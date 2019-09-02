RSG Assures On Conducive Business Environment

The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to provide an enabling environment that will promote business activities in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, stated this during an advocacy visit to the leadership of the Rivers State Traders Association in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim, stated that traders have critical role to play in the development agenda of the current administration, noting the construction of the Fruit Garden, Mile one phase one and two markets as well as the Rumuokoro Ultra-modern markets were eloquent testimonies of the government’s resolve to ensure that businesses thrived.

He further said that the compensation to traders of the fire incident at the Fruit Garden markets was a demonstration that Governor Nyesom Wike attached premium to the welfare of traders and business owners in state.

“We want everybody leaving and doing business in Rivers State to know that the state belongs to us, and that when the state is prospering, our businesses will prosper.

“The truth of the matter is that there are people who are making our state not look like what God has created it to be. They will go to the media, they will go outside the state and say all sorts of bad things about Rivers State.

“These will make people to run away from the state and making people not to come and do business here. But as you know, the person who is selling garri in the market will make more profit if more people are doing business in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state.

“So, we have introduced a campaign that we have tagged ‘Our State, Our Responsibility’,” Nsirim informed, just as he solicited the support of the traders for the policies and programmes of government.

He also urged them to collaborate with the state government especially in the on-going enforcement exercise of illegal street trading, illegal markets and motor parks in the state, pointing out that henceforth anyone caught flouting government’s directive will be prosecuted.

Responding, the President General, Rivers State Traders Association, Comrade Victor Bekwele, commended Governor Wike for his infrastructural and human capital development across the state.

Bekwele specifically lauded the governor for the construction of world-class markets for traders in the state; even as he thanked the information and communications ministry for promoting peace and development of the state through its advocacy campaign.

Dennis Naku