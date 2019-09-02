UNIPORT Cheers As Prof Ekekwe Bows Out

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei, has charged the alumni association of the institution to initiate programmes geared towards mentoring students of the institution ,adding that such programmes should include seminars, workshops, trainings and academic competitions.

Prof owei gave the charge when the leadership of the Rivers State University Alumni Association paid her a courtesy visit in her office, last Friday .

Prof. Owei called on members of the association to inspire the students through such programme that will make them to be hardworking and enable the students to graduate with good grades which will enable them to become employable, adding that the university is for study and not a place for frivolous activities.

She also called on them to teach the students simple courtesy and correct them when they are derailing from the right path, stressing that these mentoring measures if adopted will be a seed for future reward. “One of my mentees is now a professor with the University of Lagos”, she stated.

She commended the association for the various projects done in the university campus, describing them as excellent physical projects and assured that the management of the university will continue to partner with them towards achieving the goals of the institution.

Earlier in his address of welcome ,the National President of the alumni association, Ambassador Israel Egbunefu said the essence of the visit was to congratulate Prof. Owei on her recent appointment as the acting vice-chancellor and to show their support towards the success of her administration.

Amb. Egbunefu said the focus of the association was to collaborate with the institution in the development of the alma mater through programmes and projects and used the opportunity to highlight some of the projects already completed by the association, which includes, the remoulding of the main gate with access gate for pedestrians, provision of backup power supply at the medical centre, and provision of water tank at the NDDC hostel.

He disclosed that the association was working on a watch tower which will help in security and other developmental projects on campus, adding that arrangements were on for the Alumni Honours Day, where members who have contributed to the progress of the society in their respective fields will be honoured