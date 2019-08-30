Featured
Nigeria Records 1,460 Deaths In 330 Bandits’ Attacks …As Bandits Set Catholic Priest, Vehicle Ablaze In Taraba
The Federal Government, yesterday, said that about 330 attacks by bandits and 1,460 deaths were recorded within the last seven months in the country.
The Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Amina Shamaki, made this known at the opening of Federal and States Security Administrators’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi.
The permanent secretary, however, said that the attacks have been on the decline.
She noted that the North-West which was one of the most peaceful zones of the country had in the last few years, witnessed attacks by bandits.
Shamaki said the security situation in the zone remained a source of concern to the security agencies and the general populace.
“From January to July, 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting to the death of about 1,460 civilians.
“However, between June and July, 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara State, that had been the epicentre of armed banditry”, she said.
Shamaki also attributed the decline to the combination of both kinetic and non kinetic measures put in place by the government.
“The dialogue initiated by the current Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, in particular and the other governors in the zone is worthy of commendation and should be adopted by states with similar security challenges.
“Application of the carrot and stick approach is an effective strategy that enables criminals willing to embrace peace to do so while repentant ones are identified and isolated for appropriate actions by the security agencies”, she said.
According to her, while bandits’ attacks have reduced in Zamfara, the incidents have risen in the contiguous states.
Shamaki, therefore, stressed the need for vigilance and close monitoring of the repentant bandits by the security agencies to prevent them from going back to the trenches.
“Another security concern is the porosity of our borders; the borders aided smuggling of Small Arms and Light Weapons from war-torn zones, including Libya and Central Africa Republic, terrorism, cross-border crimes, human trafficking, irregular migration and smuggling of migrants, among others.
“The Federal Government is doing a lot to improve border security with a view to addressing some of these challenges.”
The permanent secretary appealed to states that share borders with the country’s neighbours to support the government‘s efforts by enlightening their subjects on the implication of harbouring irregular migrants and other aliens in their midst.
In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, thanked the security agencies and judiciary in the state for contributing to make the state peaceful and model for other states.
“It doesn’t matter if one state is peaceful while others are not, we should collapse the silos that divide us, embrace and understand each other in order to help ourselves in the provision of security in this country,” he urged.
The governor wished all participants fruitful deliberations and memorable stay in the peaceful state.
However, barely four weeks that Parish Priest of St. James Greater Catholic Church, Enugu, Reverend Fr Paul Offu, was shot dead, bandits, yesterday, attacked Reverend Father David Tanko, at Kufai Amadu in Takum, Taraba State, killing him and setting his dead body and vehicle ablaze.
It would be recalled that gunmen in the last 24 hours raided villages in Taraba State, killing two people.
In a report made available to newsmen, the cleric was said to be on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.
Confirming the story, the Chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari, disclosed that after killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire.
Tikari alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias.
He also blamed several other attacks that have claimed lives and property in southern Taraba on the Tiv militias, stressing that the reason for the attacks is still unknown.
But in response to the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed state commissioners of police to deploy watertight security around clergymen in the country.
The directive of the nation’s chief came following the recurring attacks on religious leaders across the country, especially yesterday’s killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Father David Tanko, in Taraba State.
Tanko was reportedly murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of yesterday, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said Adamu specifically directed the Taraba State Commissioner of Police to immediately fish out the killers of the Catholic priest.”
The statement read in full:”The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has given marching orders to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command to fish out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of today, 29th August, 2019, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.
“The IGP condoles the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.”
He also expresses deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.
“The IGP has further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.
“Meanwhile, the IGP enjoins the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest.
“He reassures the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.”
Similarly, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi, says the Federal Government is fully committed to improving the security situation in the country.
Dingyadi spoke, yesterday, in Sokoto, when the State, Zonal and Local Governments Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), paid him a congratulatory visit.
According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari would fulfil his key campaign promises of tackling the myriad of security challenges, improving the economy, as well as sustaining the ongoing anti corruption fight.
The minister, however, solicited the support of all well meaning Nigerians to enable the government succeed.
He stressed that all Nigerians were equal stakeholders in the Nigeria project and should collectively work towards moving the nation to the next level.
He lauded President Buhari, APC leaders in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, as well as the party, for reposing tremendous confidence in him and pledged to live above board in the discharge of his responsibilities.
Dingyadi further expressed optimism that the party will soon take over the helms of affairs of Sokoto State and reverse “the current obnoxious trend of underdevelopment and neglect.”
Speaking earlier, Sokoto State APC Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, said the visit was to felicitate with Dingyadi on his well deserved appointment.
Achida described the police affairs minister as a worthy and able representative of the state and the party at the Federal Executive Council.
Featured
Mosque Saga: A’Court Declares RSG Owner Of Disputed Land …Muslims Have Freedom Of Worship In Rivers, Imam Insists …Peddlers Of Rumour Of Mosque Burning, Agents Of Devil -Obuah
A Rivers State High Court has declared that the disputed land at Rainbow Town in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt, which is currently under the control of the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, belongs to the Rivers State Government.
The Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt had approached the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt in February, 2012, after the then Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration, through the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, stopped them from erecting a structure on the disputed government land without approval.
In that instance, the Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt claimed that the Amaechi administration, through its agents and servants, forcibly entered the land in dispute, fenced it up with wired fence and locked it up.
The several claims of the claimants were marked Exhibits A to H1, respectively
Ruling in Suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) and the Commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the Governor of Rivers State and the Attorney General of Rivers State (defendants), Justice G.O. Omereji on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 said: “It is very clear that from the above authorities, the effect of Exhibit K, the Certificate of Title in the instant case, the defendants, especially the 2nd and 3rd defendants, have valid title to the land in dispute because the acquisition of the land as in Exhibit K by the government extinguishes every prior existing title over the said land”.
Justice Omereji stated that it was clear that the claimant’s plan AI/RV/2009/013 was charged on both the Ortho-Photo Map and the Greater Port Harcourt Acquisition of 1959, and that the said land is within the Greater Port Harcourt.
The court declared that Exhibits J1 and J2 clearly show that the claimant purchased a land from Dr E.E. Amadi, which was already owned by the state government following its acquisition by the Eastern Nigerian Government in 1959.
Justice Omereji held that: “The defendants have in Exhibits J, J1 and J2 inclusive of Exhibit K, which is the Certificate of Title, established that the land, the subject matter of this suit, was acquired in 1959 by the government.
“My humble opinion is that the claimants have not established that they have better title to the land, the subject matter of this suit, and they have not established that at the material time they were in possession, and that the defendants do not have better title to the land”.
The judge ruled that the defendants established that they have better title to the disputed land.
“My humble opinion is that the claimants in this case have not established that they have better title to the land in dispute in this case.
“The issue I have considered in this suit is to be resolved in favour of the defendants (Rivers State Government) as against the claimants (Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt)”, Justice Omereji ruled.
The Rivers State Government, in its Statement of Defence, carefully outlined its ownership of the land, and spelt out that there was no approval given to the trustees to construct a mosque on the disputed land.
In his judgment, Justice Omereji noted: “The Statement of Defence and the evidence of the defendants’ two witnesses show that the land, the subject matter of this suit, is state land acquired for public purpose by the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1959 under the Public Acquisition Law as evidenced by the Certificate of Title dated 27th Day of June, 1961 Registered as Number 26 on Page 26 in Volume 2 of the Land Registry, Enugu, now in Port Harcourt, and whose assets the Rivers State Government inherited, which is Exhibit K.
“The evidence also shows that the claimants had no approval from the Rivers State Government to make use of the said land, prior to the use of the land for any religious or other purposes, and that the defendants did not destroy any property belonging to the claimants.
“The said area where the claimants used for religious activities falls within the area acquired by the Rivers State Government as in the Exhibit K. The evidence shows that the claimants acquired nothing from Chief Dr Edward S. Amadi since Chief Edward S. Amadi cannot give what he does not have because the land in dispute has been acquired and has been state land since 1959”, Justice Omereji added.
However, overwhelmed by the chain of projects execution across the state by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has urged the governor to keep up the tempo as Rivers people are very happy with him.
Obuah, who made the remarks shortly after embarking on projects inspection with the governor, said the State Chief Executive would remain dear in the hearts of Rivers people because of his humane disposition towards governance.
Describing the projects as unprecedented, Obuah said the quality of the projects would go a long way in enhancing the beauty and standard of living of the people.
While lauding the governor for his efforts to revive all critical sectors of the state economy, Obuah said Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to Wike as he strives to take the state to another level.
He regretted that the state under Chibuike Amaechi administration suffered severe calamity with decayed infrastructure dotting the entire state, and thanked Wike for rising to the occasion to reverse the trend.
The PDP chairman also expressed joy that the party and Rivers people are overwhelmed following Wike’s all-round achievements and style of governance, and urged him not to relent or be distracted by those he called fault finders and enemies of progress.
“Governor Wike is ruling the state with the fear of God, and that explains why Rivers people are happy and will remain happy with him.
“This clearly shows that the choice of the party in 2015 and 2019 was divine”, Obuah declared.
While still eulogizing the governor on the landmark projects being executed across the state, the PDP chairman said the move remains a milestone in the annals of the state, and commended the governor for prudent utilization of scarce resources.
Obuah called on the people of the state to remain supportive of the governor, as according to him, it would be a good way to reciprocate Governor Wike’s good works.
The state PDP boss, who also joined the governor to visit the site of the alleged demolition of mosque at Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt, condemned those peddling the rumour on the incident, describing them as agents of the devil.
Meanwhile, a Muslim cleric in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ustaz Yahaya Imam Abdulahi, has assured that Muslims are not under any form of attack in Rivers State.
He said that Muslims in the state are living in peace and going about their normal businesses without fears of molestation in the state.
Imam Abdulahi, who is the leader of Bori Central Mosque in Khana Local Government Area of the state, spoke against the backdrop of a video clip circulating in the social media about the alleged demolition of Trans-Amadi Central Mosque in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
There were concerns that Muslims in the state are under attack.
“We (Muslim leaders) have been receiving lots of telephone calls from every state because there is a misconception about the issue of mosque demolition. Muslims in Rivers State are not under threat and the state is not hostile to the Muslim community,” he quoted a national daily as alleging.
“We have over 130 major mosques in Rivers State, not counting the smaller ones in the streets, and I assure the Muslim leaders everywhere that there is no threat (to Muslims),” he added.
“There was an area called Rainbow Community along Trans Amadi area. Five to seven years or so ago the government of Rivers State gave a notice that they need the land. The issue went to court, there was a legal tussle and the state government won.
“The state government demolished everything there; churches, mosque, houses and shops.
“After some years again, the Muslim community resident in the area got another land from a local chief for over N11.5million. they built a mosque there – that was after the demolition of the first mosque, which affected all the residents, not only the Muslim community.
“Sometimes again, another demolition took place and they lost this mosque that was about five years ago. They didn’t leave the place, but are praying there every day and every week. It was when the state government went to clear there again that started this.
“Governor Wike addressed his supporters (on Ruga), assuring them that Rivers is a Christian state and he has no regret. That is what people are relating to and saying Muslims are under attack or threat. I see the video in circulation which is not connected with the latest matter.
“I am calling the Executive Governor of Rivers State that he should continue to be the leader he his who does things accordingly. If there is a land bought for mosque and the government has interest in it they should replace it with another one”, he added.
Featured
Total’s Divestment From Rivers: Matters Arising
The vigilance of a federal lawmaker representing Degema, Bonny Federal Constituency, Honourable Farah Dagogo has put the multinational oil company, Total Group on the block over its planned divestment from the Rivers State. The company’s agenda commenced with the shifting of its oil servicing companies from the Egina offshore field in Onne, Rivers State to LADOL Yard in Lagos State. The significance of the planned shift of services from Rivers State to Lagos remains a tacit gesture of divestment by Total Group and is underscored by the fact that Egina field produces at peak performance, about 200,000 barrels of oil daily, making it a major facility.
LADOL is an acronym for Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, located at the entry point to Lagos harbour and accessed by 200-metre quay which is to be expanded to 1000 metres. It is a logistics and supply chain centre which was established in the year 2000 as part of the Lagos Special Economic Zone and serves as one stop service shop for multinational industrial and oil and gas operations. The irony here is that LADOL was established in Lagos with no drop of crude oil while the Niger Delta region which is the source of the resource has been left bereft of such facility.
Alerting the nation over this development, Honourable Dagogo highlighted its dangerous implications for escalating the level of unemployment with loss of jobs for the employable youth of the Niger Delta region. The loss of jobs will invariably lead to escalation of unrest and its unpalatable consequences. To accentuate his case, Honourable Farah Dagogo plans to present a motion on the matter during plenary of the House of Representatives after the institution’s resumption from its ongoing recess. The motion is intended to compel the multinational oil companies in the region to be more domesticated in their operational bases including moving their operational headquarters to the area. By his intervention, Honourable Dagogo is lending his voice to a growing lobby of advocacy aimed at compelling the corporate oil companies to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region. In the same vein calls on relevant stake holders to join the advocacy for the firms to do the needful.
The divestment agenda of Total Group therefore comes against the backdrop of the aforementioned stringent calls on multinational oil companies operating in the country’s Niger Delta region to increase their presence, through establishing their downstream operations such as services delivery activities in the region. By such activities, they were expected to create jobs for locals around their operational bases and thereby vitiate the incentive for restiveness among such people.
It is easily recalled that among the factors that have bedevilled oil and gas exploration and production in the region is the perception of the oil companies as mere agents of mindless exploitation of the resources of the region without commensurate concern and commitment to the often deleterious consequences of the activities. Given the highly automated processes in the oil and gas sector, operators virtually garner the resources with minimal direct physical presence at the operational sites. This situation has isolated the critical decision makers in the industry from direct contact with the harshest state of affairs in the actual operational zones leaving much of the victims of hazards from hazardous activities unattended to.
Just as well, the absence of the strategic leaders of the oil firms is often exploited to violate extant laws and regulations governing operational expedients aimed at facilitating environmental soundness. The advocacy for encouraging the designated oil is to enhance their direct contact with consequences of their operations on a real time basis, as well as facilitate closer interface with their host communities. And as experience has shown in several instances, it is actually in the best interest of the firms to be as close as possible to their operational bases and host communities.
It is significant that while a company like Total Group is sneaking its service operations out of Rivers State to Lagos, another younger oil company, Belema Oil Producing Limited is demonstrating a higher sense of responsibility and sensitivity to the aspirations of its host communities by identifying with the core concerns of the latter. For instance, Belemaoil has apart from investing commendably in its host communities, recently splashed scores of scholarship awards to deserving beneficiaries from its host communities.
It is with this context that the alert by Honourable Dagogo remains commendable and qualifies to be seen in its fuller panoply as a wake-up call for the establishment of world class maritime as well as oil and gas facilities of the class of LADOL, within the Niger Delta region, for the purpose of trapping the jobs that are ferried out to Lagos and possibly abroad. It is also in such a respect that the various statutory interventionist agencies lie the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should go beyond the traditional handout class programmes and projects and aspire to develop long term turnkey facilities that will redefine life and business in the area. By partnering with well-disposed public and private sector interests both at home and abroad, the NDDC can stimulate the development of key economic facilities that will predispose the Rivers State in particular and the rest of the Niger Delta region a bigger role in the maritime based blue economy, which is their natural due.
This is why the divestment moves by Total Group and any other multinational from the Rivers State remains a business challenge that needs to be addressed. Honourable Farah Dagogo’s take is therefore on course.
Featured
Group To Sue UPTH For Removing Woman’s Womb Without Consent
A non-governmental group known as Lawyers Watch for Justice International Initiative (LWJII), has threatened to institute a legal action against the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) over an alleged non-consented surgical operation on one Rukayat Afolabi.
The group claimed that a medical team of two surgeons operated on Afolabi and carried out hysterectomy without her consent during the process of child delivery in February last year.
It emphasised that if the demands of the group to remedy the situation are not met, it would sue the management of the hospital, including the medical team.
The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Judiciary and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (NMDC) to investigate and prosecute all those involved in the act.
Briefing newsmen over the development, last weekend, Barrister Modilyn Olowu of the initiative alleged that the operation carried out by the medical team of the hospital has led to the sterilisation of Afolabi and traumatised her emotionally.
She described the action of the doctors as flagrant disregard to Afolabi’s right to bodily autonomy and integrity, contrary to Article 14(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
“What is most worrisome is the loss of the entire essence of Rukaya Afolabi’s womanhood due to the after-effects of the surgical operation carried out on her”, Olowu remarked.
Also, another member of the group, Gbenga Oladapo said Afolabi has the right to consent to the operation, adding that, 19 days after discharging her from the hospital, the doctors failed to inform her of the situation.
In the words of Oladapo, “The claim that her (Afolabi’s) life was in danger following complications from child-birth was not sufficient to remove her womb. It’s her right to consent or decide”.
Speaking to journalists, Afolabi stated that she discovered her situation after her menstruation ceased.
According to her, scans and medical checks from other hospitals had indicated that her womb was removed.
She narrated how she was brought to UPTH during child-birth complications, and how the medical team operated her, though she lost her baby.
Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of UPTH, Elapha Meni, confirmed the allegation, but said the hospital was investigating the matter.
Kevin Nengia
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
-
Sports5 days ago
Australia Ends United States’ Basket Ball Winning Streak
-
Sports3 days ago
D’Tigers Player Donates Basketball Kits To Teenager
-
Sports3 days ago
Ekevwo, Itsekiri Through To Men’s 100m Final In Morocco
-
Sports3 days ago
African Games: Nigeria Secures Six Gold Medals In Weightlifting
-
Sports3 days ago
‘NYG, Platform To Assess Grassroots Sports Dev In Ondo’
-
Politics3 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Poll: INEC To Destribute 49,819 PVCs
-
Politics3 days ago
Ogun Assembly Wants Dissolution Of Transportation Committee