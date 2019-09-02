Dickson Swears In New Bysiec Chairman

The Bayelsa State Governor, the Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has tasked the newly sworn-in Chairman of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, BYSIEC, Hon. Ball Oyarede, to carry out his responsibilities with firmness and integrity.

The Governor charged the new BYSIEC boss to ensure that the success and high standard of the commission was maintained through the conduct of credible, free and fair elections.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having said this shortly after the swearing-in ceremony in Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Dickson, who extolled the leadership qualities of Hon. Oyarede said the Bayelsa State Electoral body is now complete and stronger to deliver in its duties to the state.

He also commended the former acting Chairman, Hon. Remember Ogbe and members of the commission, for conducting free, fair and credible local government polls in the state.

Dickson added that the commission had been able to set a standard that should be emulated by other electoral bodies in the country.

He charged them to work together as a team so that the set objectives of the commission could be achieved.

The governor promised to provide the necessary support and equipment to the commission to enable it to carry out its sensitive responsibilities.

He said:, “I will not like this opportunity to pass by to congratulate and appreciate the acting chairman and the honourable members of the electoral commission who have just conducted one of the freest, fairest and the most peaceful local elections in any state in this country and they deserve special appreciation.

“What you have done will be a model that future electoral commissions in this state and other states, I believe, will look forward to emulating.

“I do not doubt that with the experience that our new chairman also have, your team in SIEC is now complete and stronger even to deliver for the future”.

The newly sworn-in Chairman of BYSIEC, Hon. Ball Oyarede in an interview with newsmen said the commission was prepared to discharge its duties in a neutral and unbiased manner.

Elizabeth Vincent