FG Wants Aggressive Approach To Tackle Desert Enchroachment

Humanitarian Forum, UK Dr Hany El-Banna, the President,has urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to create an effective website to disseminate important information to educate people on climate change.

El-Banna made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the objective of NEMA was to coordinate resources toward efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in the country.

EL-Banna said the website would help people to monitor and know the impact of climate change activities across the country.

“Through the website people will know the activities of NEMA and what it is doing to ensure that disaster is being prevented.

“The essence of having workshops, seminars and other educating gatherings is for us to get ideas and knowledge from the experts and use the ideas in our various organisations.

“With the website, it will help the organisations to grow greatly in knowledge as well as acquiring more ideas that will bring development to the nation.

“So the website should be a continuous thing that can always give people information on the mandates and objectives of NEMA.

“The website will also help people to know that the agency is actually working toward achieving its mandates,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria needed to be united for greater key to success, adding that climate change activities required effective collaboration from every citizen in the country.

He said that climate change and disaster risk reduction could only be effective and efficient if Nigerians could work together in oneness and accept their responsibilities.

According to him, Nigeria should accept their responsibilities by implementing relevant projects that will promote development in the country.

“Climate change is a long time process and a serious issue, climate change can occur for many reasons, although sometimes it is caused by manmade activities which can as well lead to disaster.

“Climate change may take sometimes to be effectively addressed but it can only be possible if we become united and create a platform that can take urgent action in combating climate change and its impacts in the country.

“It is only when we become united that the collaboration with federal, state, local governments and relevant organisations can be effective,” he said.