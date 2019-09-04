Sports
ICAN Set For Return Match, Suffers 2-1 Loss
The institute of Charter Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Port Harcourt District, has promised a return match to their professional counterpart, Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), after suffering a 2-1 defeat in a novelty match between the female wings of the bodies in Port Harcourt.
The chairman of ICAN, Princewill U. Elendu in his address shortly after the match said the defeat was due to the short notice of the invitation and to compensate their friends on their programme “South-south zonal Human Resources conference,” hosted by the Rivers State branch of CIPM.
“The notice was very short, our ladies tried to have played like this without training. We will go home, train and come back for a return match”, he said, adding the need for other professional bodies to borrow a leaf from CIPM.
The match which kicked off at about 4:30pm at Shell residential area football pitch saw the two teams showcasing strength which paid-off for the host team as Mrs Helen Ofor initiated a pass from Chinenye Ezeji to launch the first goal for CIPM, five minutes into the match.
The host maintained the pressure which resulted into an own goal increasing CIPM score line to 2-0 till the end of the first half.
In the second half, the ICAN team regained their confidence and fought like a wounded lion which paid off as Helen Irobuise launched the 1st goal for ICAN 15 minutes into the 2nd Half bringing the score line to 2-1 till the end of the match.
Speaking in an interview with Tidesports, the first goal scorer for CIPM, Mrs Helen Ofor said the match was very eventful and fun, stating that the match has provided a professional bond and friendship network between the two groups.
ICAN team coach, who is the Vice chairman of Port Harcourt & District Society, Mr Philips Ezeh commended his team for a good outing, adding that with this type of performance the ladies can go places when fully prepared.
In his address, the chairman of CIPM, Rivers State branch, Mr Henry Unuakpor commended ICAN for honouring their invitation and releasing their women to play the novelty match, adding that the match marked the beginning of their programme themed; “HR: inside-out”
CIPM chain noted that the programme which has a week-long activities would climax on September 6th in Port Harcourt, adding that the football match between the two professional bodies was a good take-off.
The highlight of the event was the decoration of the players with medals and the participation award to ICAN.
Featured
Banham Model Primary School Players Begin Training Camp In Madrid
In line with the commitment of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to groom a new generation of international football stars, players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, on Monday commenced their historic training camp at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid, Spain.
The players who arrived Spain in the early hours of Monday, moved to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid later in the evening, where they received official briefing from officials of the academy.
The officials took the players on a tour of facilities at the Academy before they were guided on few exercises by the technical staff of the academy.
The players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, later met with some students of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Madrid to familiarise themselves.
Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, Master Kingdom Tamuno thanked the Rivers State Governor for sponsoring them on the training tour to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid.
He assured the Rivers State Governor that they would maximise the opportunity to train at one of the best football academies in the world.
Europe’s Top Leagues Spend Record £5bn On Transfer
The top five leagues in Europe spent a combined record £5bn in the 2019 summer transfer window, an increase of £800m on the previous record set in 2018, according to Deloitte.
Premier League clubs spent £1.41bn, following a flurry of signings on their deadline day on 8 August.
Spanish top flight clubs paid £1.24bn in 2019, doubling spending from 2017.
Clubs in Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 all set new transfer records in their leagues.
La Liga sides spent a combined total of more than £1bn for the first time, with Antoine Griezmann moving from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona for £108m, Joao Felix switching from Benfica to Atletico for £113m and Eden Hazard transferring from Chelsea to Real Madrid for £90m.
Scottish Premiership sides spent an estimated £25m, with Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers making up the majority of that total, while other top teams utilised loan and free transfer methods for players.
Head of Deloitte’s sport business group, Dan Jones says the record spending is “unprecedented” and has been driven by a number of factors, including additional money from new television contracts, and squad revamps resulting from managerial changes.
“The improved financial performance of European football clubs has also reduced the need for clubs to sell their best players,” Jones said.
He added, though, that Premier League spending has fallen.
“Looking to the Premier League, this summer’s player transfer expenditure fell narrowly short of record levels, and net spend was at its lowest level since summer 2015,” he said.
“While this level of net spend as a proportion of revenue of 11% is the lowest since summer 2011, we still expect wages to increase at a greater rate than revenue in the next couple of seasons.”
The European transfer window closed on 2 September.
ACL: Enyimba Feels Weight Of Nigerians’ Expectation
Enyimba International FC’s Manager, Usman Abdallah, has said that the club is feeling the weight of expectation as Nigeria’s sole remaining representatives in the CAF Champions League.
The People’s Elephant secured progression into the first round of the top-tier continental tournament thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory over Burkina Faso’s Rahimo in the preliminary phase.
This was in contrast to the other Nigerian club, Kano Pillars which entered in the Champions League for 2019/20. Masu Gida had the misfortune of succumbing 4-3 on aggregate to Ghanaian side, Asante Kotoko.
As the only Nigerian side left in the competition, Enyimba knows that the eyes of the nation are upon them.
“We cannot say there is no pressure because it’s responsibility to have to do it for Nigeria,” Abdallah told newsmen.
“We have to do that and we have to meet the expectation and most of the time they are expecting us, we have to work hard to reach the target even though we are taking things one step at a time.”
Enyimba’s next challenge in the Champions League is to try and overcome Sudanese giants Al Hilal and claim a place in the group stage.
The Nigerian club will host the first leg in Aba next weekend, with the return game in Khartoum two weeks later.
