000 with the mandate to develop the Niger Delta region with the provision of good roads, potable drinking water, affordable health-care services, power generation, as well as, scholarships, empowerment, job creation, housing and urban development, among others, which he said, must be put in place for the benefit of the people in the region.
He, therefore, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the re-constitution of the board and added they should see the appointment as a call to sanitise the commission, whose status had been relegated to the background due to lapses and corruption, misappropriation of funds and inefficiency in service delivery to the people.
He admonished the new board members to stand their ground by providing the needed incentives for the region, as well, operate an ‘open-door-policy’ that would attract development, security and enabling environment for investment in Nigeria.
Bethel Toby
Supreme Court Strikes Out Perjury Suit Against Buhari
The Supreme Court on Monday struck out the suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election over alleged perjury.
The suit was filed by Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, all legal practitioners.
Delivering judgment, the Justice Mary Odili-led panel of five justices held that the case was statute barred and therefore dismissed.
The Tide reports that the justices during the introduction of appearances wondered why Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, State Counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice will be representing a private individual.
Abubakar had announced his appearance for the first respondent (General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) in the suit.
They warned him to desist from such act of using public office to defend a private litigation.
Muhammad Dattijo, while addressing the counsel cited the President Bill Clinton’s numerous private cases while in the office.
“Clinton in his numerous private litigation, he never used government organs but rather personally sponsored all his private cases,”.
He warned that his actions contravened the Code of Conduct for public servants which has consequences.
Odili in her judgment said, ‘the court notes the inappropriate appearance of Mr Abdullahi Abubakar state counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice, representing the first respondent Gen. Muhammad Buhari Rtd in his personal capacity.
“This practice must be discouraged, appeal have been withdrawn is hereby dismissed”, Odili said.
The justices had warned Abubakar
The appellants grievances had arisen from the dismissal of their suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on grounds that it was statute barred and as such could not be heard.
They had approached the apex court to nullify the candidacy of President Buhari in the just concluded presidential poll over allegations of perjury.
The appellants specifically wanted Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the Febrary 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that President Buhari lied on oath in his form 001 that he submitted to INEC for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.
They asked the apex court for an Order to set aside the judgment of the court of appeal and hear the matter on merit and grant the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons.
Among the reliefs sought are a declaration that Buhari submitted false information regarding his qualification and certifcate to INEC for the purpose of contesting election into the office of the President of Nigeria and that he should be disqualified.
They also prayed for an order of court directing INEC to remove Buhari’s name as a candidate of APC and another order restraining Buhari from parading himself as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election and also APC from recognising Buhari as a candidate.
The Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, had on July 12, held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the it.
The Federal High Court had in May declined to grant the request of the appellants on the grounds that the suit was not filed within the time allowed by law and therefore sustained the preliminary objection raised by Buhari at the hearing.
The appellants had through their counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, presented 12 grounds for the setting aside of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, amongst which are;
That the “Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying on a Preliminary Objection withdrawn and struck out by the Court of Appeal in striking out and dismissing the appeal.
Oil Theft: Wike Fingers Security Agencies
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has attributed the increasing spate of oil bunkering to the involvement of security agencies in the system.
Wike stated this during a visit on him by a delegation of Konrad Adencuer, a German Foundation, led by Dr Vladimir Kreck Andreas Lamnel and Dr Joachim Pifeiffer of the German Parliament in his office at Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday.
In a statement signed by the governor media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike noted that oil bunkering had continued to thrive across the country due largely to the collaboration of security agencies with the bunkerers.
Wike noted that inspite of efforts by the government to tame the situation, it has rather continued to worsen courtesy of security agencies involvement.
The governor said “some of the security agencies are involved in oil theft. When you talk about oil bunkering, the security agencies are involved. They are fully involved.
Wike however maintained that the partnership of fee federal government with the state government would foster the success of the fight against oil bunkering saying if the federal government cones strongly and partner the states, we will solve some of the problems”.
While noting that the politicization of security was also a militating factor against oil theft fight, Wike said that the security framework of the state was negatively affected by oil majors whom he said patronize cult groups for surveillance jobs revealing however, that the state security council was liasing with oil majors to stop the patronage.
“We have told oil majors to patronize official state security agencies and stop patronizing cult groups for surveillance jobs. This is because part of the problem is the continued patronage of these cult groups”, he said.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Police Officers Are Doing Everything To Curtail Criminality – PPRO
The police say they are trying their possible best to reduce cultism, kidnapping, and armed robbery but insist that crime still increases day by day.
Speaking with The Tide, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni in Port Harcourt said yesterday that police officers had to contend with the menace of cultism in the State.
Omoni also said that the police officers had tried their best to curtail armed robbery and kidnapping but the crimes had remained inspite of their efforts. He noted that officers were in place to decimate cult boys that were creating issues with their rivals in most identified communities.
He, however, advised communities to cooperate with police officers around their vicinity to help maintain peace.
Omoni added that there were many reasons to curtail criminal activities so all houses should be on deck and urged the collaboration of community members with the police officers and vigilanties to help assist in terms of information dissemination.
Kpobari Barizaa
