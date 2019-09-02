Politics
2023 Presidency: Edwin Clark Makes Case For S’East
A 92-year-old respected Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark has issued a strong warning to any group or region pushing against the Southeast producing the next president come 2023.
The former Federal Commissioner for Information said it would be dangerous to sideline the Igbo, adding that the amalgamation of South and Northern Nigeria, when it was made, was not made that one group of people either the North or the South should be superior to the other.
Clark, the national Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, pointed out that after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in 2023, power should shift to the East.
“We have just finished one election, but if we are talking about rotation it has been there, “ he told Sun.
“One of the reasons given against President Jonathan in the past was that he did not obey the rotation order of the presidency.
“Now after it has been zoned to the North, after eight years it will come to the South and I am surprised at those who are now talking nonsense, people wanting to become president of Nigeria from certain southern area when the whole of the East, which is a very vital part of this country, no matter whatever anybody says, the Southeast is a very important part of this country before and after independence, you cannot push them aside.
“You just cannot. They must be considered in any rotational matter about the presidency for 2023. It is funny somebody just coming out, saying that rotation is abolished, that it does not exist because one competent or intelligent fellow is needed.
“Are you telling me that the six zones in Nigeria that there is no zone that cannot produce competent, transparent, intelligent people to run the affairs of this country?
“Competent leaders abound everywhere among the different zones in Nigeria, so nobody should underrate any area of this country. The moment you are treating a certain area of this country as inferior people, as second class people, as people who are not equal to the others then there is no peace, there is no country.
“The amalgamation of Nigeria, South and Northern Nigeria, when it was made, it was not made that one group of people either the North or the South should be superior to the other.
“It was an amalgamation of people of equal citizens of their country. People existed before Lord Lugard came, there was the Southern Nigeria Protectorate, there was the Northern Nigeria Protectorate, so no one should deceive anybody that what is going on now in this country is true federalism, no.
“Today the president is talking about re-allocation of revenue, he has no power to do that, it is the job of Nigerians either at a conference and it must be passed through the National Assembly and the Houses of Assembly because it will affect the constitution.
“The present government is talking about granting autonomy to local governments, dissolving the joint fund between the state and local government; these are matters of the constitution and only through the restructuring of the country that this can happen.
“I have also heard people like the governor of Sokoto State talking a few days ago about the office of the Attorney General.
“That the office of the Attorney General should be separated from or different from that of the Minister of Justice.
“The constitution provides that an Attorney General should be independent, which is the Attorney General for everybody; the Minister of Justice can be a politician.
“We have also heard that the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation be split into two: one for the country and one for the Federal Government. These are all part of the restructuring that we are talking about.”
Politics
IYC Carpets NDDC Over Failure To Dev N’Delta …Says It Has Become A Political Tool
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has said that successive boards of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have failed to develop the region, alleging that the agency has become a political tool.
Secretary-General of the IYC, Alfred Kemapadei made the assertion during a chat with newsmen in reaction to the recent dissolution of the Prof Nelson Braimbraifa -led board of the NDDC by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Kemapadei further said that it is regrettable that the board members has deviated from the core mandate of the agency and has now made it a political affair, describing it as a rip off on the people of the Niger Delta region.
“According to him, “The NDDC is a seeming fraud on the people of the Niger Delta. It was deliberately set up to develop the Niger Delta, to take advantage of the funds that come to the region and the contributory funds from the multinationals and come up with a strategic agenda that is factual across the Niger Delta.
“But over the years that board has funded nothing but politics instead of development. It is a fraud to satisfy most people who are not from the Niger Delta. Political contractors!”
The IYC scribe however, called on the president to appoint persons who have the capacity and the interest of developing the region into the board whenever the need arises.
“What is most important is for the president at every point in time to appoint people who have capacity to interpret and effect the development of the Niger Delta and not all these usual appointments where the president consult some political bigwigs and he appoints their boys irrespective of capacity.
“That is what we have always suffered. Even in this last one that is exiting, always been funding politics and not the development,” Kemapadei noted.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Atiku: PDP Confident Of Victory At Tribunal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary to do justice in the Presidential Election Tribunal.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said this when he received a coalition of young professionals at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday
He said that the general expectation was that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, would be courageous in its judgment.
Ologbondiyan said that the expectation was that the judiciary would be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
“As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate had also presented his case supported by credible evidence,” he said.
Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.
“We must keep hope alive believing that the judiciary will consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it,” he said.
The convener of the coalition, Abubakar Magaji was quoted as commending the leadership of the party for effectively mobilising Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.
Politics
LG Boss Denies Aiding Illegal Taskforce
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, Hon. Phillip Okparaji has denied aiding any illegal task force in his domain, describing the claim as a misconception.
Okparaji made the denial in a telephone interview with The Tide while reacting to allegations that some LG chairmen were supporting the operation of illegal task force in the state.
Recall that Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor and Coordinator of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, Bright Amaehule had accused the council chairmen of Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Eleme LGA’s of aiding the activities of illegal task force in the state.
But Okparaji said it is neither true that the council is operating an illegal task force nor that any personnel of the task force was attacked in Eleme, saying he is in full support of the Amaehule-led task force and the work they are doing in the state.
The Eleme council boss stated that after Governor Nyesom Wike inaugurated the body, he met with the various unions in Eleme and sensitized them on the need to support the task force set up by the state government
He stated, “It is a misconception that the task force members are being attacked in Eleme local government. There is even no illegal task force set up by the council.
“I met with the union, the Road Transport Workers, the task force members and we actually sensitized the union and their members that they must queue into the work of the task force as set up by the state government.
“Clearly no task force member has been attacked in Eleme. We are totally in support of the task force on illegal motor parks, markets and street trading set up by the state government,” Hon. Okparaji said.
Dennis Naku
