Sports
Monarch Lauds Wike Over Pupils’ Spain Trip
The sponsorship of winners of Channels Television Kids Competition to Spain by the Rivers State government led by Chief Nyesom Wike has continued to attract commendations.
The latest came from the Eze Oha Evo, King, Leslie N. Eke, as he commended the governor over the sponsorship of the pupils to Spain to gain more experience.
He made the commendation in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday, at his palace, Woji, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, saying that the training in Spain would boost the morale of the pupils.
The royal father noted that sporting skills are better acquired at tender age before other challenges of the world set in.
Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, won this year’s edition of the Channels Television Kids competition, in Lagos State.
According to him, the award(Power of Sports, POS, Africa) given to governor Wike was well deserved following his strides on sports development and achievements.
“ I want to say that Governor Wike, has proven to the world that the award given to him was well deserved.
The State also has the capacity to host any sports tournament, because of the sports facilities on ground”, Eze Eke said.
He explained that country like Brazil depend largely on sports, adding that Rivers State would soon become one of the sporting nations.
“ I am optimistic that most of those players will become international stars in the nearest future,” he stated.
The traditional ruler , who is also a sports enthusiast used the forum to call on parents to assist government to develop sports in all ramifications.
Eze Eke, advised the pupils to be good ambassadors in Spain.
Featured
Banham Model Primary School Players Begin Training Camp In Madrid
In line with the commitment of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to groom a new generation of international football stars, players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, on Monday commenced their historic training camp at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid, Spain.
The players who arrived Spain in the early hours of Monday, moved to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid later in the evening, where they received official briefing from officials of the academy.
The officials took the players on a tour of facilities at the Academy before they were guided on few exercises by the technical staff of the academy.
The players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, later met with some students of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Madrid to familiarise themselves.
Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, Master Kingdom Tamuno thanked the Rivers State Governor for sponsoring them on the training tour to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid.
He assured the Rivers State Governor that they would maximise the opportunity to train at one of the best football academies in the world.
Sports
Europe’s Top Leagues Spend Record £5bn On Transfer
The top five leagues in Europe spent a combined record £5bn in the 2019 summer transfer window, an increase of £800m on the previous record set in 2018, according to Deloitte.
Premier League clubs spent £1.41bn, following a flurry of signings on their deadline day on 8 August.
Spanish top flight clubs paid £1.24bn in 2019, doubling spending from 2017.
Clubs in Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 all set new transfer records in their leagues.
La Liga sides spent a combined total of more than £1bn for the first time, with Antoine Griezmann moving from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona for £108m, Joao Felix switching from Benfica to Atletico for £113m and Eden Hazard transferring from Chelsea to Real Madrid for £90m.
Scottish Premiership sides spent an estimated £25m, with Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers making up the majority of that total, while other top teams utilised loan and free transfer methods for players.
Head of Deloitte’s sport business group, Dan Jones says the record spending is “unprecedented” and has been driven by a number of factors, including additional money from new television contracts, and squad revamps resulting from managerial changes.
“The improved financial performance of European football clubs has also reduced the need for clubs to sell their best players,” Jones said.
He added, though, that Premier League spending has fallen.
“Looking to the Premier League, this summer’s player transfer expenditure fell narrowly short of record levels, and net spend was at its lowest level since summer 2015,” he said.
“While this level of net spend as a proportion of revenue of 11% is the lowest since summer 2011, we still expect wages to increase at a greater rate than revenue in the next couple of seasons.”
The European transfer window closed on 2 September.
Sports
ACL: Enyimba Feels Weight Of Nigerians’ Expectation
Enyimba International FC’s Manager, Usman Abdallah, has said that the club is feeling the weight of expectation as Nigeria’s sole remaining representatives in the CAF Champions League.
The People’s Elephant secured progression into the first round of the top-tier continental tournament thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory over Burkina Faso’s Rahimo in the preliminary phase.
This was in contrast to the other Nigerian club, Kano Pillars which entered in the Champions League for 2019/20. Masu Gida had the misfortune of succumbing 4-3 on aggregate to Ghanaian side, Asante Kotoko.
As the only Nigerian side left in the competition, Enyimba knows that the eyes of the nation are upon them.
“We cannot say there is no pressure because it’s responsibility to have to do it for Nigeria,” Abdallah told newsmen.
“We have to do that and we have to meet the expectation and most of the time they are expecting us, we have to work hard to reach the target even though we are taking things one step at a time.”
Enyimba’s next challenge in the Champions League is to try and overcome Sudanese giants Al Hilal and claim a place in the group stage.
The Nigerian club will host the first leg in Aba next weekend, with the return game in Khartoum two weeks later.
