Institute Hosts Zonal Conference In PH
The Rivers State branch of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) will on Friday host the South South zonal conference of the professional body in Port Harcourt.
The State chairman of CIPM, Mr Henry Umuakpor, in a telephone chat with The Tide, yesterday, said the conference was aimed at improving the practice and performance of human resources personnel in different organisations.
Unuakpor said that the theme: “HR:Inside Out” was meant to equip personnel managers with better knowledge on human resources resulting in improved services to the country.
“We can assume people know, but for sure not everybody knows it well enough. We are bringing very highly qualified individuals in the human resources practice to handle the papers and answer the questions for better understanding and improved performance in our organisations, he said.”
According to him, the conference will provide participants with “collaboration programmes,, connections and better opportunities for organisations that require to train their staff for productive performance”.
He called on the human resources personnel in the South South zone to utilise the opportunity provided by the conference to better their skills and knowledge in their chosen profession.
According to the chairman, “the conference will bisect HR, what it should be and the skill a personnel manager should have and how the skills should benefit others and the state at large.
FG Backs SON’s Moves To Minimise Substandard Products
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Richard Adebayo, has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to support the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to minimise substandard products in the country.
The Minister said this on Monday during a ministerial briefing with the management of the organisation in his office in Abuja.
Adebayo, in statement signed by his Special Adviser, Mr Wale Ajakaye, said that ongoing efforts of SON to rid Nigerian market of fake and substandard products required more support from the Federal Government.
Adebayo said that Nigeria with its strategic economic location in Africa coupled with its large trade and investment potential naturally opened it to the influx of various products.
He said that the Federal Government would give priority to SON and other relevant agencies to check importation of substandard products especially in the construction industry.
He further noted that such products had been attributed to recent cases of building collapse particularly in the urban areas of the country.
The ,inister, however, urged the SON management to take the anti- corruption message of the current administration to its personnel while discharging their regulatory mandate.
According to the minister, government will continue to ensure domestic and industrial safety of all Nigerians through standardisation of products.
Earlier, the Director General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, had called on the minister to ensure that personnel of the organisation return to the nation’s seaports.
Aboloma said that 80 per cent of goods and products entering Nigeria came in through the seaports.
He said the call became urgent in view of the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement by the Nigerian government.
The SON director general also requested to escalate the draft National Quality Policy to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for consideration and approval.
He said that the step would serve as the necessary guide to the development and implementation of the National Quality Infrastructure (NIQ) Project of the government.
Surveyors Vow To End Building Collapse
The Nigerian Institute of Surveyors (NIS), has reiterated its resolve to ensure that building collapse is reduced to its barest minimum or totally eradicated in the country.
National President, NIS, Mr. Charles Alabo made this known from the sidelines at an event on real estate in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
Represented by a member of the institute, Idiabi Fiberesima, Alabo stated that the institute would henceforth monitor all building constructions from start to finish to ensure that possible faults are detected and corrected in time, saying “a stitch in time saves nine”.
He further said that the institute would also look into the quality of materials used to ensure that the right materials in the correct measure and expertise are used.
According to him, these measures if properly applied, will help curb the menace of building collapse and also reduce the loss of funds and lives.
The said the institute was prepared to throw its weight behind any law that would criminalise building collapse in the country and expressed hope that developers who were in the habit of cutting corners to maximise profit at the risk of human lives would desist from such inhuman acts.
He argued that surveyors were not to be blamed for any collapse as they were not responsible for the quality of material and manpower used in the construction.
According to him, each time there was a building collapse, surveyors were blamed for not carrying out proper tests on the soil, whereas there are many other components that make up a construction team which includes the surveyors.
The NIS boss enjoined the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, pass the building monitoring law, “as this would check the menace of building collapse”.
He explained that if the building monitoring bill was passed, it would be the responsibility of surveyors to monitor buildings from the point of testing the soil to completion.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
BUA Cement Moves To Tackle Building Collapse
To help reduce cases of building collapse, a cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Company Limited has organised a workshop for stakeholders in the block making industry.
The Tide reports that the workshop focused on proper mixture of cement and other materials to ensure quality block production for building purposes.
General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA Cement Company Limited, Mr Nasir Ladan said the workshop was imperative and timely.
Ladan said the workshop was aimed at offering standard practices to address incidence of collapse buildings as a result of sharp practices and wrong use of materials, particularly in block moulding.
The workshop with the theme, “Optimising Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yields in Block-Making,” attracted participants from major communities in Kwara.
According to Ladan, a school of thought believes that misapplication of cement and other materials as a result of ignorance results in collapse of buildings.
Ladan called for intensifying education and training of end users on the correct use of the cement mix.
” What we are doing here today is simple; BUA Cement has consistently made it its responsibility to educate its stakeholders on the proper mix of cement with other materials.
“We believe that standard building of high-quality is possible only if the mix of the cement with other materials possesses optimum composition.
“Cement quality is of primary importance to the ultimate consumers who are builders and concrete and block makers.
“This is where the BUA Cement brand is different from others because it is of 42.5 and 52.5 texture grade. This is the highest quality texture which mixes and dries easily.
In his presentation, the Manager, Process Quality and Environment of the company, Adesola Adeyinka blamed collapse of most buildings on facilities and sub-standard processing of sandcrete block making.
Adeyinka explained that block makers must embrace right proportioning of sand, water and cement to get quality output.
He also stressed the need for the use of clean and drinkable water as against deleterious or toxic ones in block making.
The Tide reports that officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) also educated the stakeholders on the required standard in the industry for quality control.
