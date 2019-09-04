Oil Prices Fall Over US – China Trade War

The Nigerian Institute of Surveyors (NIS), has reiterated its resolve to ensure that building collapse is reduced to its barest minimum or totally eradicated in the country.

National President, NIS, Mr. Charles Alabo made this known from the sidelines at an event on real estate in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Represented by a member of the institute, Idiabi Fiberesima, Alabo stated that the institute would henceforth monitor all building constructions from start to finish to ensure that possible faults are detected and corrected in time, saying “a stitch in time saves nine”.

He further said that the institute would also look into the quality of materials used to ensure that the right materials in the correct measure and expertise are used.

According to him, these measures if properly applied, will help curb the menace of building collapse and also reduce the loss of funds and lives.

The said the institute was prepared to throw its weight behind any law that would criminalise building collapse in the country and expressed hope that developers who were in the habit of cutting corners to maximise profit at the risk of human lives would desist from such inhuman acts.

He argued that surveyors were not to be blamed for any collapse as they were not responsible for the quality of material and manpower used in the construction.

According to him, each time there was a building collapse, surveyors were blamed for not carrying out proper tests on the soil, whereas there are many other components that make up a construction team which includes the surveyors.

The NIS boss enjoined the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, pass the building monitoring law, “as this would check the menace of building collapse”.

He explained that if the building monitoring bill was passed, it would be the responsibility of surveyors to monitor buildings from the point of testing the soil to completion.

Tonye Nria-Dappa