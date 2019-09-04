Politics
Kogi Guber Poll: ‘Bello’s Emergence, Walk Over Victory For PDP’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said last Monday that with Governor Yahaya Bello as the APC flag bearer, it would easily win the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.
Mr Bode Ogunmola, the PDP spokesman in the state, made the remark in a statement in Lokoja.
Ogunmola said the poor performance of the governor in the last three and half years and public resentment against his administration would ensure “a sweat-less victory’’ for PDP.
“PDP has long been praying for the APC to make mistake of re-presenting Bello for the governorship poll.
“It is a well known fact that the governor cannot win any local government in Kogi due to his poor performance and the way and manner the resources of the state are being massively looted.
“His desperation to return is to save himself from going to prison over looted funds. That was why he had to spend hugely to get strong contenders disqualified.
“If he succeeds in fooling the leadership of his party and the delegates, we are confident that he cannot fool Kogi electorate who are victims of his monumental misgover-nance,’’ Ogunmola said.
However, the Director-General, Media and Publicity for the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, assured that Bello would continue to concentrate on governance in spite of preparations for the November 16 poll.
Reacting to the PDP’s statement, Fanwo told newsmen that the governor would not bandy words as he had responded adequately to the PDP in February and March (general elections) with unprecedented defeat.
“We are even stronger going into the November governorship election. The governor won’t talk. He believes in allowing his results speak for him,” Fanwo said.
He stressed that delivering democracy dividends to the people would continue to remain “on the front burner of the present administration”.
“Governor Bello will not remove his feet from the pedals of governance and in his drive to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state”.
Fanwo said the governor had remained “humble in victory”, saying the best way to react to the ‘stupendous victory’ at the primaries was to continue to give his best to the people.
According to him, the governor will campaign with the work he has done since taking over the mantle of leadership in the confluence state.
“GYB is gradually redefining governance and politics. While others talk, he works and his work speaks for him.
“The naysayers said he was not popular and he defeated the opposition in the general elections like never before in the political history of our dear state.
“The August 29 governorship primaries in the state have again made a resounding attestation to his political credentials.
“In victory, he has remained humble. He has stretched an olive branch to all contestants in the primaries to join hands with him to deliver victory to the APC on November 16.
“As we continue our electioneering, our projects will continue and those completed will be commissioned.
“Governor Bello was elected to serve and he will continue to serve even into his second term in office,’’ he said.
Politics
INEC Boss Identifies Obstacles Against Electoral Process
Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has said that persistent trust deficit was one out of many reasons impeding quality electoral process in the country.
Yakubu made this observsation in a Policy Roundtable on Elections in Nigeria yesterday in Abuja.
Represented by Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, National Commissioner in charge of Operations,he noted that an accusation against the Election Management Body (EMB) eroded public confidence in the electoral processes.
He added that such accusations would in turn creates an avenue for the public to question the credibility of the entire electoral process as well as its outcome.
“We almost at the drop of a hat talk down on our processes, make unsubstantiated accusations against our EMBs and thereby erode public confidence in the process and outcome of elections.
According to him, the electoral process is to politics, what the market is to the economy.
“If the main companies in the market consistently vilify the integrity of the managers of the economy, investors will soon lose confidence in the economy, the market will suffer and the main losers will be these same big companies.
“At the political level, if the big political players, especially political parties and candidates continue to question the integrity of the EMB.
“The voters, who use their votes to invest in these candidates and parties, will soon lose confidence in the process and the value of the ballot will decline,’’ he said.
Yakubu added that other reasons impeding the quality of elections includes the state of infrastructure, structure and culture of the country, as well as the quality of rules laid down for the elections.
According to him, others include the degree at which citizens can vote freely, availing a level playing field for all, impartial opportunities for redressing grievances and adequate and timely funding for the elections.
The INEC boss noted that the role played by other agencies involved in the process could not be ignored.
He said that all these reasons pointed to the moral responsibility of ruling parties as well as governments to make the electoral process free and fair for all players.
Politics
Politicans Not Behind Killings In Ogoni -Mpigi
The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Barry Mpigi has debunked insinuations that the killings and gang war in Ogoni land are sponsored by politicians.
Mpigi stated this during a condolence visit to the family of a deceased member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Austin Nwakoh.
The federal lawmaker noted that such allegations that politicians are the ones sponsoring violence in the area is wrong, even as he blamed the crisis on cultists who are fighting for supremacy.
“What is actually going on in Ogoni is criminality, desperation and hoodlums trying to hijack the leadership of the area. Sometimes people talk about politicians as those sponsoring what is happening in the area,” he stated.
Senator Mpigi explained that before joining the PDP, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that no politician has bought any weapon for hoodlums to carry out their heinous crime.
He further said that it is unfortunate that those he describe as ‘bad boys’ have chosen to constitute a menace to the society; but said that such wicked activities would not be for long.
“I can tell you wholeheartedly that there is no politician involved. I was in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and I moved to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). Right in the PDP one pin (probably referring to guns) was not purchased and given to any person.
“What is happening in Ogoni is a matter of these boys misbehaving among themselves,” the Rivers South East Senator stated.
Mpigi assured the people of Ogoni that with the new security architecture code named ‘Operation Sting’ put in place by Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State, the security agencies will ensure that those responsible for the crisis are arrested and prosecuted.
“It is just a matter of the security agencies and we mapping out the strategy necessary to make sure all these things (crime) are over. It will be a thing of the past soon.
“I can assure you that from the first community of Akpajo (Eleme Local Government Area) down to the last community of Ikuru town (Andoni LGA) both in the Rivers South East Senatorial district, all these boys perpetrating these wicked activities and the killing of innocent people, we will trace them and stop all these rubbish that is happening in the area,” Senator Mpigi said emphatically.
Politics
Lawmaker Urges Monarchs To Support Council Boss
A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Mattew Dike, has called on traditional rulers in his constituency to support the Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr. Jacobson Nbina to enable him succeed in office.
Dike spoke in Sakpenwa, headquarters of the local government, when the council boss gave out certificates of recognition to newly constituted Community Development Committee (CDC) members in 20 communities in the area, following the passage of the CDC bye- laws.
He reminded stakeholders in the area that they voted for the council boss because of the love they have for him, the same way people of the area voted massively for Governor Nyesom Wike and all PDP candidates in the last general elections, saying they must continue to show support and respect to leaders in authority.
According to Dike, “We voted for this government. Some of our paramount chiefs were not voted for by the people. The Local Government like the State Government were voted for by the people who are eighteen years and above.
“Let us try as much as possible to respect the government we instituted; respect the government we voted for because it our own. No matter who is there, it is never practiced, it is never done, it has not been said anywhere that those in positions of authority should not be respected,” he said.
Earlier, the Tai council chairman, Dr. Nbina warned that the era where traditional rulers seat in their palace and appoint CDC members were over.
He urged the newly constituted CDC members to work with their respective chiefs and counsellors, as well as help to monitor projects for the development of the area.
“You will support community development projects registered under you. That means we are about to come to your community. So I am charging all of you to work closely with your counsellors and the paramount rulers.
“So that the projects that are coming now, you must take charge. If it is contractor that is coming, you must follow up the contractor to ensure that the specific time given to that project is accomplished accordingly.
“The projects we are talking about is not only Tai LGA projects. From the State, World bank and others. That are some of the things we are charging you to do,” the Tai local government boss said.
