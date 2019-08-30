Niger Delta
Group Demands New LG Leadership In Edo APC
Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of Ikpoba-Okha Liberation Movement, have called for s new party leadership in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.
The group announced this in a communiqué signed by its conveners, Mr Osarobo Idahosa.
The group alleged that most political appointees from the locality were suspicious to the wards and local government.
It said that the group wanted a leader that would champion the emancipation of the youth.
“Our people desire a political leadership that will engender freedom of expression” the group said.
The chairman of APC in the local government, Mr Kelvin Egharevba, nonetheless, alleged that the group’s plan to deride the party’s leadership by unconstitutional means would fail.
Egharevba described the group’s action as anti-party and an attempt to disrupt the smooth running of the party ahead of the 2020 governorship elections.
He stated that the group’s comments were direct attack on his leadership of the party.
He said that one of the conveners, Mr Idahosa, was queried by the party in his ward for posting some information on the social media.
“It is a lie that we have not been holding meetings in Ikpoba-Okha. We hold meetings every last week of the month,” he said.
Niger Delta
Wike, Most Labour-Friendly Governor -Nsirim
The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, says Governor Wike remains the most labour-friendly governor in the country.
He therefore called on the organised labour in the state to join the campaign to change the negative narrative about the state.
The Permanent Secretary, who was on ‘#Our StateOur Responsibility” advocacy visit to the temporary secretariat of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, recalled vividly when Rivers workers were owed salaries, while pensioners were equally owed by the previous administration. He stated that Governor Wike has not only cleared backlog of salary arrears, but has also continuously improved the conditions of workers, adding that a befitting secretariat will soon be commissioned for labour in the state by the Governor.
According to him, Rivers State has both the human and material resources to be great, adding that with two seaports, an international airport and the biggest supermarket in West Africa, the state is greatly endowed.
He, however, said that there are people who belong to the vocal minority that are painting the state black, stressing that the NLC must join the campaign to silence this vocal minority.
“The leadership of NLC in Rivers State should join the clarion call to change the narrative about Rivers State”, he said.
Nsirim continued that Governor Wike has created the best security architecture in the country, noting that the ban on illegal street trading is yielding positive results as Port Harcourt is regaining its lost glory as the Garden City of Nigeria.
Responding, the State Chairperson of NLC, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, described the advocacy campaign as a bold step that will put the state in proper perspective.
Itubo said labour will never join in de-marketing the state, and called on those living and doing business in the state not to join the campaign to de-market the state.
She described the ban on street trading as a good one, but that the government should open up the market with a view to making it affordable for all.
Niger Delta
Group Calls For Land Use Management Commission
The Environmental Rights Action, Friends of the Earth Nigeria, has called on the Cross River State House of Asembly to establish a Model Land Use and Allocation Management Commission in the state.
Executive Director of the group, Dr Godwin Ojo, made the call yesterday in Calabar during an engagement with policy makers on the proposed model land use bill.
Ojo stated that the call became necessary following the excessive land grabbing across the state by government officials and companies without adequate consultation with the traditional rulers and stakeholders.
He said that the proposed bill drafted by the group has been presented to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonas-Williams, for sponsorship and presentation at the floor of the house.
According to him, an oil palm plantation in Biase/Akamkpa Local Government Areas of the state was acquired without a roundtable Memorandum of Understanding between the hosts communities and the company.
He explained that farmlands and streams had been massively affected by the activities of the palm plantation.
Ojo, therefor, asked the House to review the MoU the company entered with the state government for effective further operations.
He said that the establishment of the commission would help to address the lapses of Land Use Act which include poor administrative system for lands, ownership, and the absence of community participation.
He explained that the proposed bill seeks to include community representation in the membership and acquisition of land.
He added that it would also initiate programmes and policies for land allocation/acquisition and promptly address grievances or disputes arising from land issues.
“The proposed bill also seek to review the power of the governor to acquire land for public purposes that should be in conjunction with the recommendations of the bill to reduce the risk of missapropriation.
Niger Delta
Rainstorm Destroys Magistrate Court Building In Auchi
Auchi Magistrate’s Court 1 building in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo State has collapsed following a heavy rainstorm last Wednesday.
A correspondent who visited the court yesterday reports that the rainstorm also destroyed property worth several thousands of Naira in other parts of the town.
Our correspondent also reports that judicial activities at the court have now been suspended due to the rainstorm and the subsequent collapse of the building.
The Magistrate Court had been in dilapidated for the past three years as judicial officers find it difficult to carry out their duties at the premises.
Following a public outcry, the state government ordered that the court be merged with Magistrate Court II, located on the Auchi-Okene highway, pending its renovation, but since then, nothing had been done until the building finally caved in.
The court’s Assistant Chief Registrar, Benjamin Iteghie, expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the state government for help.
“The rainstorm has wreaked havoc on our buildings; as you can see, we no longer have a roof over our heads.
“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid, as the court is no longer conducive for judicial proceedings and activities,’’ he said.
