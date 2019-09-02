DELGA Offers Students In Tertiary Institutions Scholarships

The Supervisor for Education in Degema Local Government Area Council, Hon. Abubakar Iboroma, has disclosed that more than five hundred students of the area currently studying in various tertiary institutions would now be awarded free education/tuition by the council as part of commitment to boost and encourage empowerment of the people of the area through education.

Hon.Abubakar made the disclosure last Friday in his office at Degema Consulate, headquarters of the local government during an exclusive interview with The Tide

The Supervisor of Education also said that the council has expanded the dragnet to capture Delga indigenes who are willing to undergo vocational training of their choice, explaining that the council would pay for all the fees involved in such training as a way of empowering the people via skills training and development.

Lamenting the ebbing interest in education, particularly among the youths, the Supervisor argued that education remains the highest legacy that a government can bequeath to its citizens, noting that the council would not stop at giving scholarships only,but would also go all out to identify excellence in academic performance and reward same.

He stated that there would be more educational schemes to encourage people further.

Reacting to allegations of omission of some students from the scheme,Hon.Abubakar denied the claim. He however noted that in the event that name(s) is/are omitted through typography, the original list obtained from the schools would be relied upon,stating that council’s decision to make public the list is to welcome comments, criticisms and suggestions from the students.

He urged them to check up their names with their schools authorities if they had doubt or problems.He also clarified that only students who gained their admission on Delga citizenship would be eligible.

Hon.Abubakar Iboroma frowned at the wrong notion held by some that they have become too old to go to school. He debunked that notion,describing it as a wrong-headed philosophy.According to him education should be a lifelong process, insisting that developing the mind true formal education should be seen as a thing of obligation by citizens.

He Express his displeasure with a system that gives undue recognition and advantage to those who get involved in criminality such as militancy, Hon Abubakar argued that those who pursue genuine educational career in life would certainly run ahead of those who avoid going to school,saying education is an indisputable legacy that would be beneficial to the individual until death,hoping that more opportunities await those that seek education.

Iboroma advised people of the area to take up education seriously, noting that only education can guarantee fast lane of development of the individual and the society as well as engender peaceful coexistence, security and job creation for the teeming population.

The Degema Supervisor of Education equally thanked the council chairman, Dr Tony Philmoore for initiating the scheme, thanking him also for appointing him as Supervisor for Education in recognition of the passionate desire in him to improve education in the area,insisting that the government is working tirelessly to achieve a paradigm shift from cultism,militancy and criminality to an educationally empowered society.

It is to be recalled that the council had published the names of students who are beneficiaries of the scheme in The Tide edition of Monday August 26.

The students were drawn from Ignatius Ajuru University, Rivers State College of Health Science & MGT TECH,Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic,Rivers State University,Port Harcourt Polytechnic and University of Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile analysts are giving thumbs up to the Degema Local Government Council for being the first in the state to invest this hugely in education.They also say it would be one of the finest programmes of the council.

Tamunoiminabo. Fyneface