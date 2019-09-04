News
Ogun Decries Petrol Increase To N350 Per Litre
The partial closure of the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin has led to an increase in the cost of petrol from the official price of N145 to N350 per litre in some border communities in Ogun.
The traditional ruler of Iwoye Ketu, Oba Ademola Alaye said in a statement in Abeokuta that the development was already hampering social and economic activities of the people living in the affected cimmunities.
The monarch however, said overzealousness on the part of officers and men of the Joint Security Task Force was largely responsible for the astronomical hike in the price of petrol.
He said that the task force officials’ refusal to allow fuel tankers to reach Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta, all border communities, to discharge the product at designated filling stations had brought untold hardship on the people.
“My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari while responding to his Republic of Benin counterpart request that partial closure of land borders was due to the smuggling of rice into the country.
“With the statement, how come the Joint Security Task Force now create hardship for the people of Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta by not allowing fuel tankers to reach these communities.
“As at today, a litre of petrol is now N350 due to the overzealousness of the task force, creating unwarranted hardship for my people,” the statement quoted the monarch as saying.
Israel, FG Plot End To Boko Haram, Insecurity
Israel is to partner with the Federal Government to address Boko Haram and other forms of insecurity, the President of Galilee International Management Institute, Prof. Joseph Shevel, has said.
He stated that the partnership will involve the institute devising and proposing to the Federal Government intellectual peace road map that could bring an end to Boko Haram attacks and other forms of insecurity such as kidnapping, banditry and clashes between herders and farmers.
He spoke during a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, on the partnership between the institute and Michael and Cecilia Ibru University.
He said the institute proposed a peace plan that brought to an end to the war between Eritrea and Ethiopia, which lasted for about 20 years and which led to the death of about 100,000 people.
He also said the institute played prominent role in stopping the war in Angola.
According to him, the institutions could replicate such in Nigeria.
Shevel said, “The most important thing is that we are willing to contribute to peace efforts between the government of Nigeria and Boko Haram.
“What is special about the proposal is that we are willing to contribute the knowhow and to teach them. We were involved in the days of the militants.
“One of the things for national security is peace. And the question is whether or not there is a chance to make peace with Boko Haram.
“Of course, Boko Haram, everybody knows, is one of the major problems of Nigeria. Is there any chance to talk to them and create peace?
“We now want to come out, with the university, a peace plan for Boko Haram.
“We are now marking 10 years of Boko Haram. Maybe it is time for them to think that this is the time we are opening an opportunity.
“This is the partnership that we are declaring today.”
The Executive Director, International Business Office, MCIU, Mr. Joseph Bitrus, said the reason for the proposal was not because there are no qualified security agencies in Nigeria but to complement the security apparatus in the country and enhance skills development as well as ability to understand new security threats in the world.
He stated that the partnership will involve acquainting the nation’s security apparatus with the latest security development such as robotics, artificial intelligence and drones, which could be used to address security concerns and war.
The Executive Director, Marketing and Strategy, MCIU, Annie Essienette said the partnership was for the institutions to provide proposal for the framework for peace and national security and not to take away the work of the security agencies.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies in the country to put an end to all the security challenges facing the nation.
The President said that government would no longer tolerate the deteriorating security situation in the country.
A statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga, in Abuja, said Buhari stated this, yesterday, when he visited Katsina.
He disclosed that he was in Katsina to engage the state government on ways to tackle the security challenges facing the state and its environs.
Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, reiterated government’s determination to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.
According to him, the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Katsina and the entire country through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape, insurgency, and other forms of criminalities was no longer tolerable.
Wike Seeks FG, RSG’s Synergy To Fight Oil Theft
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to come out strongly to partner with the states to fight oil theft.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) with Mr Andreas Lammel and Dr Joachim Pfeiffer of the German Federal Parliament, last Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike reiterated that oil bunkering has continued to worsen because of the participation of security agencies.
He said: “The issue of oil theft, some of the security agencies are part of it. When you see oil bunkering, the security agencies are involved. They are fully involved.
“If the Federal Government comes strongly and partner with the states, you will find out that we will be able to solve some of the problems.
“Also, we have the problem of politicisation of security. It is unfortunate in this country”.
Wike said that the security framework of the state is negatively affected by oil majors patronising cult groups for surveillance jobs.
He said that the Rivers State Security Council took a decision in liaison with the oil majors to stop the patronage of cult groups for such jobs.
“We have told oil majors to patronise official State security agencies and stop patronising cult groups for surveillance jobs.
“This is because part of the problem is the oil majors continued patronage of cult groups”, he said.
He called for collaboration with the German Government and the German Foundation for the fight against insecurity.
Wike also called for partnership with the Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) to attract German investors in the area of agriculture to create employment.
Earlier, the Country Representative of Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation), Dr Vladimir Kreck, had said the visit was aimed at advancing economic development.
Kreck said: “We have been providing support for the democratic development of Nigeria since 2001. In Rivers State, we have been providing capacity building for lawmakers and security agencies “.
He said that the foundation invited two German federal lawmakers to Nigeria to acquaint themselves on the economic development programmes of the country.
Also speaking, a German federal lawmaker, Andreas Lammel, said the main objective of the visit is to understand the economic development process and discuss oil production and development in Rivers State.
Another German lawmaker, Dr Joachim Pfeifer, said this was his first visit to Nigeria, adding that he was interested in building cooperation between the two countries.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has dissolved the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board with immediate effect.
A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, last Monday, indicated that leadership of the board has been directed by the Governor to hand over to the most senior civil servant in the board.
Group Gives UK, Irish Govts 21 Days To Reverse $9.6bn Judgement
A Coalition of Civil Society Groups, yesterday, continued its protest to the British High Commission and the Embassy of Ireland in Abuja over the award of a $9.6billion fine against Nigeria by a United Kingdom court following a botched oil deal with an Irish firm, Process & Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID).
Addressing the protesters at their resumed occupation of the Embassies, yesterday, the President of the group, Etuk Williams said the British and Irish governments have been given 21-day ultimatum to call P&ID to order.
They carried various placards with inscription such “$9.6billion judgement is a fraud”, “No to illegal takeover of our national assets”, “Nigeria rejects fraudulent judgment from British judge”, among others.
He described the judgment as a travesty of justice and disrespect to the Nigerian government.
He said while the group respects the responsibility of the courts, it frowns at the steps taken by the company and the tribunal in the UK towards the dispute involving Nigerian government and P&ID.
He said, “We are giving the British and Irish governments 21-day ultimatum to act and call the UK court, P&ID and Irish government to order.
“If after 21 days and nothing happens, we will come back to occupy the Embassies. We will sleep here, cook here and eat here until the judgment is reversed.”
The group stated that it embarked on the protests to send a strong message to the international community that Nigeria is not a lawless country.
He added, “Nigeria is not a banana republic, our request should not be taken for granted.”
He said the protest was suspended by the group to allow both the Irish and UK governments consider the request of the group to reverse the $9.6billion judgment.
However, the Federal Government, yesterday, urged Nigerians to ignore the ostentatious claims by the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) on compilation of Nigeria’s assets for attachment over a $9.6billion judgment debt.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the call in Abuja when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of the “Leadership’’ Newspaper in Abuja.
Briefing the management and editorial board of the medium on the purported gas contract that led to the judgment debt, the minister reassured that government would take legal and diplomatic actions to ensure no asset of the country was annexed over the case.
“You will see that there is a lot grandstanding on the part of the P&ID, especially by the public relations consultant it hired.
“As a matter of fact, they are already threatening that they are already compiling the list of assets of Nigeria to attach.
“The truth of the matter is that, even in the judgment, the court said that it cannot start any attachment until the court resumes from vacation.
“We are doing everything possible and we are very optimistic that we will escape any embarrassment of attachment of the country’s asset as a result of this dubious award.
“The Federal Government has taken all necessary steps to ensure that no property of the country is attached by any court.
“Government will leave no stone unturned, legally and diplomatically to ensure that our asset will not be affected as a result of the judgment,’’ he said.
The minister reiterated that the contract was a scam from inception with both local and international collaborators who aimed at depleting the nation’s foreign reserves.
‘`How can people come into Nigeria with portfolio and walk away with about 20 per cent of our entire foreign reserve?
“We believe that both in terms of morality and law, we are confident that we will upturn the judgment.
“It is important to know that the government has also ordered investigations into the transactions because there are strong indications that underhanded things went on,’’ he said.
A United Kingdom Commercial Court had in a ruling authorized P&ID, an Irish engineering and project management company, to seize $9.6billion in Nigerian assets over the failed gas contract.
The judgment was fallout of the contract purportedly entered into in 2010 between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID, and subsequent award made in July, 2015 by an arbitration panel sitting in London in favour of the company.
