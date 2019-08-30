Entertainment
Monalisa Chinda Speaks On Domestic Violence In Her First Marrage
Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, has opened up about her experience in her first marriage. According to her, she suffered domestic abuse all through the five years the union lasted.
The ivory actress who hoped things would get better after their first child, revealed she sought help from the church when it got worse, but nothing changed.
Many people know Monalisa Chinda to be a very talented actress who despite coming out of a failed marriage some years back, gave love and marriage another chance. However, not so many people know the details that led to the crash of her first marriage.
In a recent interview the talented actress opened up about the abuse she suffered in her first marriage which lasted for five years. According to her, she wasn’t willing to leave despite the abuse. The actress revealed that she assumed things would get better after the birth of their first child but it only grew worse.
Chinda also revealed that her church pastor at the time did nothing to help the situation despite reporting the issue to him. The actress who didn’t consider divorce to be an option resorted to prayers and resolved to leave.
Her motivation to leave the marriage came when she was being beaten by him and she heard the neighbours call out for him to stop. According to her, the fact that the neighbours were fully aware of her dilemma pushed her to walk out of the marriage, damning the consequences. The actress revealed that she left with her daughter. However, when she went back to the house to pick up some of her daughter’s things, she was beaten and almost lost her life. She stated that she left and never looked back. She revealed that a friend in the industry advised her to see a lawyer and that was how everything changed for the better.
Mothers Divided Over BB Naija’s Effects On Children, Youths
Some concerned mothers have expressed divergent views on the moral effects impact of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBN) TV reality show on children and, especially, among youths in the country.
They spoke to The Tide source bordering on the alleged recent repeated sexual actions by some members of the house during the programme.
Some of them said that the recent sex plays going on among the house mates had raised concerns over the future moral status of youths in the country.
The immediate past president of the Christian Mothers at SS. Joachim and Anne Catholic Church Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos State, Mrs. Josephine Eguavon, said that the ongoing programme would implant some immoral values in most children and youths.
“Personally, I see it as breaking the seed moral discipline had already planted in our youths.
“For our country Nigeria, I feel when the child leaves the home front, the society that should have improved on the much the home had instilled in the child. Unfortunately, it has nothing to offer,” she said.
According to her, the handiwork of our leaders and those who directly or indirectly fund BBN should be censored and see the content value more than the economic value.
A fashion designer and mother of two, Mrs Juliet Edozie, said that the programme had no moral value, adding that it was adding more problems to the challenge of rape.
“We are trying to curb the frequent rape cases in the country and another programme is bringing back such thoughts, it should be trashed before our children become loose.”
Also speaking, a pastor, Mr Tunde Awofade, said that such programmes should be aired only late at nights when children and youths would have gone to bed.
“It is very difficult to control what our children watch in this age of technology, the best thing is to restrict the programme to very late at night when our children must have slept”.
However, Mrs Patricia Orji, a grandmother, described the project as a vocation rather than a moral disadvantage to the youth.
Orji, popularly called, ‘Ezinne‘ said the participants went there for economic gains and were ready to do anything that would earn them a win.
“Who will spoil, will spoil, though a few just go there to do rubbish, but nobody was forced to go there. What about children in school, do you know what they are doing?
“These ones see it as a job that will put food on their tables; children of these days, it is the grace of God they need not to go astray even when you lock them inside the house .
“In fact, I don’t see anything wrong in it, who will spoil will spoil.
“Even some married people live reckless lives, talk less of people who came out to struggle to get this opportunity and people will say it is bad,” she said.
Two BBN housemates were alleged to have indulged in the immoral act on three occasions since the reality show commenced about two months ago.
Jim Iyke Tops List Of 20 Richest Nollywood Actors, Now
Millions of Nigerians enjoy great movies with educating stories and feel pure emotions, thanks to Nollywood. No wonder, Nollywood actors are paid a lot. Who are the top 20 richest Nollywood actors in 2018-2019? Let us find out together. It’s fun to learn more about Nigerian actors. Since our country is pretty populated, with over 190 million people, it has to have its own movie industry. Nollywood actors are famous and well-paid. Many Nigerian actors are loved all across Africa, and the top Nigerian actors earn millions of Naira. The richest actor in Nigeria is number one followed by the names of Nigerian actors whose net worth is a bit lower.
Jim Iyke – $30 million
Iyke is the richest actor in Nigeria now. This famous actor acted in over 150 movies. He is wealthy and loved by his fans who know that his real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha. The star of ‘American Driver’ (2017) is very successful. According to celebritynetworth.com, Jim’s net worth is approximately 30 million U.S. dollars, but based on the information provided by dailyadvent.com, the actor’s wealth is much lower and is about 8 million U.S. dollars.
Richard Mofe-Damijo – $15 million
The winner of the Best Actor title in 2015 is still very popular in 2019. This veteran Nollywood star is also known as RMD. He is most loved for his role in ‘Ripples’ television series. His net worth is approximately 15 million U.S. dollars. But, according to 360dopes.com, Richard Mofe-Damijo has nearly 7 million U.S. dollars.
Desmond Elliot – $10 million
people achieve great results in different lines of work. For example, Desmond Elliot is not only a great actor but also a famous politician. Having approximately 200 films behind his back, this successful man is one of the top 20 richest Nollywood actors in 2018. His net worth is about 10 million U.S. dollars, but, celebritynetworth.com claims that the net worth of this actor is 5 million U.S. dollars.
Chidi Mokeme – $7 million Chidi Mokeme is a good-looking television host and professional actor. He is popular for hosting the game show ‘Gulder Ultimate Search’ and Nollywood movies ‘The Seed’, ’76′ and many more. Mokeme is one of the top Nigerian actors, and he has a fantastic net worth of about 7 million U.S. dollars.
Segun Arinze – $5.1 million:
Segun Arinze was the star of the film ‘Black Arrow,’ and former head of Actors’ Guild of Nigeria. Those who watched the series ‘Ripples’ would not remember Richard Mofe-Damijo’s role, but also Segun Arinze. Arinze’s net worth is over 5.1 million U.S. dollars.
Mike Ezuruonye – $4.7 million
He is good-looking and one of the richest actors in Nigeria, Mike Ezuruonye made the right decision when he quit his job in a bank and went into acting. His roles in various Nollywood films have brought him prestigious awards, fame and wealth. Mr. Ezuruonye’s net worth is approximately 4.7 million U.S. dollars, but according to 360dopes.com, the net worth of the actor is 3.5 million U.S. dollars.
Ramsey Nouah – $4.5 million
This handsome model is also a famous Nollywood actor who is often called ‘lover boy’ by his fans. In the 1990s, he starred in the series ‘Fortunes.’ Since then he has acted in over one hundred films, earning enough money to become one of the Nigerian actors. Nouah’s net worth is approximately 4.5 million U.S. dollars.
John Okafor – $4.2 million:
The winner of numerous African Movies Awards, John Okafor, is loved by his fans. Everyone remembers him as Mr. Ibu after the role he played in the film with the same title. The actor regularly signs endorsement deals with top brands and earns a lot of money. His net worth as one of the top 20 richest Nollywood actors is about 4.2 million U.S. dollars.
Nkem OwohN3.9 million Gaining his popularity in the 1980s, Nkem Owoh is still a famous comedian. As numerous sources reported it, Nkem Owoh’s net worth is approximately 3.9 million U.S. dollars.
Pete Edochie – $3.8 million
The legendary actor is another richest actor in Nigeria on our list. The veteran superstar’s career jumped to the heights of fame in the 1980s. He was the star of the ‘Things Fall Apart’ movie which made him popular all across the country and gave him many chances to appear in other films and win many significant awards. The actor’s net worth is 3.8 million U.S. dollars.
O.C. Ukeje – $3.7 million How many movies featuring O.C. Ukeje have you watched? Okechukwu Ukeje has acted in a lot of films. Ukeje’s net worth is about 3.7 million U.S. dollars.
Chinedu Ikedieze – $3.5 million
The star of so many films is currently one of the most influential celebrities in Nigeria besides being one of the top Nigerian actors. Mr. Ikedieze’s net worth is about 3.5 million U.S. dollars.
Olu Jacobs – $3.5 million The winner of ‘Best Actor’ award and other titles, Olu Jacobs, has acted in more than 100 films. You can watch them all and enjoy his talent. Olu Jacobs has a huge net worth of approximately 3.5 million U.S. dollars.
Emeka Ike – $3 million This famous Nigerian is also an actor whose overwhelming career started in the 1990s and continues today. This actor boasts an impressive net worth of about 3 million U.S. dollars according to dailyadvent.com, but his net worth is 2 million U.S. dollars, as noted by 360dopes.com.
Kanayo O Kanayo – $2.5 million
The beginning of the 1990s was an excellent year for Nollywood fans because such movies as ‘Living in Bondage’ were released. This particular film featured Kanayo O Kanayo whose acting career quickly developed and made him famous and rich. The actor’s net worth is about 2.5 million U.S. dollars.
Kenneth Okonkwo – $2 million
Kenneth Okonkwo studied business administration, but he ended up acting in ‘Living in Bondage’. As an actor, he won many awards and is now rich and famous all across Nigeria. His estimated net worth is about 2 million U.S. dollars.
Adekola Odunlade – $1.9 million: Yoruba actors are loved in Nollywood and are also wealthy and interesting to watch on the screen. Besides building a remarkable acting career, Adekola Odunlade developed his other talents such as singing and producing. His net worth is approximately 1.9 million US dollars.
Yul Edochie – $1.85 million While Yul Edochie is not yet as wealthy as his father Pete Edochie, this young Nigerian actor looks great in the movies and shares his talent with millions of Nigerians. The film ‘Wind of Glory’ released in 2007 made him famous. The actor’s net worth is approximately 1.85 million U.S. dollars.
Osita Iheme – $1.5 million The ‘Pawpaw’ hero is enjoyed in many more films such as ‘Last Challenge’ or ‘Final World Cup.’ Osita Iheme knows how to act, astonish his fans with his wonderful delivery and make everyone laugh out loud. Besides being so humorous, he is also wealthy. Osita Iheme’s net worth is 1.5 million U.S. dollars.
20. Nonso Diobi – $1 million Nonso is the star of over 150 movies and one of the top 20 richest Nollywood actors 2018. The career of this man began when he was just 15 years old. He is now 41 years old and still impresses the society with his cool roles. Mr. Diobi’s net worth is approximately 1 million U.S. dollars.
These are the top 20 richest Nollywood actors in 2018 along with their net worth. Now you know the names of the most financially successful actors from Nigeria. Their style and behavior are often copied by fans who wish to live similar glamorous lives and earn as much as their favorite celebrities. However, not anyone can become a Nollywood superstar.
Stefflon Don Finally Speaks On Break-Up With Burna Boy
United States singer, Stefflon Don, has reacted to viral reports of her break up with sensational Nigerian afro star, Burna Boy.
Reports had emerged on Monday that Burna Boy and Stefflon’s relationship hit the rocks following cheating allegations.
It was said that Burna Boy cheated on Stefflon Don with his ex-girlfriend, Shingle after a video of two of them resurfaced.
However, Steff in a post on her Instagram page debunked the reports.
She explained that the viral videos of Burna Boy with his ex-girlfriend were old. Stefflon added that all is fine with her and Burna, hence no break up.
She wrote: “Old Old videos, please let it rest. We are good over here.
