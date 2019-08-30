News
Expert Wants Nigerians To Plant Trees For Protection
An environment expert, Mr Moses Umekwe, has urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of planting trees to protect the environment and prevent flooding in the country.
Umekwe gave this advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.
According to him, the planting of trees reduces flood risk and erosion, especially in flood-prone areas.
Umekwe urged government at all levels, institutions, private sectors, groups and individuals to support the tree planting awareness campaign.
He noted that the campaign would help to educate residents on the importance and the impact of trees in any environment.
The environmentalist said that the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency had raised alarm that Nigerians should expect more flooding this year, especially in September.
According to him, floods have led to loss of lives and property in Nigeria.
“The reason for the alarm by the agency is to ensure preparedness among stakeholders and residents of flood-prone communities.
“When trees are being planted, it will help to protect the environment from flooding.
“Those residents living along the coastal regions and other danger zones should as a matter of urgency, cultivate the habit of planting and replacing of trees when they are cut down in their environment.
“The effort will go a long way to protect such flood-prone areas,’’ he said.
Umekwe said that tree planting also saves lives, adding that people needed to be committed to environmental sustainability.
Police Intercept Deadly Explosives In Abuja
The FCT Police Command has assured the public of adequate security in Abuja.
It said this, yesterday, while announcing commencement of investigation into intercepted explosive materials.
The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the explosives were discovered on Wednesday by a joint team of police operatives from the Command Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and Nyanya Police Division at the Baba Nagode Motor Park in Nyanya.
“As part of the investigation process, one Hamisu Abah, Suleiman Hammeed, Onuh Sunday and Agwan Bulus have been arrested in connection with the unauthorized movement of the material.
“The suspects have been transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.
“Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to go about their lawful activities as adequate security measures have been put in place by the Command to protect lives and property in FCT”, it added.
Insecurity: Wike Calls For Establishment Of State Police
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the establishment of State Police will go a long way to resolving the current security challenges facing the country.
Wike said the present security structure makes it difficult for the federal police to respond to quickly to security challenges.
He spoke, last Wednesday, when he granted audience to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms. Callamard Agnes at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said: “We believe that there should be State Police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States, which has federal, state and local police. Each of them have their responsibilities.
“In the present situation, if a crime is committed, the commissioner of police will first report to the Inspector General of Police, before taking any action”.
Wike told the United Nations delegation that the Rivers State Government established the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to support security agencies with information, but the agency was frustrated for political reasons.
He said: “We established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which would have helped the security agencies with Information. But it was politicised by the Federal Government when they sent the Nigerian Army to ensure that it did not come to fruition.
“If the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency was allowed, probably, we would have solved part of the security problems”, he said.
Speaking further, Wike said that if the Amended Electoral Act had been assented to by the President, electoral violence would have been reduced to the barest minimum, as there wouldn’t have been any incentive to snatch materials and manipulate the electoral process.
He berated the Nigerian Army for perpetuating violence during the 2019 General Election in Rivers State, adding that the negative actions of the Army were such that several embassies were shocked.
Wike reiterated the commitment of the state government to the fight against cultism, noting that the state government has initiated an anti-cultism law, which would be diligently implemented.
He said that working with security agencies, the state government has intervened in the cult clashes in Ogoniland.
The governor said several arrests have been made in Khana Local Government Area, where cult groups dislodged some communities.
Earlier, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms. Callamard Agnes, had said that she is interested in documenting the nature and extent of killings by state and non-state actors.
Agnes said: “I am interested on how the federal and state governments respond to the challenges of violence by state and non-state actors.
“I would be grateful if you will share with us, information on killings by the state and non-state actors”, she insisted.
FG To Recruit 40,000 Policemen For Community Policing -IGP
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says the Federal Government is to recruit 40,000 Community Police Constables across the federation as part of the measures to strengthen community policing in the country.
Adamu said this, yesterday, in Enugu during the launch of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).
He said: “Each of the 774 council areas in the country will have a minimum of 50 constables to strengthen security at the local levels.
“It will also involve engaging community-based organisations, groups and institutions to see that it works for the betterment of all.’’
The I-G, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9, Mr Baba Tijini, said that the adoption of POCACOV as a national programme was in line with Federal Government’s community policing agenda.
He said that the idea of community policing was to involve all stakeholders in the onerous task of crime reduction in Nigeria.
He said that the police would sensitise members of the public to join the fight against crime and criminality at the community level.
The I-G said: “I want all Nigerians to key into this programme for the overall reduction of crime in all our communities in the country.
“We want to engage and work together with local citizens to easily identify security threats and proffer local solutions to them”.
Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, who spoke on behalf of service chiefs in the state, assured the I-G of the continuous support of the security agencies.
Maikobi, represented by the 82 Division Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, said that the existing synergy among the security agencies in Enugu state and other parts of the country had continued to yield positive results.
“The I-G should be assured that he will get our unwavering support towards this campaign to ensure that it succeeds,’’ he said.
In a message, Team Leader, Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), Mrs Kemi Okenyodo, said that the launch of POCACOV was an illustration of the commitment of the police to fully adopt community policing as a strategy in the country.
Okenyodo described the joint identification of societal problems and cross-sectorial consultation to achieve local solutions to local problems as the key message from the event to all Nigerians.
The Chairman of the occasion and Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Lawrance Agubuzu, thanked the I-G for involving everyone and taking the fight against cultism and crime to the community level.
According to Agubuzu, POCACOV is a bottom-up approach meant to tackle the root cause of most crimes.
“We also have to look inwards and ensure that those that supply or sell hard drugs to children in the communities are apprehended,’’ he said.
In an address of welcome, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi lauded the I-G for choosing Enugu for the launch of the campaign meant to reform the life-style of the nation’s future leaders.
Ugwuanyi, represented by the state Head of Service, Mr Chidi Ezema, extolled the qualities of the I-G, citing his achievements in crime prevention as commissioner of police in the state.
He said, “It was during your time as commissioner of police here that POCACOV was initiated by you and it made the state to be ranked as the most peaceful in the country.
“The state government will continue to support the activities of the police to ensure that the state remains safe and secure while protecting the future of our children.”
The governor commended the efforts of the police and other security agencies for stemming insecurity in the state.
He specifically thanked the security agencies for the rescue of a permanent secretary in the state from the hands of his abductors unhurt.
Highlights of the event were the inauguration of the POCACOV ambassadors, comprising celebrities from the state, and POCACOV NYSC Community Development Service group.
