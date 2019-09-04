Sports
Europe’s Top Leagues Spend Record £5bn On Transfer
The top five leagues in Europe spent a combined record £5bn in the 2019 summer transfer window, an increase of £800m on the previous record set in 2018, according to Deloitte.
Premier League clubs spent £1.41bn, following a flurry of signings on their deadline day on 8 August.
Spanish top flight clubs paid £1.24bn in 2019, doubling spending from 2017.
Clubs in Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 all set new transfer records in their leagues.
La Liga sides spent a combined total of more than £1bn for the first time, with Antoine Griezmann moving from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona for £108m, Joao Felix switching from Benfica to Atletico for £113m and Eden Hazard transferring from Chelsea to Real Madrid for £90m.
Scottish Premiership sides spent an estimated £25m, with Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers making up the majority of that total, while other top teams utilised loan and free transfer methods for players.
Head of Deloitte’s sport business group, Dan Jones says the record spending is “unprecedented” and has been driven by a number of factors, including additional money from new television contracts, and squad revamps resulting from managerial changes.
“The improved financial performance of European football clubs has also reduced the need for clubs to sell their best players,” Jones said.
He added, though, that Premier League spending has fallen.
“Looking to the Premier League, this summer’s player transfer expenditure fell narrowly short of record levels, and net spend was at its lowest level since summer 2015,” he said.
“While this level of net spend as a proportion of revenue of 11% is the lowest since summer 2011, we still expect wages to increase at a greater rate than revenue in the next couple of seasons.”
The European transfer window closed on 2 September.
Featured
Banham Model Primary School Players Begin Training Camp In Madrid
In line with the commitment of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to groom a new generation of international football stars, players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, on Monday commenced their historic training camp at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid, Spain.
The players who arrived Spain in the early hours of Monday, moved to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid later in the evening, where they received official briefing from officials of the academy.
The officials took the players on a tour of facilities at the Academy before they were guided on few exercises by the technical staff of the academy.
The players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, later met with some students of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Madrid to familiarise themselves.
Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, Master Kingdom Tamuno thanked the Rivers State Governor for sponsoring them on the training tour to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid.
He assured the Rivers State Governor that they would maximise the opportunity to train at one of the best football academies in the world.
Sports
ACL: Enyimba Feels Weight Of Nigerians’ Expectation
Enyimba International FC’s Manager, Usman Abdallah, has said that the club is feeling the weight of expectation as Nigeria’s sole remaining representatives in the CAF Champions League.
The People’s Elephant secured progression into the first round of the top-tier continental tournament thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory over Burkina Faso’s Rahimo in the preliminary phase.
This was in contrast to the other Nigerian club, Kano Pillars which entered in the Champions League for 2019/20. Masu Gida had the misfortune of succumbing 4-3 on aggregate to Ghanaian side, Asante Kotoko.
As the only Nigerian side left in the competition, Enyimba knows that the eyes of the nation are upon them.
“We cannot say there is no pressure because it’s responsibility to have to do it for Nigeria,” Abdallah told newsmen.
“We have to do that and we have to meet the expectation and most of the time they are expecting us, we have to work hard to reach the target even though we are taking things one step at a time.”
Enyimba’s next challenge in the Champions League is to try and overcome Sudanese giants Al Hilal and claim a place in the group stage.
The Nigerian club will host the first leg in Aba next weekend, with the return game in Khartoum two weeks later.
Sports
‘Boxing Needs VAR’
Boxing needs to use video technology to help officials, says leading promoter Eddie Hearn.
Britain’s Charlie Edwards appeared to be losing his WBC flyweight belt when he was counted out against Mexico’s Julio Martinez in London at the weekend.
But the fight was ruled a no-contest when big-screen replays showed Martinez had punched Edwards in the ribs when his knee and glove were on the canvas.
“Essentially it was VAR for boxing and it was 100% right,” said Hearn.
Video assistant referees (VAR) have been introduced in Premier League football this season to adjudicate on goals, penalties and potential red cards while cricket uses technology to judge on wickets, and tennis utilises the Hawk-Eye system to see if the ball landed in.
During the third round of Saturday’s fight at the O2 Arena, Martinez hit Edwards – defending the title for the second time, with a number of head and body shots, forcing the Briton to put a glove and knee on the canvas.
As soon as that happened, fighting should have stopped with the referee starting a count and the other boxer moving to one of the corners. Martinez, however, struck Edwards in the ribs again and the Londoner, rolling in pain, was counted out.
The capacity crowd booed Martinez when the replays were shown on 12 big screens, again when he was announced as the winner, and also during his post-fight interview.
After seeing the replays, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman overruled the decision from ringside, declaring the bout a ‘no-contest’.
“It [the punch] was so late it was next week,” said Hearn. “When they played it back it was that bad they were able to make a decision instantly. I didn’t expect them to do it and I’ve not seen anything like it.
“The WBC have a rule with video replays – they like to have it in-play but the British Boxing Board of Control and some other commissions do not.
“But with all the screens up it was easy for the president to say ‘it’s a no contest, I don’t need to review it or go before a committee – it’s my decision’.
“I don’t see a downside of doing it in a sport where there’s so much on the line.”
Sulaiman immediately ordered a rematch, and Edwards felt the change of verdict was correct.
“I took a knee for a purpose,” added the Londoner. “He finished me off with a body shot and I couldn’t recover.
“Cheaters never prosper. We get in this ring to abide by the rules.”
The result means Edwards retained his belt and his record of 15 wins and one loss.
Since the introduction of VAR in the Premier League, there has been criticism of the length of the delays, on occasion it has taken up to two minutes before a decision has been made on the validity of a goal. Hearn said decisions would be much quicker in fights.
“It’s not like it will slow boxing down, that’s what people say about football and cricket,” said Hearn.
“The media and everyone is talking about it and it’s a question where fans will say ‘why not?’
“There’s maybe too much VAR in football but it would be minimal cases in boxing, they wouldn’t refer to it every round but where it’s an important decision and something that could affect someone’s career and livelihood.
“If you lose a belt you are no longer champion and it’s the difference between making £1m and £50,000, we have to get it right.”
