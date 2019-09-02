Boko Haram Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Eight

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said three soldiers died while eight others sustained injuries during a fierce encounter between troops of Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Munguno and Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement, said, “the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.”

“The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while eight other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated.

“The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition.

“The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists.

“The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, along with some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other commanders, have visited the troops and those wounded in action.”

Also, suspected members of Boko Haram sect, yesterday, invaded Yimirmugza near Kautikari community of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, sacked community members, destroyed and set houses on fire.

They equally looted some foodstuffs.

The insurgents stormed the community at the time most panicking residents have fled into the bush for safety.

According to an elder statesman from Chibok, Mallam Abga Pogu said, “Reports coming from Yimirmugza, Kautikari in Chibok LGA indicates that houses were burnt, stores broken provisions looted, cars burnt and people injured”.

At the time of going to press, there was no official confirmation on the attack from the police or military authorities, as all effort proved abortive.

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its attack aircraft attached to its Air Task Force, of Operation Lafiya Dole, killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in an air strikes carried out last Saturday, in Yuwe area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, yesterday morning, said the air raid which was executed in continuation of Operation Green Sweep 3, followed a “credible Human Intelligence, HUMINT reports, which were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), missions, that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed two Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area. As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several Boko Haram terrorists were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

“The jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists fighters”, the statement said.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North-East”.

Meanwhile, the confidence of the Nigerian Army troops in the front line of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno has been boosted following a visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The visit which took place between Friday and Saturday, followed an ambush by the Boko Haram terrorists at Gasarwa village, along Gajiram-Monguno road in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno, last Saturday.

Buratai, who arrived Maiduguri on Friday, proceeded to the scene of the incident in the company of some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters.