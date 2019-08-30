Business
Transport Workers No Longer Political Thugs -NURTW
The outgoing President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alh. Najeem Yasin, has urged members to desist from political thuggery and other vices capable of bringing the union to disrepute.
Yasin, who made this call at the 9th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja yesterday, urged members to rise up to their responsibilities with the aim of moving the union forward.
According to him, the notion that road transport workers are political thugs, sponsored for violence, is now a thing of the past, calling for the spirit of teamwork to promote improved welfare and industrial harmony.
He said the proposed amendment of the constitution would essentially centre on the leadership, saying nobody in the union would serve more than two terms in office.
“The union is going global; we must not behave as touts and must be known as responsible.
“ In the past years, if you are looking for thuggery, they will tell you to go to the motor parks, but not anymore, people controlling millions of naira cannot be called thugs, not anymore,’’ he said.
Yasin urged its members to give necessary support to the incoming president and other executives, saying this was the only way the union would move forward and contribute its quota to national development.
The NURTW leader urged state delegates to avoid violence and ensure peaceful transition, as state councils planned elections.
He reiterated that executives of state councils would not be dissolved until the coming of new leadership.
Yasim thanked all partners and stakeholders for the conference, and called for same support for the new leadership of the union.
He said there was the need for older members to create opportunities for younger persons, saying the issue of sit-tight leadership would not be tolerated.
“I urge the new leadership to carry all their predecessors along, they should forget bickering and sentiments, we must sound this warning to them that only two consecutive terms are allowed.
“On no account should you change the constitution in your favour, at the end of your tenure, step aside for the new person and you can now act as the chairman, board of the union.
“Allow young ones to grow, I notice what always causes problems is the leadership having to change the constitution for their benefit, we must change the narrative of sit-tight syndrome.’’
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, urged transport workers to continue to do their best in nation-building.
Represented by Sen. Donald Alasoadura, Mustapha commended transport workers for their efforts towards the success of the 2019 general elections, saying President Muhammadu Buhari, was proud of them.
The SGF noted that the NURTW had contributed immensely to the country’s development through its activities and empowerment of transport workers.
He called for strengthened collaboration between the NURTW and the Federal Road Safety Corps on compliance with traffic laws by transport workers to ensure safety on the roads.
The new president of the union, Alhaji Ibikunle Baruwa, was officially inaugurated along with other new executives at the event.
Business
Loan Default: FG Threatens To Drag Master Bakers Before EFCC
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has threatened to drag master bakers before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for defaulting in repaying loans for cassava bread production.
The ministry made the threat at the Cassava Bread Development Fund stakeholders meeting organised by the Bank of Industry (BOI) in collaboration with FMARD in Abuja, yesterday.
At the meeting, which had in attendance Master Bakers Associations and National Processors Associations and Marketers nationwide, it was gathered that some bakers, especially from the South West sold their equipment contravening the agreement with the BOI.
The Tide reports that the Cassava Bread Fund was created during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as part of the transformation policy in the agribusiness sector.
The cassava bread initiative was to ensure that Nigeria becomes the largest cassava processor having occupied the position of largest producer of the commodity in the world to guarantee the reduction of food import bills and production of the cassava composite bread.
Under the fund, the ministry, through the BOI, gave some of the bakers loans in form of equipment for between N5 million and N7 million to help in the successful production of cassava bread.
Director, Agric, Business and Marketing Department, (FMARD) Mr Musibau Azeez, warned the bakers that any attempt not to repay the loans would land them in the EFCC’s net.
Azeez said that it was in their interest to repay the loans because “the EFCC is waiting to arrest violators’’.
He said that if all condition stated were not met, the ministry would have no option than to toe the path of recovering the loan via the EFCC.
As part of the condition, he mandated the associations, both the bakers and processors to conduct free and fair elections to elect new executives to organise themselves.
”There is also need for BOI to engage the master bakers to see how to help them out of the present situation to enable them repay their loans,’’ Azeez said.
Mr Jimoh Iyiola, a member from the South West of the association, said it was true that most bakers in the region sold the equipment obtained via BOI, adding that “it was done with the consent of BOI’’.
”We had a meeting in Osogbo with BOI and we agreed that the equipment given out was not up to standard and we had to sell them to other smaller bakers who bake two or three bags a day,’’ he said.
Chairman, Master Baker, Makurdi, Benue branch, Mr Augustine Fagbola, said the reason it would be difficult for members to pay back was the inflation in prices of raw material.
According to him, in 2014, a 50kg bag of flour was N6, 500, now it is N11, 000. Sugar was N7, 500, now it sells for N14, 000 and at a time it was even sold for N27,000.
Business
Customs Arrests Seven, Confiscates N501.6m Contraband
The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service, Owerri, said it confiscated 16 exotic cars and other contraband with duty paid value of N501.65 million, in the past three months.
The Controller of the zone, Mr Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this while displaying the seized goods to journalists at the Benin Office of the NCS, yesterday.
He said that the the seized cars included an Armoured Toyota Land Cruiser (2013 Model) with a duty paid value of N63,530 million, adding that the zone confiscated 4,338 50kg bags of foreign rice, 781 cartons of fake pharmaceutical drugs and 53 bales of used clothing.
He told journalists that seven suspects were arrested in connection with the items.
Olusemire said that contraband had a direct negative impact on Nigerian economy, regretting that some people had yet to key into the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture and its directives on importation of goods.
“Despite efforts being made by the Federal Government, people are still bent on smuggling in goods into the country, but customs men are always ready; we are prepared to continue to fight smugglers.
“Our vegetation is green, we should have sufficient food, if the people buy into the agricultural policy of the Federal Government,” he said.
Olusemire, said that while the Customs Area Controllers Roving Information Team of the zone impounded the smuggled bags of rice, the Benin mobile patrol axis confiscated the cars.
He listed the seized cars to include a Toyota Hilux (2018 Model) worth N30.13 million and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado valued at N10.56 million.
“Also impounded are three Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota Camry, four Toyota Hilux, three Toyota Venza and four Matic MC 350 Mercedes Benz (2012 model).
“Included in the seizure are 4.338 bags of 50kg foreign rice in different conveyor trucks – both trucks and rice have a duty paid value of N66.97 million- and 53 bales of used clothing valued at N7.63 million.
“Some of the goods were concealed in plastic containers and other non-contraband,’’ he said.
He also said that the zone seized 781 cartons of Chakapacin Xtra Tablets with duty paid value of N39.50 million.
Olusemire said that the foreign rice had expired and had become unhealthy for human consumption.
He added that the pharmaceutical product had no NAFDAC number.
Business
AfDB Invests $25bn In Agriculture, Agricbusiness
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is currently investing 25 billion dollars to help make agriculture and agribusiness Africa’s biggest industry.
A statement by the bank’s Communication and External Relations Department yesterday, said the AfDB’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, made the disclosure at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference of African Development (TICAD) in Japan.
Adesina said the reason was not far-fetched and predicted that the size of food and agriculture would rise to one trillion dollars by 2030.
According to him, a lot of progress has been made in this renewed drive to transform agriculture on the continent.
“The AfDB inaugurated the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) to help ramp up technologies to millions of farmers.
“TAAT connects the global agricultural research centres, national agricultural research centres, private sector and agricultural value chains in Africa, in an unprecedented effort to connect the supply and demand side of technologies seamlessly.
“For the first time, accountability was built into the approach, with technology delivery compacts signed by all participating institutions and partners.
“TAAT partners, which include the World Bank, AGRA, IFAD and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have mobilised one billion dollars, he said.
