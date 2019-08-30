Business
Stakeholders Laud CBN’s Proposed Policy On Loan Defaulters
Some Nigerians have lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s proposed policy that will make loan defaulters to forfeit their deposits in other banks.
The stakeholders, who spoke in separate interviews with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the policy would strengthen customers’ trust in the banks.
Our correspondent reports that CBN Deputy Governor, Mrs Aisha Ahmad had on Monday at the 345th Bankers’ Committee Meeting in Lagos, said that the apex bank was proposing to implement the policy that would make loan defaulters to forfeit their deposits in other banks.
Mr Lamidi Adekunle, a federal civil servant, told our correspondent that the policy would address unruly behaviour of some workers who take loans from banks and never pay back.
Adekunle explained that he had heard of several cases where some civil servants moved their salary accounts to other banks because of loans they took and failed to pay back in the former banks.
According to him, the policy will prevent and address such attitudes of such bank customers.
Mr Sani Bello, another civil servant said it was only dubious people that would not support such policy of the CBN.
Bello, also a farmer stated that he had four different bank accounts but never took loan from any of them.
Mr William Timothy, a financial expert, described the proposed policy as a welcome development to financial system.
Timothy added that the planned policy would stabilise deposit money banks in the country as well as reduce cases of liquidation of banks.
The expert said loan defaulters were the major cause for the collapse of some banks in the country.
Malam Mutallab Sezuo, a retired banker, however, faulted the proposed policy of the apex bank.
Sezuo explained that a lot of people would be discouraged from depositing their money in the banks because of this stringent condition of forfeiting money in other accounts.
He said that the policy could also lead to several litigations between customers and banks.
Meanwhile, a bank manager with one of the deposit money banks who spoke under condition of anonymity said he had just received a memo to that effect.
“I just received a memo now from my head office in respect of this policy that henceforth, it should be stated clearly in the loan offer of agreement given to customers.
“That should a customer fail to pay back, the money will be taken from his other bank accounts,’’ he said.
Loan Default: FG Threatens To Drag Master Bakers Before EFCC
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has threatened to drag master bakers before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for defaulting in repaying loans for cassava bread production.
The ministry made the threat at the Cassava Bread Development Fund stakeholders meeting organised by the Bank of Industry (BOI) in collaboration with FMARD in Abuja, yesterday.
At the meeting, which had in attendance Master Bakers Associations and National Processors Associations and Marketers nationwide, it was gathered that some bakers, especially from the South West sold their equipment contravening the agreement with the BOI.
The Tide reports that the Cassava Bread Fund was created during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as part of the transformation policy in the agribusiness sector.
The cassava bread initiative was to ensure that Nigeria becomes the largest cassava processor having occupied the position of largest producer of the commodity in the world to guarantee the reduction of food import bills and production of the cassava composite bread.
Under the fund, the ministry, through the BOI, gave some of the bakers loans in form of equipment for between N5 million and N7 million to help in the successful production of cassava bread.
Director, Agric, Business and Marketing Department, (FMARD) Mr Musibau Azeez, warned the bakers that any attempt not to repay the loans would land them in the EFCC’s net.
Azeez said that it was in their interest to repay the loans because “the EFCC is waiting to arrest violators’’.
He said that if all condition stated were not met, the ministry would have no option than to toe the path of recovering the loan via the EFCC.
As part of the condition, he mandated the associations, both the bakers and processors to conduct free and fair elections to elect new executives to organise themselves.
”There is also need for BOI to engage the master bakers to see how to help them out of the present situation to enable them repay their loans,’’ Azeez said.
Mr Jimoh Iyiola, a member from the South West of the association, said it was true that most bakers in the region sold the equipment obtained via BOI, adding that “it was done with the consent of BOI’’.
”We had a meeting in Osogbo with BOI and we agreed that the equipment given out was not up to standard and we had to sell them to other smaller bakers who bake two or three bags a day,’’ he said.
Chairman, Master Baker, Makurdi, Benue branch, Mr Augustine Fagbola, said the reason it would be difficult for members to pay back was the inflation in prices of raw material.
According to him, in 2014, a 50kg bag of flour was N6, 500, now it is N11, 000. Sugar was N7, 500, now it sells for N14, 000 and at a time it was even sold for N27,000.
Customs Arrests Seven, Confiscates N501.6m Contraband
The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service, Owerri, said it confiscated 16 exotic cars and other contraband with duty paid value of N501.65 million, in the past three months.
The Controller of the zone, Mr Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this while displaying the seized goods to journalists at the Benin Office of the NCS, yesterday.
He said that the the seized cars included an Armoured Toyota Land Cruiser (2013 Model) with a duty paid value of N63,530 million, adding that the zone confiscated 4,338 50kg bags of foreign rice, 781 cartons of fake pharmaceutical drugs and 53 bales of used clothing.
He told journalists that seven suspects were arrested in connection with the items.
Olusemire said that contraband had a direct negative impact on Nigerian economy, regretting that some people had yet to key into the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture and its directives on importation of goods.
“Despite efforts being made by the Federal Government, people are still bent on smuggling in goods into the country, but customs men are always ready; we are prepared to continue to fight smugglers.
“Our vegetation is green, we should have sufficient food, if the people buy into the agricultural policy of the Federal Government,” he said.
Olusemire, said that while the Customs Area Controllers Roving Information Team of the zone impounded the smuggled bags of rice, the Benin mobile patrol axis confiscated the cars.
He listed the seized cars to include a Toyota Hilux (2018 Model) worth N30.13 million and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado valued at N10.56 million.
“Also impounded are three Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota Camry, four Toyota Hilux, three Toyota Venza and four Matic MC 350 Mercedes Benz (2012 model).
“Included in the seizure are 4.338 bags of 50kg foreign rice in different conveyor trucks – both trucks and rice have a duty paid value of N66.97 million- and 53 bales of used clothing valued at N7.63 million.
“Some of the goods were concealed in plastic containers and other non-contraband,’’ he said.
He also said that the zone seized 781 cartons of Chakapacin Xtra Tablets with duty paid value of N39.50 million.
Olusemire said that the foreign rice had expired and had become unhealthy for human consumption.
He added that the pharmaceutical product had no NAFDAC number.
AfDB Invests $25bn In Agriculture, Agricbusiness
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is currently investing 25 billion dollars to help make agriculture and agribusiness Africa’s biggest industry.
A statement by the bank’s Communication and External Relations Department yesterday, said the AfDB’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, made the disclosure at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference of African Development (TICAD) in Japan.
Adesina said the reason was not far-fetched and predicted that the size of food and agriculture would rise to one trillion dollars by 2030.
According to him, a lot of progress has been made in this renewed drive to transform agriculture on the continent.
“The AfDB inaugurated the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) to help ramp up technologies to millions of farmers.
“TAAT connects the global agricultural research centres, national agricultural research centres, private sector and agricultural value chains in Africa, in an unprecedented effort to connect the supply and demand side of technologies seamlessly.
“For the first time, accountability was built into the approach, with technology delivery compacts signed by all participating institutions and partners.
“TAAT partners, which include the World Bank, AGRA, IFAD and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have mobilised one billion dollars, he said.
