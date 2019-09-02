Politics
Prove You Have Political Will To Protect Nigerians – Northern Coalition
Following recent happenings that threaten the very fundamental of Nigeria’s unity, a Northern Coalition Group, has extended a serious challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari to show to the country that he has the capacity to safeguard the corporate existence of the nation.
“Coalition of Northern Group, demands from the Federal Government proofs of its capacity to protect citizens in all parts of the North as a minimum evidence that it is serious about it’s responsibilities”, the CNG noted.
Speaking, the group’s spokesman, AbdulAziz Suleiman, the Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Shariff and the Chairman of the Coalition, Balarabe Rufai, said at a Press Conference in Kano yesterday that it is high time that Government showed its seriousness to protect the citizens.
They said, “ we warn that failure to bring about an immediate end to the violence ravaging the North will confirm concerns of apparent system failure and that the region had been abandoned by the authorities in which communities will be left with the only option of taking steps to protect themselves.”
AbdulAziz Suleiman said the CNG demands that the Federal government, Northern Governors and legislators take immediate steps to reassert the rights of every Nigerian to practise the religion of his choice anywhere.
In this context, the group moves to obtained a comprehensive statistics of all existing private establishments in the north including Companies, Banking and Financial Institutions, Educational Institutions, Telecom agencies, hotels and recreational centers, Pension Companies, legal firms, health facilities, profit oriented NGO’S, Insurance and stock agencies with a view to seeking the review of their staff composition.
“ By this, we means henceforth, Northerners in their region would take 70 percent for States indigenes, 15 percent to catchment areas within north while 15 percent can go to any part”.
In the same vein, they asserted that they will approach all indigenous contractors to get preference in the award of all contracts from all governors in the region and money from the region should not be used to support any other Southern groups or persons.
IYC Carpets NDDC Over Failure To Dev N’Delta …Says It Has Become A Political Tool
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has said that successive boards of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have failed to develop the region, alleging that the agency has become a political tool.
Secretary-General of the IYC, Alfred Kemapadei made the assertion during a chat with newsmen in reaction to the recent dissolution of the Prof Nelson Braimbraifa -led board of the NDDC by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Kemapadei further said that it is regrettable that the board members has deviated from the core mandate of the agency and has now made it a political affair, describing it as a rip off on the people of the Niger Delta region.
“According to him, “The NDDC is a seeming fraud on the people of the Niger Delta. It was deliberately set up to develop the Niger Delta, to take advantage of the funds that come to the region and the contributory funds from the multinationals and come up with a strategic agenda that is factual across the Niger Delta.
“But over the years that board has funded nothing but politics instead of development. It is a fraud to satisfy most people who are not from the Niger Delta. Political contractors!”
The IYC scribe however, called on the president to appoint persons who have the capacity and the interest of developing the region into the board whenever the need arises.
“What is most important is for the president at every point in time to appoint people who have capacity to interpret and effect the development of the Niger Delta and not all these usual appointments where the president consult some political bigwigs and he appoints their boys irrespective of capacity.
“That is what we have always suffered. Even in this last one that is exiting, always been funding politics and not the development,” Kemapadei noted.
Dennis Naku
Atiku: PDP Confident Of Victory At Tribunal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary to do justice in the Presidential Election Tribunal.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said this when he received a coalition of young professionals at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday
He said that the general expectation was that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, would be courageous in its judgment.
Ologbondiyan said that the expectation was that the judiciary would be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
“As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate had also presented his case supported by credible evidence,” he said.
Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.
“We must keep hope alive believing that the judiciary will consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it,” he said.
The convener of the coalition, Abubakar Magaji was quoted as commending the leadership of the party for effectively mobilising Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.
LG Boss Denies Aiding Illegal Taskforce
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, Hon. Phillip Okparaji has denied aiding any illegal task force in his domain, describing the claim as a misconception.
Okparaji made the denial in a telephone interview with The Tide while reacting to allegations that some LG chairmen were supporting the operation of illegal task force in the state.
Recall that Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor and Coordinator of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, Bright Amaehule had accused the council chairmen of Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Eleme LGA’s of aiding the activities of illegal task force in the state.
But Okparaji said it is neither true that the council is operating an illegal task force nor that any personnel of the task force was attacked in Eleme, saying he is in full support of the Amaehule-led task force and the work they are doing in the state.
The Eleme council boss stated that after Governor Nyesom Wike inaugurated the body, he met with the various unions in Eleme and sensitized them on the need to support the task force set up by the state government
He stated, “It is a misconception that the task force members are being attacked in Eleme local government. There is even no illegal task force set up by the council.
“I met with the union, the Road Transport Workers, the task force members and we actually sensitized the union and their members that they must queue into the work of the task force as set up by the state government.
“Clearly no task force member has been attacked in Eleme. We are totally in support of the task force on illegal motor parks, markets and street trading set up by the state government,” Hon. Okparaji said.
Dennis Naku
