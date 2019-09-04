Housing/Property
Erosion Destroys Five Houses In Auchi
About five buildings have collapsed in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako-West Local Area of Edo, following the erosion created by last Saturday’s downpour.
According to available information, several other houses were also on the verge of collapse.
The Tide reports that the Ekhei and Water Board areas of the community were worse hit by the ravaging gully erosion which has become an unending nightmare to the residents of Auchi.
The state government had, in 2013, partnered the World Bank to reclaim major gully sites which the council area had been battling with for over two decades.
However, few years after the completion of the project, several gullies have sprung up in the area which had claimed many buildings.
Some residents, who spoke with newsmen, lamented the havoc which had been wreaked in the community and appealed to the state government to move fast to address the situation.
A resident, Mr Sunday Umoru, said that lives and property of members of the community were at stake, if urgent steps were not taken to address the problem.
“Many members of the community may soon lose their sources of livelihood, if the situation is allowed to deteriorate.
“We are calling on the state government to come to our aid, as our community is being threatened by gully erosion,” he said.
Another resident, Mr Francis Ikhirode, said that the erosion was becoming a threat to the community, as their houses were collapsing before their own very eyes.
“We are appealing to government to take urgent steps to avoid more calamities in our community,” he said.
Housing/Property
Surveyors Vow To End Building Collapse
The Nigerian Institute of Surveyors (NIS), has reiterated its resolve to ensure that building collapse is reduced to its barest minimum or totally eradicated in the country.
National President, NIS, Mr. Charles Alabo made this known from the sidelines at an event on real estate in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
Represented by a member of the institute, Idiabi Fiberesima, Alabo stated that the institute would henceforth monitor all building constructions from start to finish to ensure that possible faults are detected and corrected in time, saying “a stitch in time saves nine”.
He further said that the institute would also look into the quality of materials used to ensure that the right materials in the correct measure and expertise are used.
According to him, these measures if properly applied, will help curb the menace of building collapse and also reduce the loss of funds and lives.
The said the institute was prepared to throw its weight behind any law that would criminalise building collapse in the country and expressed hope that developers who were in the habit of cutting corners to maximise profit at the risk of human lives would desist from such inhuman acts.
He argued that surveyors were not to be blamed for any collapse as they were not responsible for the quality of material and manpower used in the construction.
According to him, each time there was a building collapse, surveyors were blamed for not carrying out proper tests on the soil, whereas there are many other components that make up a construction team which includes the surveyors.
The NIS boss enjoined the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, pass the building monitoring law, “as this would check the menace of building collapse”.
He explained that if the building monitoring bill was passed, it would be the responsibility of surveyors to monitor buildings from the point of testing the soil to completion.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Housing/Property
BUA Cement Moves To Tackle Building Collapse
To help reduce cases of building collapse, a cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Company Limited has organised a workshop for stakeholders in the block making industry.
The Tide reports that the workshop focused on proper mixture of cement and other materials to ensure quality block production for building purposes.
General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA Cement Company Limited, Mr Nasir Ladan said the workshop was imperative and timely.
Ladan said the workshop was aimed at offering standard practices to address incidence of collapse buildings as a result of sharp practices and wrong use of materials, particularly in block moulding.
The workshop with the theme, “Optimising Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yields in Block-Making,” attracted participants from major communities in Kwara.
According to Ladan, a school of thought believes that misapplication of cement and other materials as a result of ignorance results in collapse of buildings.
Ladan called for intensifying education and training of end users on the correct use of the cement mix.
” What we are doing here today is simple; BUA Cement has consistently made it its responsibility to educate its stakeholders on the proper mix of cement with other materials.
“We believe that standard building of high-quality is possible only if the mix of the cement with other materials possesses optimum composition.
“Cement quality is of primary importance to the ultimate consumers who are builders and concrete and block makers.
“This is where the BUA Cement brand is different from others because it is of 42.5 and 52.5 texture grade. This is the highest quality texture which mixes and dries easily.
In his presentation, the Manager, Process Quality and Environment of the company, Adesola Adeyinka blamed collapse of most buildings on facilities and sub-standard processing of sandcrete block making.
Adeyinka explained that block makers must embrace right proportioning of sand, water and cement to get quality output.
He also stressed the need for the use of clean and drinkable water as against deleterious or toxic ones in block making.
The Tide reports that officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) also educated the stakeholders on the required standard in the industry for quality control.
Housing/Property
Tambuwal Allocates Land For Federal Fire Service
Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has directed the state Ministry of Lands and Housing to allocate land for the immediate construction of the Federal Fire Service Zonal Office in the state.
According to reports, the governor gave the directive, yesterday in Sokoto while inspecting two fire fighting vehicles allocated to the zonal office by the federal government.
Tambuwal commended the federal government and Ministry of Interior for establishing the zonal office in the state and assured that all the courtesies being enjoyed by other federal government’s organisations in the state would be extended to the office.
“The federal government’s intervention in that regard would no doubt complement the state government’s efforts in that direction.
“As a government, we are fully committed to safeguarding the entire people of Sokoto State and their properties as well as ensure an enabling environment of their businesses to thrive.
“So, I want to assure you that all the courtesies being enjoyed by other federal government’s establishments in the state will be extended here for the overall development of the people,” he said.
Earlier, the Zonal Commander of the Federal Fire Service in Sokoto, Alhaji Bello Zagga said that the federal ggvernment had allocated four fire fighting vehicles to the zone, two to Sokoto and one each to Kebbi and Zamfara States.
Zagga solicited the support and cooperation of the state government for effective discharge of their duties, saying the office was established to ensure safe environment across the zone.
