Education
VC Tasks Alumni On Students’ Mentorship
The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei, has charged the alumni association of the institution to initiate programmes geared towards mentoring students of the institution ,adding that such programmes should include seminars, workshops, trainings and academic competitions.
Prof owei gave the charge when the leadership of the Rivers State University Alumni Association paid her a courtesy visit in her office, last Friday .
Prof. Owei called on members of the association to inspire the students through such programme that will make them to be hardworking and enable the students to graduate with good grades which will enable them to become employable, adding that the university is for study and not a place for frivolous activities.
She also called on them to teach the students simple courtesy and correct them when they are derailing from the right path, stressing that these mentoring measures if adopted will be a seed for future reward. “One of my mentees is now a professor with the University of Lagos”, she stated.
She commended the association for the various projects done in the university campus, describing them as excellent physical projects and assured that the management of the university will continue to partner with them towards achieving the goals of the institution.
Earlier in his address of welcome ,the National President of the alumni association, Ambassador Israel Egbunefu said the essence of the visit was to congratulate Prof. Owei on her recent appointment as the acting vice-chancellor and to show their support towards the success of her administration.
Amb. Egbunefu said the focus of the association was to collaborate with the institution in the development of the alma mater through programmes and projects and used the opportunity to highlight some of the projects already completed by the association, which includes, the remoulding of the main gate with access gate for pedestrians, provision of backup power supply at the medical centre, and provision of water tank at the NDDC hostel.
He disclosed that the association was working on a watch tower which will help in security and other developmental projects on campus, adding that arrangements were on for the Alumni Honours Day, where members who have contributed to the progress of the society in their respective fields will be honoured
Education
UNIPORT Cheers As Prof Ekekwe Bows Out
The authorities of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, have described the contributions made by foremost political scientist, Prof Eme Ekekwe to the development of the institution while in service as uncommon .
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ndowa E.S Lale stated this during a sendforth ceremony organised by the Department of Political and Administrative Studies in the Faculty of Social Sciences in honour of Prof Eme Ekekwe ,who retired from the service of the university.
The Vice Chancellor who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof Akin Fahwemi described him as an erudite scholar who contributed to the development of the Department of Political and Administrative Studies, Faculty of Social Science and the university at large, adding that the university community will miss his services
The vice chancellor while wishing him well on his retirement said the various landmark achievements and legacies of the retired professor will be sustained
Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Prince Mmom described the retired political scientist as a man with many parts who had mentored many scholars, both within and outside the country.
In his own contribution, the Acting Head of Department, Political and Administrative Studies, Dr Timothy Nte described Prof Ekekwe as a honest and transparent teacher who distinguished himself in his academic carrier
He disclosed that the retired professor was a mentor who exhibited humility through out his years of servic, adding that he was never after wealth.
He urged lecturers and leaders across the country to emulate the leadership style of the academic and impact meaningfully on the society
Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof Kimse Okoko urged the retiree to see retirement as a blessing and not a punishment
Prof Okoko while congratulating Prof Ekekwe on his retirement used the occasion to recall how he was instrumental to his appointment into the university
On his part, Prof Eme Ekekwe ,a professor of Political Science and Administrative Studies thanked those who attended the occasion for honouring him
The climax of the event was the review of a book, a collection of essays written by students of the retired Professor “The State, Politics and Development”, by Dr Kudo Eresia Eke.
Education
Don Lists Importance Of Poetry On Human Survival
A Professor of Poetry at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof Kotein Trinya, says poetry as one of the genres of literature, if utilised will serve as an agent for healing, recovery and reformation of mankind, especially the ailing people in the society
He opined that poetry is part of human life which provides glimpses of beauty that can put the challenges of life in perspective through songs,poems, words and writing
The erudite professor made these assertions while presenting his inaugural lecture at the 19th Inaugural Lecture Series of the university with the topic,”Therapeutic Perspectives of Affective Art”, held at the university auditorium in Port Harcourt, Thursday.
Trinya who is the supervising dean of the Faculty of Humanities and director of the university’s Institute for Distance Learning averred that Poetry abound in our environment both in written and spoken forms, and characterised by patterned expressions in condensed language of metaphors, rhythm and refrains .
According to him, Poetry which is an aspect of arts engages in social correction and affects both the creator and the receiver in a special way,adding that poem can be a kind of therapy and palliative to the reader and the writer.
“Therapy is conceived here in curative ,preventive respects ,addressing mental and behavioural wellness as well as physiological wellness that is ultimately achievable from the state of mental balance especially as it is the universal opinion of health authorities that even the organic ailments ,to a prominent proportion ,have their origin in mental disorientations because of the connection between mind and body,” he stated.
Trinya disclosed that a single word has the power to influence the expression of genes that regulate physical and emotional stress and advised people to be mindful of the choice of words spoken, adding that such words are powerful, influential and capable of affecting peoples lives positively or negatively.
Also speaking ,the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo Mercury Ndimele represented by the Dean, Faculty of Vocational Studies and head of Ndele Campus, Prof Stephen Ofor lauded the lecturer for the lecture and described him as an intellectual scholar.
He said the lecturer had in the course of the lecture, linked Poetry with the daily activities of human beings ,adding that “we can use Poetry to solve life’s challenging problems”.
Education
Group To Partner Varsity On Youth Empowerment
The Niger Delta Youth Forum, (NDYF) has conferred the position of matron of the association on the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu -Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Opuenebo Owei as part of measures put in place by the organisation to synergise and support the Ag Vice Chancellor toward achieving her administration’s objectives in the advancement of the institution.
The President of NDYF, Comrade Emanuel Ekine who stated this during a solidarity visit to the Vice Chancellor in Port Harcourt, recently added that the visit was to felicitate with one of their illustrious daughters .
Ekine harped on the need for partnership between the Niger Delta Youth Forum and the university, adding that such partnership will enable the association to empower more youths in the area
He described Prof. Opuenebo as a mentor and a distinguished academia whose immense contributions to the development of the region can not be forgotten in a hurry.
Responding to the visitors, the acting vice chancellor thanked them for the visit ,adding that she will always place God first in all her decisions in the discharge of her responsibilities .
She urged members of NDYF to toe the paths of the founding fathers of the Ijaw nation whom she said worked tirelessly to foster peace, unity, growth and development of the region by being peaceful and a role model for the younger generations.
The acting vice chancellor expressed her willingness to partner with the body to promote peace and development in the region and enjoined them not to involve themselves in any act that will jeopardize their future.
