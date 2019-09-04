Law/Judiciary
Council Of Chiefs Rejects Arbitration Panel
The Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of rivers State has reiterated that it is not part of the purported arbitration panel that was set-up to look into the tussle over the traditional stool of the community, describing it as a kangaroo panel and without the consent of the people of the community.
The Secretary of the council, Chief Tamunosiki Tiene Peritiene, who disclosed this while reacting to an erroneous newspaper publication said it was false and misleading and enjoined all to disregard it in its totality.
Chief Peritiene noted that the so-called panel of arbitration was the handiwork of one Rev. Porter Abaraboye Adikiowerima Iyawo, a senior brother to Fred Tiene Iyawo, who claimed to be contending for the kingship stool in the area.
According to him, the legitimacy and legality of the members of the so-called “Ele Kingdom Arbitration Panel” did not go down well with the people of the community as they did not seek the consent of the people and therefore lacked moral justification to adjudicate over a matter that is before a highly competent jurisdiction.
He explained that Rev. Adikiowerima Iyawo cleverly assembled his fellow ministers of God from Okrika to arbitrate over the Ele Kingship stool just to favour his younger brother, Fred Tiene Iyawo who by Okrika native laws and customs is not an Ele man, as it is also applicable to every communities in Okrika clan, including Ele Kingdom which is one of the ancient communities in Okrika ethnic nationality.
The Secretary of Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs further stated that the ploy by the ministers became glaring when they requested to nominate other ministers from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area to join them was turned down because of their plans to set confusion and crisis in the area, and warned that since the case of the kingship tussle was before a state and federal High Courts, the purported men of God had no locus to adjudicate over such a matter and pointed out that they could be charged for contempt of court as they did not seek leave from the courts.
Chief Tiene-Peritiene noted that the Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs was the only recognized body in the area by the Ogu/Bolo Local government Council of Chiefs, with Chief Stephen Minaseichinbo Omubo-Perefi as chairman, Elder Daju Atamuno as Chairman Ele Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Isaac Mbu-youth leader and Madam Ndaiseomieye Amiso as women leader.
Law/Judiciary
Supreme Court Strikes Out Perjury Suit Against Buhari
The Supreme Court on Monday struck out the suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election over alleged perjury.
The suit was filed by Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, all legal practitioners.
Delivering judgment, the Justice Mary Odili-led panel of five justices held that the case was statute barred and therefore dismissed.
The Tide reports that the justices during the introduction of appearances wondered why Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, State Counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice will be representing a private individual.
Abubakar had announced his appearance for the first respondent (General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) in the suit.
They warned him to desist from such act of using public office to defend a private litigation.
Muhammad Dattijo, while addressing the counsel cited the President Bill Clinton’s numerous private cases while in the office.
“Clinton in his numerous private litigation, he never used government organs but rather personally sponsored all his private cases,”.
He warned that his actions contravened the Code of Conduct for public servants which has consequences.
Odili in her judgment said, ‘the court notes the inappropriate appearance of Mr Abdullahi Abubakar state counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice, representing the first respondent Gen. Muhammad Buhari Rtd in his personal capacity.
“This practice must be discouraged, appeal have been withdrawn is hereby dismissed”, Odili said.
The justices had warned Abubakar
The appellants grievances had arisen from the dismissal of their suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on grounds that it was statute barred and as such could not be heard.
They had approached the apex court to nullify the candidacy of President Buhari in the just concluded presidential poll over allegations of perjury.
The appellants specifically wanted Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the Febrary 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that President Buhari lied on oath in his form 001 that he submitted to INEC for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.
They asked the apex court for an Order to set aside the judgment of the court of appeal and hear the matter on merit and grant the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons.
Among the reliefs sought are a declaration that Buhari submitted false information regarding his qualification and certifcate to INEC for the purpose of contesting election into the office of the President of Nigeria and that he should be disqualified.
They also prayed for an order of court directing INEC to remove Buhari’s name as a candidate of APC and another order restraining Buhari from parading himself as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election and also APC from recognising Buhari as a candidate.
The Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, had on July 12, held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the it.
The Federal High Court had in May declined to grant the request of the appellants on the grounds that the suit was not filed within the time allowed by law and therefore sustained the preliminary objection raised by Buhari at the hearing.
The appellants had through their counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, presented 12 grounds for the setting aside of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, amongst which are;
That the “Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying on a Preliminary Objection withdrawn and struck out by the Court of Appeal in striking out and dismissing the appeal.
Law/Judiciary
Oil Theft: Wike Fingers Security Agencies
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has attributed the increasing spate of oil bunkering to the involvement of security agencies in the system.
Wike stated this during a visit on him by a delegation of Konrad Adencuer, a German Foundation, led by Dr Vladimir Kreck Andreas Lamnel and Dr Joachim Pifeiffer of the German Parliament in his office at Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday.
In a statement signed by the governor media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike noted that oil bunkering had continued to thrive across the country due largely to the collaboration of security agencies with the bunkerers.
Wike noted that inspite of efforts by the government to tame the situation, it has rather continued to worsen courtesy of security agencies involvement.
The governor said “some of the security agencies are involved in oil theft. When you talk about oil bunkering, the security agencies are involved. They are fully involved.
Wike however maintained that the partnership of fee federal government with the state government would foster the success of the fight against oil bunkering saying if the federal government cones strongly and partner the states, we will solve some of the problems”.
While noting that the politicization of security was also a militating factor against oil theft fight, Wike said that the security framework of the state was negatively affected by oil majors whom he said patronize cult groups for surveillance jobs revealing however, that the state security council was liasing with oil majors to stop the patronage.
“We have told oil majors to patronize official state security agencies and stop patronizing cult groups for surveillance jobs. This is because part of the problem is the continued patronage of these cult groups”, he said.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Law/Judiciary
Police Officers Are Doing Everything To Curtail Criminality – PPRO
The police say they are trying their possible best to reduce cultism, kidnapping, and armed robbery but insist that crime still increases day by day.
Speaking with The Tide, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni in Port Harcourt said yesterday that police officers had to contend with the menace of cultism in the State.
Omoni also said that the police officers had tried their best to curtail armed robbery and kidnapping but the crimes had remained inspite of their efforts. He noted that officers were in place to decimate cult boys that were creating issues with their rivals in most identified communities.
He, however, advised communities to cooperate with police officers around their vicinity to help maintain peace.
Omoni added that there were many reasons to curtail criminal activities so all houses should be on deck and urged the collaboration of community members with the police officers and vigilanties to help assist in terms of information dissemination.
Kpobari Barizaa
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports2 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Sports3 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Politics3 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Politics2 days ago
Atiku: PDP Confident Of Victory At Tribunal
-
Sports3 days ago
Flying Eagles Lose 0-2 To Burkina Faso
-
Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Okorocha Against Negative Utterances
-
News2 days ago
CAN , Adeboye Kick Against RUGA