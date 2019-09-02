Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate

A businessman and stakeholder in Anambra State politics, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State to concentrate on fielding a candidate that can win back the governorship position rather than zoning it to any part of the state.

He was speaking on the backdrop of the recent argument in the state that the governorship position has been zoned to Anambra South senatorial zone of the state.

Obiorah who is a governorship hopeful in the 2021 governorship election in the state said the state was predominantly a PDP one and the party should rather be concerned about how to return power to the party, as it has been out of power for 16 years now.

Speaking to journalists in his hometown in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Okonkwo stated that there was no document to back up the zoning arrangement in the state which is currently being purveyed by some political actors in the state.

He said, “zoning has never worked in the state (Anambra) before. Those who are shouting zoning now are doing so because they happen to come from a part of the state that is favoured by the argument.

“If you look carefully, you will see that there have never been a time when the zoning arrangement has ever worked, because, if we have to zone, then we have to stop people from other zones from contesting, but that has never happened, and every politician in the zone has been contesting election when they wish, so there is no zoning in Anambra State.”

Obiora, a business man and owner of The Dome Event Centre in Abuja said he is a lover of equity and fairplay and that he will be happy if the people of Anambra State decide to come together to fashion out a zoning arrangement that would bind on all.

He however, said it was wrong to come at the middle to begin to canvass zoning, just because some people have made up their minds on some politicians who incidentally hail from the zone being favoured,