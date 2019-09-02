Niger Delta
DELGA Offers Students In Tertiary Institutions Scholarships
The Supervisor for Education in Degema Local Government Area Council, Hon. Abubakar Iboroma, has disclosed that more than five hundred students of the area currently studying in various tertiary institutions would now be awarded free education/tuition by the council as part of commitment to boost and encourage empowerment of the people of the area through education.
Hon.Abubakar made the disclosure last Friday in his office at Degema Consulate, headquarters of the local government during an exclusive interview with The Tide
The Supervisor of Education also said that the council has expanded the dragnet to capture Delga indigenes who are willing to undergo vocational training of their choice, explaining that the council would pay for all the fees involved in such training as a way of empowering the people via skills training and development.
Lamenting the ebbing interest in education, particularly among the youths, the Supervisor argued that education remains the highest legacy that a government can bequeath to its citizens, noting that the council would not stop at giving scholarships only,but would also go all out to identify excellence in academic performance and reward same.
He stated that there would be more educational schemes to encourage people further.
Reacting to allegations of omission of some students from the scheme,Hon.Abubakar denied the claim. He however noted that in the event that name(s) is/are omitted through typography, the original list obtained from the schools would be relied upon,stating that council’s decision to make public the list is to welcome comments, criticisms and suggestions from the students.
He urged them to check up their names with their schools authorities if they had doubt or problems.He also clarified that only students who gained their admission on Delga citizenship would be eligible.
Hon.Abubakar Iboroma frowned at the wrong notion held by some that they have become too old to go to school. He debunked that notion,describing it as a wrong-headed philosophy.According to him education should be a lifelong process, insisting that developing the mind true formal education should be seen as a thing of obligation by citizens.
He Express his displeasure with a system that gives undue recognition and advantage to those who get involved in criminality such as militancy, Hon Abubakar argued that those who pursue genuine educational career in life would certainly run ahead of those who avoid going to school,saying education is an indisputable legacy that would be beneficial to the individual until death,hoping that more opportunities await those that seek education.
Iboroma advised people of the area to take up education seriously, noting that only education can guarantee fast lane of development of the individual and the society as well as engender peaceful coexistence, security and job creation for the teeming population.
The Degema Supervisor of Education equally thanked the council chairman, Dr Tony Philmoore for initiating the scheme, thanking him also for appointing him as Supervisor for Education in recognition of the passionate desire in him to improve education in the area,insisting that the government is working tirelessly to achieve a paradigm shift from cultism,militancy and criminality to an educationally empowered society.
It is to be recalled that the council had published the names of students who are beneficiaries of the scheme in The Tide edition of Monday August 26.
The students were drawn from Ignatius Ajuru University, Rivers State College of Health Science & MGT TECH,Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic,Rivers State University,Port Harcourt Polytechnic and University of Port Harcourt.
Meanwhile analysts are giving thumbs up to the Degema Local Government Council for being the first in the state to invest this hugely in education.They also say it would be one of the finest programmes of the council.
Tamunoiminabo. Fyneface
Niger Delta
British Envoy Advocates Best Standard For Ogoni Clean-Up
The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, has stressed the need for the ongoing clean-up of Ogoniland in Rivers State by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to be carried out properly and with high standard to be able to meet the yearnings and expectations of the people of the area. ‘
Atkinson, who gave this indication while inspecting some clean-up sites in Alode Eleme Community in Eleme Local Government Area last Friday, said it was also important for Ogoni people to understand that cleaning oil spill impacted sites in the affected communities would take time.
While commending HYPREP and its Governing Council for a work well done, the British envoy said, “It is really good to see strong progress happening here and genuine implementation of the project which has taken time to plan.”
She assured that the British Government would continue to offer technical and other support to the clean-up project, but indicated that it was the right thing that International Oil Companies (lOCs) were essentially and largely funding the project. Atkinson, who said it was the first time she was visiting Rivers State, opined that the remediation work was fundamentally important to the people of Eleme and to the wider Ogoniland and expressed delight that productive work was actually going on in the area.
“The message to take home now is that this is a difficult and complex situation, but the work HYPREP is doing in conjunction with the Governing Council is fundamental to improving the situation of the people and the state of the environment here in Ogoniland,” she said.
HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil, while thanking the British Deputy High Commissioner and her team for the visit, said the British Government has provided political and technical support to the Ogoni clean-up right from the beginning of the project, stressing that “this is the first time we are bringing the British officials to site to monitor what is going on.”
He said everything HYPREP was doing was consistent with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Project (UNEP) Report, contending that the body had gone ahead to invite UNEP officials and other stakeholders to take stock of its activities.
“It is also very important to tell the world and to tell the Ogoni people that this is an environmental remediation project. As much as we like to solve other problems, our primary focus will be to deal with environmental challenges and ensure that the contractors work according to specification within the timeline given by the project”, “he said.
Dekil advised detractors, who are criticising HYPREP and the clean-up exercise, to come to the sites and see things for themselves, adding that “HYPREP is setting the standard and developing the template for all that we need to do. The clean-up of Ogoniland is the beginning of the clean-up of the Niger Delta.”
The envoy and her team inspected some sites out of the eight Lots in Eleme and the Lot 17 in Botem Community in Tai Local Government Area.
Donatus Ebi
Niger Delta
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Youth Group To Engage Security Agencies, Monarchs
Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth And Advancement (YIAGA) Africa, a non-governmental organisation, says that it will engage security agencies and traditional rulers to ensure credible and peaceful governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States on November16.
Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, Mr Samson Itodo, said this in a statement in Abuja last Wednesday.
According to him, as the elections are fast approaching, it is becoming more imperative to advocate peaceful and credible elections in both states.
Itodo said that there was need for election stakeholders to put mechanisms in place for participatory credible and peaceful elections in the two states.
“As the largest citizen movement committed to credible elections in Nigeria, YIAGA Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV) has commenced advocacy visits to election stakeholders in both Bayelsa and Kogi.
“This is in a bid to share its election observation deployment plan, seek stakeholder’s buy-in and explore areas of collaboration as well as provide information on the pre-election observation deployment for both states,’’ he said.
He said that the board and management of WTV had already met with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and other officials of the commission in Bayelsa.
The Executive Director said that the team was glad that the REC and other officials were receptive to the plan to deploy Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) election observation which remained the “gold standard for election observation across the world.
“The REC also promised to take stakeholders along while providing information on the commission’s activities ahead of the Nov.16 governorship election in the state.’’
Itodo said that YIAGA also visited the Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bayelsa to discuss peace.
He said that the visit to the security agencies would enable them to analyse and share early warning signals against security threats for immediate response ahead of the elections.
He also said that while informed citizen’s participation was vital to a credible election, education of voters remained the joint responsibility of all stakeholders.
“Other stakeholders including religious and traditional leaders can play huge roles as influencers to their followers in preaching the credible and peaceful polls,’’ he said.
Niger Delta
Cleric Urges Nigerians To Put Trust In God
The Arch Bishop of African Church of Nigeria, Rivers Province, His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr. Dokiboeriye.B. Kala-Dokubo has expressed optimism that God will supply good things in the land, restore perfect peace and tranquility if people put their trust in God Almighty.
He made the remark in Buguma in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State while delivering a sermon titled, “Our God is Able”, during the second Tri-Annual Buguma city General fasting and prayer for 2019 held last recently in Buguma.
The cleric who is also the Chairman, planning committee of the programme, enjoined parents to train their children in the fear of God, noting that the church will take the bull by the horn by sensitizing the society against youth restiveness.
He stressed that parents have greater role to play in the moral upbringing of their children, assuring that the church will not relent in its complementary role towards making the society better.
The Arch Bishop, however, lamented that social ills spreading like wild fire in the society is the true manifestation of the end-time prophesy.
According to him, the church is fasting and praying for God’s intervention in the land, deliver the people from danger, protect and answer their prayers. He urged all well-meaning indigenes and Kalabari communities to embrace God and worship him in spirit and truth.
In his speech, the Serene Majesty King, Professor T.J.T Princwill Amachree, the Amanayanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, expressed gratitude to God over peace in the area, saying that all hands must be on deck to sustain the tempo.
The occasion attracted eminent personalities including members of Kalabari Council of Chiefs led by the Chairman, Chief C.P.O Amachree, the Executive chairman of Asari Toru Local Government Area, Hon Odiari Princewill, and his councilors while the Arch Bishop was represented by Rev. Dokiboeriye B. Kala-Dokubo Jnr.
Sunny Ajie
