Mobile Courts On Street Trading In PH Begin Sitting, Today …Wike Assures Traders Of Conducive Business Environment …Residents Hail Gov On Clean City Initiative
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the mobile courts for the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks would become operational, today.
Addressing operatives of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the Magistrates would be deployed to the various locations, today.
The governor said: “From tomorrow (today), Magistrates will sit at the various locations to prosecute offenders of the law banning street trading.
“Your business is to arrest the offenders in line with the law and take them to the magistrates for trial. Anyone that is guilty will be sanctioned by the Magistrates”.
He warned the operatives of the task force against taking laws into their hands, stressing that the state government would not tolerate them manhandling any offender.
Wike said that the ultimate goal of the exercise was to ensure that there were no street traders in Port Harcourt and that illegal motor parks were closed.
“We don’t want to see any street traders anywhere in Port Harcourt. Your duty is to ensure that the streets are clean.
“Those selling corn and other items on the roads should also leave. If you want to be a trader, kindly move into the markets”, he advised.
He noted that a committee has been established to monitor the activities of the task force, and warned that where there are infractions, the operatives would be sanctioned.
The governor warned the operatives against harassing people for money, warning that any operative indicted for seeking bribe would be sacked.
He regretted that some operatives don’t go to their duty posts, and explained that modalities have been put in place to fish out such truant operatives.
The governor charged the operatives to shun acts that would attract negative publicity to the task force, stressing that all eyes were on them, hence they must remain focused on their legal responsibilities.
He said that he called the emergency meeting basically to appreciate the operatives for their excellent performance, and charged them to perform better.
Wike assured that additional 450 personnel would be employed, while more vehicles would be handed over to the task force.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to provide an enabling environment that would promote business activities, just as it urged traders to be brand ambassadors by portraying the state in positive light in all their dealings.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who led a team of directors of the ministry, stated this during an advocacy visit to the leadership of the Rivers State Traders Association in Port Harcourt.
He said traders as key stakeholders were better disposed to contribute to the development of the state by promoting the ideals and values of the state, noting that the Rivers State was peaceful and safe for investments.
Nsirim stated that traders have critical role to play in the development agenda of the current administration, noting that the construction of the Fruit Garden, Mile One phase one and two markets as well as the Rumuokoro ultra-modern markets were eloquent testimonies of the government’s resolve to ensure that businesses thrive.
He further said that the compensation to traders of the fire incident at the Fruit Garden Market was a demonstration that Governor Nyesom Wike attaches premium to the welfare of traders and business owners in the state.
“We want everybody leaving and doing business in Rivers State to know that the state belongs to us, and that when the state is prospering, our businesses will prosper.
“The truth of the matter is that there are people who are making our state not look like what God has created it to be. They will go to the media; they will go outside the state, and say all sorts of bad things about Rivers State.
“These will make people to run away from the state and making people not to come and do business here. But as you know, the person who is selling Garri in the market will make more profit if more people are leaving and doing business in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state.
“So, we have introduced a campaign that we have tagged ‘Our State, Our Responsibility’,” Nsirim explained, just as he solicited the support of the traders to support the policies and programmes of the government.
He also urged them to collaborate with the state government, especially in the on-going enforcement exercise of illegal street trading, illegal markets and motor parks in the state, pointing out that henceforth, anyone caught flouting government directive would be prosecuted.
Nsirim also urged the traders to support the government in the fight against crime by reporting criminal elements to security agencies.
Responding, the President General, Rivers State Traders Association, Comrade Victor Bekwele, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his infrastructural and human capital development across the state.
Bekwele specifically lauded the governor for the construction of world-class markets for traders in the state; even as he thanked the Information and Communications Ministry for promoting peace and development of the state through its advocacy campaign.
He pledged the support and loyalty of the traders to the WIke-led government, and expressed happiness that it was the first time the association was receiving officials of government in its secretariat.
According to Bekwele, “We thank God for this visit and for the campaign. It is our state and it is our responsibility. Let nobody represent us in disguise. This is the first time we are receiving government officials in our secretariat.
“We are very happy and I must tell you that by this visit, our one year in office is successful. The traders in Rivers State are happy with Governor Wike, and we are ready to work with him anywhere, anytime,” he said, stating that the association was against street trading, hence it would support the task force set up to rid the streets of illegal traders and illegal motor parks to succeed.
Also, some residents of Port Harcourt City have expressed delight at the clean state of Port Harcourt, just one week into the operation of the task force on street trading.
Some of the residents, who spoke to our correspondent, rated the impact made so far very high, and commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the initiative.
A resident of Ojoto Street in Mile111 Diobu, Chief Noah Joseph, said he was surprised at the high success recorded by the task force within a short period of its existence.
“I am quite happy, and I want to commend Governor Nyesom Wike. I want to commend the chairman and members of the task force on street trading for making us proud.
“I sincerely believe in clean Port Harcourt, but you see with the lack of political will by past administrations that tried it and failed, I doubted the success of the exercise.
“But two days into the exercise, I returned from the village where I travelled to, behold, it was a new city, I saw. I pray that the task force sustains the success and possibly improve on it”, he said.
Another respondent, Pastor Emmanuel Uwa, rated the task force high in its effort, and urged them not to relent.
“Governor Nyesom Wike has again shown that with determination, any government can achieve whatever good thing it desires for the people.
“Kudos to the governor, kudos to the task force members and kudos to the residents of Port Harcourt City for their cooperation, which made it possible for the initiative to record such a wonderful feat in such a short period”.
Speaking in similar vein, a trader at the Mile 1 Market, Chinonso Ekwunife, said the initiative has transformed Port Harcourt back to a clean city.
“I am very happy that all the cluster of dirt, illegal parks that used to be everywhere, especially along lkwerre Road are no more.
She stated that at the initial period, there was doubt that operators of the task force would be influenced by bribe, but rather than that, they displayed strong commitment, and urged them to continue in such a spirit.
Another respondent, Godknows Uche, said he could not believe that such areas as Rumuokoro, Mile 111 Park vicinity, Waterlines could be so clean and with no traffic obstructions.
“I sincerely thank the governor for the good result. It means that the decade long slogan of restoring Port Harcourt to back to its Garden City status could become a reality.
“What is important is to sustain the success so far recorded because those who benefit from the illegalities may not be resting. Continue to pursue the initiative without compromise”, he added.
Taneh Beemene, Dennis Naku, Chris Oluoh
Perjury: Supreme Court Begins Hearing Suit Against Buhari, Today
The Supreme Court will, today, being tomorrow commence hearing in the suit seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential poll over alleged act of perjury.
The suit filed by a legal practitioner and two others, it was gathered is one of the appeals slated for today.
The appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris had approached the Supreme Court to nullify the candidacy of President Buhari in the just concluded presidential poll over allegations of perjury.
The move to ventilate their grievances at the apex court was occasioned by the dismissal of their suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on the grounds that it was statute barred and as such cannot be heard.
The appellants specifically wants Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the February 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that President Buhari lied on oath in his Form 001 he submitted to INEC for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.
In the Notice of Appeal marked: CA/A/436/2019, the appellants are asking the apex court for an order to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and hear the matter on merit and grant the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons.
The Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, had on July 12, 2019, held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain it.
The suit was accordingly dismissed for being incompetent and lacking in merit.
In the Notice of Appeal dated and filed July 24, 2019, the appellants through their counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, presented 12 grounds for the setting aside of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, amongst which are; that the “Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying on a Preliminary Objection withdrawn and struck out by the Court of Appeal in striking out and dismissing the appeal.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law and breached the right of the Appellants to fair hearing by relying on a Preliminary Objection, withdrawn by the 2nd Respondent and struck out by the Court, thus being a case not made out or relied upon or abandoned by a party in entering a decision in a judgment.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that “the failure of the Registrar to sign the Originating Summons is fatal and goes to the issue of jurisdiction” and thereby struck out the Originating Summons.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that delving into the other issues raised in the appeal will be regarded as an academic exercise as the case has been held to have been statute barred by virtue of Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 4th alteration and robs this court of its jurisdiction”.
According to Ukairo, the appellants in the brief of argument distilled two issues for determination, (i). Whether the Learned Trial Judge was right in relying on the processes filed by the 1st defendant through a Law Officer in the Ministry of Justice? and (ii). Whether the Learned Trial Judge was right in holding that the suit was statute-barred by computing the number of days from the 28th day of September, 2018 when the 2nd Respondent held its primary election wherein the 1st Respondent was elected as a candidate of the 2nd Respondent?
The appellants had approached the appellate court to nullify and set aside the Judgment of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court which declined to hear their suit instituted to challenge the educational qualification of President Buhari before the conduct of the 2019 general election.
But the appellate court in a judgement delivered held that the suit had been cut up by the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution which stipulate a 14-day time period within which an election matter must be filed.
Though the appellate court agreed with the trial court that the suit was statute barred having filed out of time, it however disagreed with the trial court on the date the cause of action took place.
Justice Ahmed Mohammed had in his judgment held that the cause of action took place on September 28, 2018 when the APC held its primary election to select candidate of the party in the 2019 general election.
But the appellate court, however, held that the cause of action took place on October 18, 2018, the date Buhari submitted his Form 001 to INEC for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.
Rivers Mosque Saga: Where Shekarau, Ganduje Misfired
If only the distinguished Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and the current Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje had availed the bare facts surrounding the recent saga in which the Rivers State Government was falsely accused of demolishing a mosque, they would not have associated themselves with the rather inflammatory statements from them. Both of them reacted most inexcusably in unison to fake news which was launched through a media spin, that the Rivers State Government had demolished a mosque under construction at the Trans Amadi Industrial Area in Port Harcourt. Sensitive as the story was, it had attracted sharp reactions from far and near, including such from these public officers. Incidentally, theirs went overboard in its unmasked reflection of a deep-seated arrogance that is driven by an adversarial inclination. Many considered their responses as intended to stoke embers of strife, in an atmosphere of amity, ostensibly in pursuit of personal interests. The lie to the story was soon after established by the several authorities including the State Governor Nyesom Wike, Islamic leaders in the state, as well as journalists who visited the siteof the purported demolition.
Among the Islamic authorities that debunked the story was Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, the National Vice President General, Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs as well as leading light in the person of Ustaz Yahaya, Imam Abdullahi who is the Imam in charge of Bori Central Mosque. Both of them along with others clarified that no such mosque was demolished as falsely reported. Abdullahi went further to clarify that there are presently 130 mosques in the Rivers State, apart from other prayer grounds.
From available facts, the land associated with the phantom mosque, is actually public land on which the government enjoys judicial pronouncement in support of its ownership, as far back as the early 1959 during the colonial era and under the defunct Eastern Nigerian government. Subsequent court rulings also placed authority over the land in the River State Government.
With the truth emerging that the story was fake news, matters were expected to simmer down as there remained nothing to fight over. However, such would not be for these two high ranking public officers as they demonstrated scant restraint to mask their suspect intent, their reactions. Firstly, Senator Shekarau’sremains significant firstly for its undue volatility and patent inappropriateness for a national figure of his pedigree. The statement not only featured scurrilous and unprintable content but was slanted to actually present the author as chasing objectives that are beyond the immediate circumstances of the mosque demolition saga. A specific portion of the statement referred to Wike as manifesting the highest forms of “irresponsibility by a so-called elected official in this polity”. Another section of the statement accused Wike of attempting to “truncate the nation’s democracy” as the development was a “serious security threat”. The statement eventually betrayed its ultimate tendentious intent as it went on to cite misgivings over Wike’s governance style, which was summed up as comprising “reckless utterances and actions”. By the way- Shekarau is of the APC while Wike is of the rival PDP. As for Ganduje also of the APC, he, in characteristic Quixotic style threatened to sue Wike over the fake news.
Needless to bother about further comments on the content of the statement as it is not the intention of this column to celebrate whatever uncharitable mission they were intended for by assisting their sponsors to reinforce same in the public domain. Rather, a more dignified purpose here is to lament over the disappointingly hypocritical and opportunistic stand which the statements have placed Shekarau and his co-traveller Ganduje.
For the purpose of clarification, their antecedents and current positions should have precluded them from such unfortunate outbursts. Each of them was in a position to obtain firsthand information from reliable sources including fro direct contact with the Wike. This expectation – even if lost on Ganduje, many Nigerians would understand. But not for Shekarau who is much more of a national figure than his partner. Shekarauhas been a minister of education, two-term governor of strategic Kano State and now a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Kano Central Senatorial District. Ordinarily he qualifies to be seen and accepted across the country as a voice of moderation, who can successfully intervene in any instance of misunderstanding between any of the various disparate ethnic, religious and cultural interests around the country and effect amicable resolution of same.
That is why his reaction is largely seen as most inappropriate especially since it was based primarily on a false premise. Perhaps, it is taking longer than necessary for the message to sink among the country’s leadership circles that from Maiduguri to Lagos and Sokoto to Calabar, as well as among Muslims, Christians and traditionalists, Nigerians are tired of being used as dispensable cannon fodder to serve the former’s parochial interests and ego massage. This angle remains critical for clarification, as it seems to remain a hangover factor in the political calculus which leaders like Shekarau and Ganduje are still indulging in. However it is important to edify them that Nigeria and the Rivers State have moved on to the next level.
Given the strategic nature of Rivers State in the country’s political economy, it has for generations remained a home to all Nigerians regardless of place of origin, economic status as well as religion. Some of the most strategic investments in the state are easily owned by Muslims business leaders who find security and sweet homely comfort in every part of the state including the riverine locations. Just as well travelled, there are Mosques all over the state with no Muslim complaining of ever being denied the right or place to worship. The level of integration between the Rivers people and the rest of Nigerians is built on mutual bonding between and enhanced by shared values and life styles. That is why the alarmist response by Shekarau and Ganduje failed to elicit any sense of panic among the Muslim community.
Mosque Saga: A’Court Declares RSG Owner Of Disputed Land …Muslims Have Freedom Of Worship In Rivers, Imam Insists …Peddlers Of Rumour Of Mosque Burning, Agents Of Devil -Obuah
A Rivers State High Court has declared that the disputed land at Rainbow Town in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt, which is currently under the control of the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, belongs to the Rivers State Government.
The Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt had approached the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt in February, 2012, after the then Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration, through the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, stopped them from erecting a structure on the disputed government land without approval.
In that instance, the Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt claimed that the Amaechi administration, through its agents and servants, forcibly entered the land in dispute, fenced it up with wired fence and locked it up.
The several claims of the claimants were marked Exhibits A to H1, respectively
Ruling in Suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) and the Commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the Governor of Rivers State and the Attorney General of Rivers State (defendants), Justice G.O. Omereji on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 said: “It is very clear that from the above authorities, the effect of Exhibit K, the Certificate of Title in the instant case, the defendants, especially the 2nd and 3rd defendants, have valid title to the land in dispute because the acquisition of the land as in Exhibit K by the government extinguishes every prior existing title over the said land”.
Justice Omereji stated that it was clear that the claimant’s plan AI/RV/2009/013 was charged on both the Ortho-Photo Map and the Greater Port Harcourt Acquisition of 1959, and that the said land is within the Greater Port Harcourt.
The court declared that Exhibits J1 and J2 clearly show that the claimant purchased a land from Dr E.E. Amadi, which was already owned by the state government following its acquisition by the Eastern Nigerian Government in 1959.
Justice Omereji held that: “The defendants have in Exhibits J, J1 and J2 inclusive of Exhibit K, which is the Certificate of Title, established that the land, the subject matter of this suit, was acquired in 1959 by the government.
“My humble opinion is that the claimants have not established that they have better title to the land, the subject matter of this suit, and they have not established that at the material time they were in possession, and that the defendants do not have better title to the land”.
The judge ruled that the defendants established that they have better title to the disputed land.
“My humble opinion is that the claimants in this case have not established that they have better title to the land in dispute in this case.
“The issue I have considered in this suit is to be resolved in favour of the defendants (Rivers State Government) as against the claimants (Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt)”, Justice Omereji ruled.
The Rivers State Government, in its Statement of Defence, carefully outlined its ownership of the land, and spelt out that there was no approval given to the trustees to construct a mosque on the disputed land.
In his judgment, Justice Omereji noted: “The Statement of Defence and the evidence of the defendants’ two witnesses show that the land, the subject matter of this suit, is state land acquired for public purpose by the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1959 under the Public Acquisition Law as evidenced by the Certificate of Title dated 27th Day of June, 1961 Registered as Number 26 on Page 26 in Volume 2 of the Land Registry, Enugu, now in Port Harcourt, and whose assets the Rivers State Government inherited, which is Exhibit K.
“The evidence also shows that the claimants had no approval from the Rivers State Government to make use of the said land, prior to the use of the land for any religious or other purposes, and that the defendants did not destroy any property belonging to the claimants.
“The said area where the claimants used for religious activities falls within the area acquired by the Rivers State Government as in the Exhibit K. The evidence shows that the claimants acquired nothing from Chief Dr Edward S. Amadi since Chief Edward S. Amadi cannot give what he does not have because the land in dispute has been acquired and has been state land since 1959”, Justice Omereji added.
However, overwhelmed by the chain of projects execution across the state by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has urged the governor to keep up the tempo as Rivers people are very happy with him.
Obuah, who made the remarks shortly after embarking on projects inspection with the governor, said the State Chief Executive would remain dear in the hearts of Rivers people because of his humane disposition towards governance.
Describing the projects as unprecedented, Obuah said the quality of the projects would go a long way in enhancing the beauty and standard of living of the people.
While lauding the governor for his efforts to revive all critical sectors of the state economy, Obuah said Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to Wike as he strives to take the state to another level.
He regretted that the state under Chibuike Amaechi administration suffered severe calamity with decayed infrastructure dotting the entire state, and thanked Wike for rising to the occasion to reverse the trend.
The PDP chairman also expressed joy that the party and Rivers people are overwhelmed following Wike’s all-round achievements and style of governance, and urged him not to relent or be distracted by those he called fault finders and enemies of progress.
“Governor Wike is ruling the state with the fear of God, and that explains why Rivers people are happy and will remain happy with him.
“This clearly shows that the choice of the party in 2015 and 2019 was divine”, Obuah declared.
While still eulogizing the governor on the landmark projects being executed across the state, the PDP chairman said the move remains a milestone in the annals of the state, and commended the governor for prudent utilization of scarce resources.
Obuah called on the people of the state to remain supportive of the governor, as according to him, it would be a good way to reciprocate Governor Wike’s good works.
The state PDP boss, who also joined the governor to visit the site of the alleged demolition of mosque at Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt, condemned those peddling the rumour on the incident, describing them as agents of the devil.
Meanwhile, a Muslim cleric in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ustaz Yahaya Imam Abdulahi, has assured that Muslims are not under any form of attack in Rivers State.
He said that Muslims in the state are living in peace and going about their normal businesses without fears of molestation in the state.
Imam Abdulahi, who is the leader of Bori Central Mosque in Khana Local Government Area of the state, spoke against the backdrop of a video clip circulating in the social media about the alleged demolition of Trans-Amadi Central Mosque in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
There were concerns that Muslims in the state are under attack.
“We (Muslim leaders) have been receiving lots of telephone calls from every state because there is a misconception about the issue of mosque demolition. Muslims in Rivers State are not under threat and the state is not hostile to the Muslim community,” he quoted a national daily as alleging.
“We have over 130 major mosques in Rivers State, not counting the smaller ones in the streets, and I assure the Muslim leaders everywhere that there is no threat (to Muslims),” he added.
“There was an area called Rainbow Community along Trans Amadi area. Five to seven years or so ago the government of Rivers State gave a notice that they need the land. The issue went to court, there was a legal tussle and the state government won.
“The state government demolished everything there; churches, mosque, houses and shops.
“After some years again, the Muslim community resident in the area got another land from a local chief for over N11.5million. they built a mosque there – that was after the demolition of the first mosque, which affected all the residents, not only the Muslim community.
“Sometimes again, another demolition took place and they lost this mosque that was about five years ago. They didn’t leave the place, but are praying there every day and every week. It was when the state government went to clear there again that started this.
“Governor Wike addressed his supporters (on Ruga), assuring them that Rivers is a Christian state and he has no regret. That is what people are relating to and saying Muslims are under attack or threat. I see the video in circulation which is not connected with the latest matter.
“I am calling the Executive Governor of Rivers State that he should continue to be the leader he his who does things accordingly. If there is a land bought for mosque and the government has interest in it they should replace it with another one”, he added.
