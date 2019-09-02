Wadume’s Confessions

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, experienced a major shaking on Monday, August 26, 2019 as the Bright Amaewhule-led Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks commenced its operations.

Reports on day one of the task to rid one of Nigeria’s most popular cosmopolitan towns of the nuisance constituted by some recalcitrant residents indicate that the exercise was hugely successful around the Mile I, Ikoku and Mile III axis while it was expectedly resisted in some other parts.

While the mixed fortunes recorded by the committee are not unexpected, The Tide wishes to sound it clear, very early in the day, that it must not be discouraged nor dissuaded by any circumstances, situations or considerations thrown up by any persons or groups from achieving set objectives. The fact needs to be appreciated that consistency is a key ingredient in attitudinal change and behavioural adjustment. Therefore, the committee must be fully prepared for a long haul in the task of cleaning up not only Port Harcourt, but the state at large.

Governor Nyesom Wike has so far left no stone unturned in his determination to restore order and give the residents of the Rivers State capital especially, and the rest of the state in general, a fresh lease of life economically, socially and environmentally through the delivery of strategic projects, programmes and policies. To this end, the state chief executive has demonstrated sufficient political will in his avowed commitment to restore the lost glory of Port Harcourt as the Garden City of Nigeria, and possibly move it to a higher level of cleanliness, orderliness and aesthetic pleasantness.

The painstaking mythological approach, vis the legal framework, selection of personnel, and provision of adequate required logistics for the work, adopted by the governor in arriving at the eventual take-off of the committee’s work, and the personal monitoring of the exercise on the kick-off date, clearly show that he expects nothing short of success in this endeavour this time around in contradistinction to previous attempts.

The committee, therefore, must match His Excellency’s zeal and commitment and reciprocate his confidence by achieving desired result not only to justify the members’ engagement but also take fulfilment as those who rose up to the occasion of rendering quality service in the state’s quest to be counted among cities that are raising their profile in orderliness such as Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria and their contemporaries across the world.

To achieve this laudable objective, the committee must take Governor Wike’s warning against accepting bribes in order to compromise their assignment to heart. The resolve to adhere strictly to the terms of reference and the commitment to achieving the set target must be total. Deliberate care must be taken to avoid the ignominy that befell such agencies as the defunct TIMARIV which got proscribed for constituting itself into a scourge rather than the agent of an easier socio-economic life for the people that it was conceived and launched to deliver.

In applying the law, the committee must be fair to all and treat everyone equally, taking into cognizance the imperative to treat the human person with dignity and respect at all times and in all situations and circumstances. The era of rough handling and subjecting offenders to dehumanising treatments by persons acting on behalf of the state and local governments, should be gone for good. Such practices have proven to be counter-productive as they send negative signals to investors and ultimately hurt economic and social development efforts of the government.

In appreciating, commending and encouraging the Rivers State Government for the spirited efforts made so far, it will not be out of place to impress on it not to relent but to maintain the tempo needed for success in this venture. Constant monitoring and evaluation of the job of the committee with a view to ensuring strict compliance with its mandate and smooth operation is strongly advised.

The Tide reiterates the submission of Governor Wike when he said “All of us love the state and we must love it fully; not in half measures”. One cardinal way of expressing love for Rivers State, and Port Harcourt in particular, is for one and all residents of the city to wholeheartedly support the work of this all-important committee and to make its job easier by giving it full cooperation.

There is no gainsaying the fact that residents cannot complain in one breadth about government’s slow or sometimes inadequate response to challenges such as flooding, dirty environment and traffic gridlock in the city while in the other breadth disposing waste indiscriminately, stuffing drains recklessly, disregarding and violating traffic rules and regulations, and such other extant laws intended to provide conductive environment and atmosphere for comfortable and convenient living.

Residents of Port Harcourt and Rivers State in general must, therefore, have a change of attitude towards the environment and take responsibility for the desired serene, clean, spacious and free flowing, beautiful and well-organised city they wish to see. In concert with the government, individual residents must see themselves as officers of the law of environmental safety and appropriate sanitary regulations.

Finally, The Tide notes that the Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks would be on a wild goose chase without a corresponding and complementary effort from the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) – which needs to be made to see the need to rise up to its duties, efficiently and effectively.

Port Harcourt must be restored to its Garden City status now or never.