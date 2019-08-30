Aviation
Users Want FG To Commission PHIA’s Terminal Building
Users of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa have urged the Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to make the newly completed arrival terminal building at the airport one of his priority projects to be commissioned on or before December this year.
Some of the users and those who do business at the airport made their views known while speaking to our correspondent on the issue.
They said that the commissioning of the arrival terminal building was long overdue.
An executive of the aviation workers union, Felix Okwugen, said he could not understand why the commissioning of the terminal building was still being delayed since the project has been long completed.
He urged the minister to put the arrival terminal building to use in the domestic wing of the airport.
Also speaking, one of the regular travellers at the airport, Andrew Agara, said that because the new arrival terminal building has not been put to use, passengers at the airport were suffering as the facilities at the old terminal can not guarantee quick processing of luggage at the airport.
According to him, facilities like the conveyor belt that facilitate quick handling of cargo are not yet in use, because the arrival terminal building is not in use.
He called on the minister to without further delay commission the terminal building and put it to use.
Meanwhile, a management staff of one of the car rental companies at the airport, Mrs Favor Obi, confirmed to The Tide that all necessary facilities in the domestic arrival terminal building have been fixed, but expressed worries when they would be put to use.
She said if not for political issues, that the terminal building would have been put to use, since it’s completion, adding that it had not been easy on their side in terms of their work, since every body now use the departure terminal now for both arrival and departure business.
Obi, therefore, urged Sirika to give the commissioning of the newly completed arrival terminal building at the airport a top priority.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
‘Airports Should Serve As Lifelines For Quick Humanitarian Service’
The World Director General of Airports Council International (ACI), Angela Gittens, says airports are supposed to serve as lifelines for humanitarian aids in the event of disaster.
Gittens in a statement made available to aviation correspondents last Wednesday, noted that airports served as lifelines for emergencies, including the handling of goods, aid workers and evacuees.
“It is important that airports around the world include disaster relief in the situations covered in their Emergency Rescue and Business Continuity Plans, according to an assessment of the risk of different types of disasters occurring in the area of airport”, she said.
The ACI director also stressed the need to encourage airports to plan their roles in the recovery of a disaster affected area and to work with governmental agencies and other relevant entities.
She said that airports were well positioned to provide support through additional capacity such as the ability to handle larger aircraft, overflow areas for aircraft parking, storage space for goods, security measures, personnel, equipment and logistics capability.
Gittens recalled that ACI had pledged at a summit held in Hong Kong, China in April to encourage airports all over the world to effectively draw up plans for productive role in recovery operations.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
FAAN Boss Assures Unions Of Industrial Harmony
The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has promised to look into the grievances of joint aviation labour unions that were brought before him, in order to maintain industrial peace.
Yadudu who gave the assurance in a meeting he held with the leaders of the unions in aviation sector on Tuesday, promised to assuage the frayed nerves of the labour leaders as regards improvement in welfare of workers in the authority.
The unions comprising the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Nigeria Union of Pension, FAAN branch, and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals(ANAP), said the sector would not achieve set goals in an environment of industrial disharmony.
Some of the issues tabled before the FAAN boss by the union leaders at the meeting include the implementation of the approved conditions of service, implementation of pending promotion of staff, and timeline for implementation of staff welfare.
The unions also pushed for change in the current dual pension scheme, which they said has brought inconsistency in the payment of pensions.
They restated their opposition to the planned concession of the four major international airports in the country, saying it would be a failure on the part of FAAN management to accept the concessioning.
The unions called for the review of all previous concessions entered into by FAAN, arguing that they do not reflect the present day reality.
The FAAN boss, while commending the unions for tabling the issues before him, enjoined them to always see themselves as partners in progress to move the agency forward.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Domestic Airlines Record 16,429 Delayed Flights In Six Months – NCAA
Domestic airlines operating in Nigeria recorded 16,429 cases of delayed flights between January and June 2019 according to figures released by the Consumer Protection Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
A document issued by the department and obtained by our correspondent last Thursday in Lagos, showed that 30,043 flights were operated by nine airlines during the period under review.
According to the document, 241 flights were cancelled for various reasons by the airlines.
It said the airlines in operation were Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Air Peace, Azman Air, Dana Air, Med-View, Overland, Max Air and Ibom Air.
The document said Air Peace, which operated 11,889 flights, topped the chart of delayed flights with 6,359 and 91 cancelled flights.
It added that Arik Air followed with 2,306 delayed flights and 41 cancellations out of its 5,378 flight operations.
According to the document, Aero operated 3,293 flights with 2,181 delayed and 36 cancelled flights while Azman Air recorded 1,312 delayed and 12 cancellations out of the 2,711 flights operated by the airline.
Also, Dana Air operated 2,278 flights with 1,477 delayed and 25 cancellations while Overland had 1,248 flights with 894 delayed and eight cancellations.
Max Air recorded 2,652 flights with 1,538 delayed and 19 cancellations ; Medview, 374 flights with 219 delayed and eight cancelled flights and new entrant, Ibom Air had 220 flights with 143 delayed and no cancelled flight.
However, the delays according to the airlines, were due to operational reasons, scarcity of aviation fuel as well as adverse weather conditions leading to low visibility at most of the airports.
