Monarch Lauds Wike Over Pupils’ Spain Trip

The sponsorship of winners of Channels Television Kids Competition to Spain by the Rivers State government led by Chief Nyesom Wike has continued to attract commendations.

The latest came from the Eze Oha Evo, King, Leslie N. Eke, as he commended the governor over the sponsorship of the pupils to Spain to gain more experience.

He made the commendation in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday, at his palace, Woji, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, saying that the training in Spain would boost the morale of the pupils.

The royal father noted that sporting skills are better acquired at tender age before other challenges of the world set in.

Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, won this year’s edition of the Channels Television Kids competition, in Lagos State.

According to him, the award(Power of Sports, POS, Africa) given to governor Wike was well deserved following his strides on sports development and achievements.

“ I want to say that Governor Wike, has proven to the world that the award given to him was well deserved.

The State also has the capacity to host any sports tournament, because of the sports facilities on ground”, Eze Eke said.

He explained that country like Brazil depend largely on sports, adding that Rivers State would soon become one of the sporting nations.

“ I am optimistic that most of those players will become international stars in the nearest future,” he stated.

The traditional ruler , who is also a sports enthusiast used the forum to call on parents to assist government to develop sports in all ramifications.

Eze Eke, advised the pupils to be good ambassadors in Spain.