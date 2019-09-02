Politics
100 Days: Wike Declares Projects Ready
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, used the first two days of last week to inspect ongoing projects in the state to ascertain their readiness for commissioning as part of activities to mark the first 100 days of his second term administration.
Last Monday, Governor Wike inspected the Mother and Child Hospital, Birabi Road, and the Judges Quarters. He also inspected the Rumuwoji Market, popularity known as Mile One Market, as well as the Port Harcourt Fruit Garden Market.
The State Chief Executive continued his project inspection last Tuesday as he visited the Real Madrid Football Academy and the Craft Development Centre, both in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The governor who addressed Government House Press at the end of the inspection expressed satisfaction at the quality and speed of work at the project sites. He particularly noted that the quality of work at the Craft Development Centre shows that indigenous contractors also have the capacity to deliver in line with approved specification.
He expressed satisfactions with the operations of the Taskforce on Street Trading, saying: “ With what we have seen, it means they will do well”.
He declared that the state government would employ additional 450 youths to be involved in the operation to clean up Port Harcourt city.
Wike explained that offenders were not prosecuted so far, because his administration is a friendly one but that from this week the era of grace would be over and those caught contravening the state street trading law, will be made to face the law.
The disquiet created last week in the state by the false allegation by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), that Rivers State Government demolished a mosque in the state forced the state governor to visit site of the controversial mosque last Monday.
Wike who confirmed the allegation to be false, said, “ It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place, when no mosque existed”, adding that the story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap political points.
The Brick House landlord, played host to three high profile visitors who were in Government House, Port Harcourt last week. They are; the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms Callamard Agnes , the British new Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Gill Atkinson and the National Programme Coordinator, World Bank Better Education Service Delivery for All ( BESDA), Prof Gidado Tahir.
Wike who spoke last Wednesday, while granting audience to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, called for the establishment of state police in the country.
He said the present security structure makes it difficult for the federal police to respond quickly to security challenges against a state police system that would guarantee swift and a more effective approach to security challenges.
“ We believe that there should be state police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States, which has federal, state and local police. Each of them have their responsibilities”, he said.
Wike further stated that his administration established the Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency which would have helped the security agencies with information, but that the federal government politicised it by sending the Nigerian Army to ensure that it did not come to fruition.
The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms Callamard Agnes had earlier stated that she was interested in documenting the nature and extent of killings by state and non-state actors.
“ I am interested on how the federal and state governments respond to the challenges of violence by state and non state actors “, she said.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the World Bank Better Education Service Delivery for All ( BESDA), Thursday in Government House, Governor Wike said his administration temains committed to creating access to basic education for rural and oceanic communities.
He said his administration has embarked on reconstruction and furnishing of 253 basic schools mostly located in the rural areas, trained over 3000 teachers, approved the employment of 10,000 teachers and abolished all forms of fees in both primary and seconfary school levels among other laudable efforts.
Chris Oluoh
Politics
IYC Carpets NDDC Over Failure To Dev N’Delta …Says It Has Become A Political Tool
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has said that successive boards of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have failed to develop the region, alleging that the agency has become a political tool.
Secretary-General of the IYC, Alfred Kemapadei made the assertion during a chat with newsmen in reaction to the recent dissolution of the Prof Nelson Braimbraifa -led board of the NDDC by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Kemapadei further said that it is regrettable that the board members has deviated from the core mandate of the agency and has now made it a political affair, describing it as a rip off on the people of the Niger Delta region.
“According to him, “The NDDC is a seeming fraud on the people of the Niger Delta. It was deliberately set up to develop the Niger Delta, to take advantage of the funds that come to the region and the contributory funds from the multinationals and come up with a strategic agenda that is factual across the Niger Delta.
“But over the years that board has funded nothing but politics instead of development. It is a fraud to satisfy most people who are not from the Niger Delta. Political contractors!”
The IYC scribe however, called on the president to appoint persons who have the capacity and the interest of developing the region into the board whenever the need arises.
“What is most important is for the president at every point in time to appoint people who have capacity to interpret and effect the development of the Niger Delta and not all these usual appointments where the president consult some political bigwigs and he appoints their boys irrespective of capacity.
“That is what we have always suffered. Even in this last one that is exiting, always been funding politics and not the development,” Kemapadei noted.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Atiku: PDP Confident Of Victory At Tribunal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary to do justice in the Presidential Election Tribunal.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said this when he received a coalition of young professionals at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday
He said that the general expectation was that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, would be courageous in its judgment.
Ologbondiyan said that the expectation was that the judiciary would be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
“As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate had also presented his case supported by credible evidence,” he said.
Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.
“We must keep hope alive believing that the judiciary will consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it,” he said.
The convener of the coalition, Abubakar Magaji was quoted as commending the leadership of the party for effectively mobilising Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.
Politics
LG Boss Denies Aiding Illegal Taskforce
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, Hon. Phillip Okparaji has denied aiding any illegal task force in his domain, describing the claim as a misconception.
Okparaji made the denial in a telephone interview with The Tide while reacting to allegations that some LG chairmen were supporting the operation of illegal task force in the state.
Recall that Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor and Coordinator of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, Bright Amaehule had accused the council chairmen of Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Eleme LGA’s of aiding the activities of illegal task force in the state.
But Okparaji said it is neither true that the council is operating an illegal task force nor that any personnel of the task force was attacked in Eleme, saying he is in full support of the Amaehule-led task force and the work they are doing in the state.
The Eleme council boss stated that after Governor Nyesom Wike inaugurated the body, he met with the various unions in Eleme and sensitized them on the need to support the task force set up by the state government
He stated, “It is a misconception that the task force members are being attacked in Eleme local government. There is even no illegal task force set up by the council.
“I met with the union, the Road Transport Workers, the task force members and we actually sensitized the union and their members that they must queue into the work of the task force as set up by the state government.
“Clearly no task force member has been attacked in Eleme. We are totally in support of the task force on illegal motor parks, markets and street trading set up by the state government,” Hon. Okparaji said.
Dennis Naku
