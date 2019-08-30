Featured
Total’s Divestment From Rivers: Matters Arising
The vigilance of a federal lawmaker representing Degema, Bonny Federal Constituency, Honourable Farah Dagogo has put the multinational oil company, Total Group on the block over its planned divestment from the Rivers State. The company’s agenda commenced with the shifting of its oil servicing companies from the Egina offshore field in Onne, Rivers State to LADOL Yard in Lagos State. The significance of the planned shift of services from Rivers State to Lagos remains a tacit gesture of divestment by Total Group and is underscored by the fact that Egina field produces at peak performance, about 200,000 barrels of oil daily, making it a major facility.
LADOL is an acronym for Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, located at the entry point to Lagos harbour and accessed by 200-metre quay which is to be expanded to 1000 metres. It is a logistics and supply chain centre which was established in the year 2000 as part of the Lagos Special Economic Zone and serves as one stop service shop for multinational industrial and oil and gas operations. The irony here is that LADOL was established in Lagos with no drop of crude oil while the Niger Delta region which is the source of the resource has been left bereft of such facility.
Alerting the nation over this development, Honourable Dagogo highlighted its dangerous implications for escalating the level of unemployment with loss of jobs for the employable youth of the Niger Delta region. The loss of jobs will invariably lead to escalation of unrest and its unpalatable consequences. To accentuate his case, Honourable Farah Dagogo plans to present a motion on the matter during plenary of the House of Representatives after the institution’s resumption from its ongoing recess. The motion is intended to compel the multinational oil companies in the region to be more domesticated in their operational bases including moving their operational headquarters to the area. By his intervention, Honourable Dagogo is lending his voice to a growing lobby of advocacy aimed at compelling the corporate oil companies to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region. In the same vein calls on relevant stake holders to join the advocacy for the firms to do the needful.
The divestment agenda of Total Group therefore comes against the backdrop of the aforementioned stringent calls on multinational oil companies operating in the country’s Niger Delta region to increase their presence, through establishing their downstream operations such as services delivery activities in the region. By such activities, they were expected to create jobs for locals around their operational bases and thereby vitiate the incentive for restiveness among such people.
It is easily recalled that among the factors that have bedevilled oil and gas exploration and production in the region is the perception of the oil companies as mere agents of mindless exploitation of the resources of the region without commensurate concern and commitment to the often deleterious consequences of the activities. Given the highly automated processes in the oil and gas sector, operators virtually garner the resources with minimal direct physical presence at the operational sites. This situation has isolated the critical decision makers in the industry from direct contact with the harshest state of affairs in the actual operational zones leaving much of the victims of hazards from hazardous activities unattended to.
Just as well, the absence of the strategic leaders of the oil firms is often exploited to violate extant laws and regulations governing operational expedients aimed at facilitating environmental soundness. The advocacy for encouraging the designated oil is to enhance their direct contact with consequences of their operations on a real time basis, as well as facilitate closer interface with their host communities. And as experience has shown in several instances, it is actually in the best interest of the firms to be as close as possible to their operational bases and host communities.
It is significant that while a company like Total Group is sneaking its service operations out of Rivers State to Lagos, another younger oil company, Belema Oil Producing Limited is demonstrating a higher sense of responsibility and sensitivity to the aspirations of its host communities by identifying with the core concerns of the latter. For instance, Belemaoil has apart from investing commendably in its host communities, recently splashed scores of scholarship awards to deserving beneficiaries from its host communities.
It is with this context that the alert by Honourable Dagogo remains commendable and qualifies to be seen in its fuller panoply as a wake-up call for the establishment of world class maritime as well as oil and gas facilities of the class of LADOL, within the Niger Delta region, for the purpose of trapping the jobs that are ferried out to Lagos and possibly abroad. It is also in such a respect that the various statutory interventionist agencies lie the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should go beyond the traditional handout class programmes and projects and aspire to develop long term turnkey facilities that will redefine life and business in the area. By partnering with well-disposed public and private sector interests both at home and abroad, the NDDC can stimulate the development of key economic facilities that will predispose the Rivers State in particular and the rest of the Niger Delta region a bigger role in the maritime based blue economy, which is their natural due.
This is why the divestment moves by Total Group and any other multinational from the Rivers State remains a business challenge that needs to be addressed. Honourable Farah Dagogo’s take is therefore on course.
Featured
Group To Sue UPTH For Removing Woman’s Womb Without Consent
A non-governmental group known as Lawyers Watch for Justice International Initiative (LWJII), has threatened to institute a legal action against the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) over an alleged non-consented surgical operation on one Rukayat Afolabi.
The group claimed that a medical team of two surgeons operated on Afolabi and carried out hysterectomy without her consent during the process of child delivery in February last year.
It emphasised that if the demands of the group to remedy the situation are not met, it would sue the management of the hospital, including the medical team.
The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Judiciary and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (NMDC) to investigate and prosecute all those involved in the act.
Briefing newsmen over the development, last weekend, Barrister Modilyn Olowu of the initiative alleged that the operation carried out by the medical team of the hospital has led to the sterilisation of Afolabi and traumatised her emotionally.
She described the action of the doctors as flagrant disregard to Afolabi’s right to bodily autonomy and integrity, contrary to Article 14(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
“What is most worrisome is the loss of the entire essence of Rukaya Afolabi’s womanhood due to the after-effects of the surgical operation carried out on her”, Olowu remarked.
Also, another member of the group, Gbenga Oladapo said Afolabi has the right to consent to the operation, adding that, 19 days after discharging her from the hospital, the doctors failed to inform her of the situation.
In the words of Oladapo, “The claim that her (Afolabi’s) life was in danger following complications from child-birth was not sufficient to remove her womb. It’s her right to consent or decide”.
Speaking to journalists, Afolabi stated that she discovered her situation after her menstruation ceased.
According to her, scans and medical checks from other hospitals had indicated that her womb was removed.
She narrated how she was brought to UPTH during child-birth complications, and how the medical team operated her, though she lost her baby.
Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of UPTH, Elapha Meni, confirmed the allegation, but said the hospital was investigating the matter.
Kevin Nengia
Featured
RSG Didn’t Demolish Any Mosque, Wike Insists …Assures Rivers Of Sustained Performance
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described as unfortunate the false information being circulated that the state government demolished a mosque in Port Harcourt, saying that the false report was planted by mischief makers to create disaffection.
Addressing journalists at the location on Biambo Street, Off, School Road by Mami Market Junction, near Rainbow Estate, last Monday, Wike said there was no mosque on ground, hence, nothing was demolished.
He said: “I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no mosque here.
“It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place, when no mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap practical points”.
Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.
“They came here to erect illegal structure. There was no approval from the state government for any structure to be erected here.
“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the state government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the state government”, he said.
The governor urged the Muslim community in Rivers State to show him where a mosque was demolished in the state, and advised them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to peddle false stories against the Rivers State Government.
Wike said that the state government operates within the rule of law, adding that the state government would not be distracted by the illegal circulation of fake reports.
He stated that several mosques constructed on the approval of the state government exist across Port Harcourt and other major towns of Rivers State, without the state government demolishing them.
“The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land. But they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.
“Why would we want to bring down any mosque, when there are other Mosques across the state? What is the special interest on this one?, the government asked.
Earlier on Monday, the Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had alleged that the state government had demolished the Trans Amadi Central Mosque in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, penultimate Tuesday.
A statement signed by the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, last Monday, claimed that the allegation was based on information provided by some Muslim leaders in the state.
According to MURIC, the demolition is allegedly the most insidious attack on an Islamic landmark in that part of the country in recent times.
MURIC said, “This demolition exercise is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional. It is an exhibition of gross, undiluted Islamophobia and the most odious and insidious attack on an Islamic landmark in that part of the country in recent times.
“Both the Chief Imam of Trans-Amadi Central Mosque, Alhaji Haroon Muhammed and the Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Sadiq, have provided evidence proving that due process was followed in purchasing the land. Yet, the state government has been harassing the mosque management for years. The mosque has been demolished twice in the past.
“The Muslims had no option than to approach the court. Two cases were instituted at the state High Court. One was to restrain the government from taking over the land and the other was for compensation for the loss incurred by the Muslims for the damages done to their properties (the building that was demolished and the properties in the mosque damaged as a result of the demolition).
“The Muslims won both cases. The court judgement in favour of the Muslims was given on 2nd November, 2017. Though the government appealed against the second case which is about compensation for damages, and the case is still ongoing at the Appeal Court, it did not appeal the one restraining it from taking over the land. The Muslims of Rivers State are, therefore, the bona fide owners of that land.
“It proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the demolition of Tuesday, 20th August, 2019, was done in contempt of court. A mosque is demolished while there is a case on it at an appellate court.
“It is interesting to note that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of that area challenged the task force on the ground that he was not aware of any demolition order.
“They replied that the order was from the state Government House but they had to withdraw because they could not produce a written order when the DPO requested for it. This happened twice: 29th July and 16th August, 2019, before they eventually came for the demolition on 20th August, when they returned with more touts, fake mobile policemen and bulldozers.
“This demolition was executed without any formal notice despite the fact that the mosque has an approved building plan. The only thing that was heard was that the papers had not been revalidated whereas the mosque management made several moves to revalidate ownership. They even paid a visit to the permanent secretary to complain when officials in the Ministry of Lands and Housing refused to attend to them.
“This illegal demolition has deprived more than 10,000 worshippers of a place of worship. Members of the armed forces, oil company workers and other residents who are Muslims attend the mosque.
“Contrary to Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which says, ‘The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State religion’ Wike has declared on three different occasions that Rivers State is a Christian State, and no one has deemed it fit to caution him, not the state assembly, nor the Senate.
“Paradoxically, Rivers State citizens are everywhere in the country, particularly in Muslim-controlled parts of Northern Nigeria as well as Muslim-majority parts of the South-West.
“To the Muslims of Rivers State, we send to you this strong message of solidarity. ‘Believers are all brothers’ (Qur’an 49:10 Inamal muminuun ikhwah). We assure you that you are not alone. We feel the heat as you pray under the burning sun. We share the cold and wetness when you pray in the rain. We charge Muslims in Rivers State to remain steadfast in faith and in resolution.
“We caution Muslims against taking the law into their hands. They must resolutely pursue the legal angle to a logical conclusion. We also advise that they continue to observe their weekly Jumu’ah service on the ruins of the multi-million naira mosque”, the MURIC statement added.
But dismissing the claims as misdirected, a Muslim residing in Port Harcourt, Musa Ahmed, said that the false alarm was a deliberate propaganda designed to tarnish the image of the Rivers State Government.
He said, “As a Muslim who stays in old Port Harcourt Township, I was very unhappy when I read in ‘The Nation’ newspaper that a mosque was allegedly demolished by the state government. I made enquiries from fellow Muslims throughout the weekend, and discovered it was a pure lie.
“Because of the story, I was at our mosque in a heavily populated area of Port Harcourt on Sunday and heard the true story,” Ahmed said.
According to him, “Some persons near Rainbow Estate in Port Harcourt were building an illegal structure. They were told to stop by the Ministry of Urban Development, but they were headstrong and continued.
“I have been in Port Harcourt for 10 years; nobody has harassed me as a Muslim. We have mosques built in different parts of the town and they have government approval. I usually pray at the mosque around Lagos Street in Port Harcourt and the other at Ikwerre Road. These are approved mosques,” he stressed.
Ahmed noted that, “There is another mosque near the newly constructed road at Oil Mill area. In fact, that mosque is by the roadside, yet, it was left untouched by the Ministry of Urban Development.
“I consider this falsehood by ‘The Nation’ newspaper and other politically-minded persons as distasteful.
“Muslims practice their religion without molestation in Rivers State. We thank Governor Nyesom Wike for always carrying Muslims along”, Ahmed added.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration was committed to making Rivers people happy through the continuous execution of pro-people projects.
Wike also announced that the Rivers State Government would employ additional 450 youths to strengthen the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks in the bid to clean up Port Harcourt.
Speaking after inspecting projects that would be commissioned during his first 100 days for the second term, yesterday, Wike assured Rivers people that he would work diligently to surpass his first term achievements.
He said: “I believe that when we celebrate our first 100 days of our second term, the people will know that we are still working.
“I know that Rivers people will be happy at the end of the day. They will see that we have continued to deliver on our campaign promises”.
Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the Real Madrid Football Academy, adding that the academy would commence operations after it is commissioned as part of the 100 days celebration.
“The Real Madrid Football Academy will help us groom our children who would want to take Football as their career. Today, our kids who won the Channels Kids Cup are heading to Spain. When they return, they will be the first set to be admitted into the academy.
“As part of our first 100 days in office, we will commission the Real Madrid Football Academy and the school will start operations. The standard of the facility is appreciated”, he said.
At the Government Craft Development Centre in Port Harcourt, the governor said that the reconstruction work will re-position the institution.
He said that the quality of work done at the Government Craft Development Centre shows that indigenous contractors also have the capacity to deliver in line with approved specifications.
On the operations of the task force, the governor said the first two days have shown that the task force would be successful in carrying out its legal responsibilities.
“With what we have seen, it means they will do well. We will employ additional 450 youths to be involved in the total operation to clean Port Harcourt. We will not tolerate street trading again.
“Why we have not started arrests and prosecution is to let people know that we are a friendly government. But at the end of the week, we will start arrests and prosecution of offenders. But for now, we are saying, stop that illegal trading and they seem to be complying”, he said.
He said that the focus will not only be on street traders, but those who use umbrellas and people who sell corns will not be allowed to operate.
Featured
Falconets Break African Games Final Jinx
Nigeria has ended their 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the African Games after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the semi-final in Morocco on Monday.
The Nigerian team won the competition twice but had failed to reach the final stage since 2007, when they last won in Algiers.
Having advanced to the semi-final for the third time in four attempts, the Nigerians were hoping to subdue the Desert Foxes to boost their chance to reclaim the glory on North African soil.
The Falconets started on a high as they dominated possession before Cynthia Aku opened the scoring after finishing off Monday Gift’s fine build-up in the 16th minute.
Ten minutes later, Rivers Angels’ Aku hit her brace after she again benefited from a sumptuous pass from captain Gift to double the advantage for Nigeria.
After the restart, Christopher Danjuma’s side failed to impose their dominance over Naima Laouadi’s team until substitute Zaniab Olapade added a third in additional time to wrap up the victory.
The result also means Danjuma, on his birthday, has led the nation to the final for the first time on the second attempt, after he failed to achieve the feat in Brazzaville four years ago.
In the other semi final, Cameroon beat Morocco 3-1 in the African Games second semi-final on Monday to ensure a rematch with Nigeria in the final.
The Cameroonians had advanced to the last four as runners-up in Group B, finishing behind Nigeria on goal difference, but needed extra-time to pull off an upset against the hosts.
After a goalless first half, the Moroccans, who finished top of Group B with nine points, gained the lead in the 63rd minute.
However, the Central Africans did not wait for too long as they restored parity through Engolo Takounda three minutes later.
Having forced a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Jenifer Aboudi and Flora Kameni struck in extra-time to ensure the young Lionesses reached their third consecutive final.
The result means Cameroon will take on Nigeria, who they held to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, in pursuit for glory in tomorrow’s final at the Boubker Aamar Stadium.
For Christopher Danjuma’s side, they will be eyeing their first title in 12 years and third overall, while Cameroon will be aiming for the second crown in three attempts
Today, hosts Morocco who earlier defeated Algeria 3-2, will engage in an all North African rematch in a bid for the bronze at the same venue.
