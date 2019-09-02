Sports
Sports Minister To Create Athletes Sustenance Fund
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed plans to establish Athletes Sustenance Fund (ASF) to take care of the welfare of Nigerian athletes and sportspersons.
Dare disclosed this when he visited the Nigerian contingent camp in Morocco to spur them to victory in the ongoing 12th African Games in Rabat.
The minister, according to a statement by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams last Friday in Abuja expressed concern on the need for a sustained welfare package for athletes.
He stressed the need for the fund so that athletes would not suffer financial deprivation in the period when there was no tournaments.
Dare maintained that improved welfare would allow those representing the country in various tournaments to be more committed and patriotic.
He said that the ministry would work with relevant stakeholders, including the private sector to create the revolving fund.
“Ensuring the sustenance and securing the commitment of our athletes will be largely dependent on their consistent welfare and provision of modern sport facilities.
“To this end the ministry intends to create an Athletes Sustenance Fund (ASF),” the minister said.
He also noted that previous initiatives on a similar fund would be examined with the aim of coming up with a revolving fund that would best serve the athletes while being self sustaining.
Sports
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has applauded Team Nigeria for its achievement at the just concluded 15th African Games in Morocco, inspite of the not too perfect preparations prior to the championship.
SWAN notes and commends individual athletes who were able to rise to the occasion by exhibiting the ‘can do’ spirit of the average Nigerian.
SWAN commends the Team for finishing second on the medals table with 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals.
The outstanding and befitting outing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Morrocco, is a thing of pride for all Nigerians . Indeed, such performance has taken some time in coming .
With that said, no one can deny the doggedness of our athletes as well as the level of planning and preparation that went into them as the table reflects a cumulation of both, which is a huge plus for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and most especially, the immediate past Minister, Hon Solomon Dalung, under whom the preparations for the event were undertaken .
It is also a befitting way to welcome the present Minister, Hon Sunday Dare, who will look to replicate and of course surpass this incredible landmark left by Hon Dalung, which is arguably Nigeria’s best outing in any event in decades.
While SWAN also congratulates the federal government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for providing funds for the contingent, we urge the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare to brace up and ensure that Nigerian athletes are given necessary trainings and funding to enable them soar at international meets.
There is no gainsaying, that the bedrock of every nation’s success in sports is at the grassroots therefore, efforts must be made to ensure that hidden talents are identified, harnessed and nurtured for greatness at the grassroot level.
We particularly, urge Mr Sunday Dare to not only build on the modest successes of his predecessor, Barr Solomon Dalung, but should avoid pitfalls which most of his predecessors could not by ensuring that the National Sports Festival (NSF) holds religiously as at when due.
The Ministry of Sports should equally ensure that Nigeria takes full advantage of sporting events where she has comparative advantage over others so as to remain a powerhouse in those sports, while paying attention to others where we can still excel in future.
It is a well known fact that sports if properly nurtured, has the potential to not only serve to entertain people but equally become a huge industry that can gainfully engage millions of Nigerian youth.
If Nigeria gets her sports sector right, most of the social vices that are ravaging the country, today will be things of the past. The outstanding and befitting outing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Morrocco, is a thing of pride for all Nigerians . Indeed, such performance has taken some time in coming .
With that said, no one can deny the doggedness of our athletes as well as the level of planning and preparation that went into them as the table reflects a cumulation of both, which is a huge plus for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Sports
Okowa Hails Africa’s Long Jump Queen, Ese Brume
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Africa’s reigning long jump queen, Ese Brume, for winning the long jump Gold at the ongoing 12th All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, commended the 23-year-old Delta-born athlete for making the state and the nation proud.
He noted that Brume, the Commonwealth Champion, leapt 6.69 meters on Thursday at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium, to win the long jump event at the games.
The governor said his administration was proud of the various feats achieved by Delta people in many sports.
He gave the assurance that the state government would continue to support budding sports talents as a strategy for building a stronger Delta.
The governor said, “as a state, our greatest asset is not just in our rich oil and gas deposits but in human capital which we have continued to develop.
“We are delighted that Deltans have continued to maintain their winning streak and excelling in their chosen fields of sports, thereby justifying government’s investment in the industry.
“In our quest to build a stronger Delta of our dream, we will continue to use sports as a tool for massive human capital development especially as the future of sports in Delta and Nigeria remains very bright”.
Brume, a student at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Northern Cyprus, has since qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She became a Commonwealth Games Champion in 2014 and has won three consecutive long jump titles at the African Championships (2014, 2016 and 2018).
Brume is the first athlete (male or female) in African championships history to accomplish such feat.
Sports
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
The maiden Richard Asibor Memorial Chess Festival organised by Dasaolu Rotimi on behalf of the Asibor Family will hold in Lagos from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8 with over N1.5 million in prizes.
Tidesports source reports that the festival will consist of Knockout Blitz Event of 2 games, with a control time of three minutes plus 2 seconds added per move, according to World Chess Federation (FIDE) website on Monday.
Also there will be a Rapid Event of six rounds with a control time of 20 minutes plus 10 seconds per game.
“A Seven Round Classical Event with a control time of 1 hour 30 minutes plus 30 seconds per move.
“A Kiddies Event for children aged 12 and below with a control time of 25 minutes each,” the chess world body said.
Meanwhile, tournament schedule dates are as follows: the Six Rounds Rapid Event holds on Wednesday Sept. 4.
The Knockout Blitz Event will hold from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8 and the seven Round Classical Event holds from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8.
The 11 Round Swiss Blitz Event holds on Sept. 7 to Sept. 8 and the Kiddies Event from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, while the festival will hold at the Chevron Recreational Centre, Gbabada, Lagos State.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Keves Football Championship Holds Draws In PH
-
Sports4 days ago
Philanthropist Seeks Grassroots Sports Development In Enugu
-
Politics4 days ago
2023: Group Insists On 30% Affirmative Action In Political Particpation
-
Sports4 days ago
Bring Events To National Stadium, Vendors, Athletes Urge
-
Politics4 days ago
Monarch Wants APC To Redeem Pledge Of Supporting Wike
-
Sports4 days ago
Para-Soccer Federation Organises 7th National Championship
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigeria May Miss World Para Athletics Championships – PFN Vice President
-
Politics4 days ago
Group Moves To Ensure Credible Polls In Kogi, Bayelsa